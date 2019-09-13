As Cbs New (CBS) Stock Rose, Shareholder Springowl Associates Cut Stake by $490,000; Vertex One Asset Management Has Boosted Celgene (CELG) Stake by $4.54 Million; Shares Declined

Springowl Associates Llc decreased its stake in Cbs Corp New (CBS) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springowl Associates Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The hedge fund held 30,000 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.50 million, down from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springowl Associates Llc who had been investing in Cbs Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $43.82. About 5.89M shares traded or 71.66% up from the average. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 26/03/2018 – CBS: 60 MINUTES HAD HIGHEST METERED MKT RATING IN ABOUT 10 YRS; 14/05/2018 – JUST IN: National Amusements, controlling shareholder of CBS and Viacom, responds to lawsuit from CBS- “”National Amusements (NAI) is outraged by the action taken by CBS and strongly refutes its characterization of recent events; 06/04/2018 – CBS Adds Richard Parsons to Board While Weighing Viacom Merger; 27/03/2018 – BOSTON TO LET NUTONOMY, OPTIMUS RESUME SELF-DRIVING TESTS: CBS; 02/04/2018 – CBS chief executive Leslie Moonves will propose to stay at the helm for at least two years; 21/05/2018 – CBS Los Angeles: Obamas Reach Deal With Netflix To Produce Variety Of Content; 04/04/2018 – CBS ON FRIDAY VERBALLY COMMUNICATED TO VIACOM AN OFFER OF 0.55 CBS SHARES FOR EACH VIACOM SHARE; 03/04/2018 – CBS special committee wants Moonves, Ianniello to lead; 10/05/2018 – Strong Industry Veterans Join Gray To Lead At WOWT In Omaha And KOSA In Odessa-Midland; 09/04/2018 – CBS Investor Says Viacom Deal Not ‘Optimal’ in Letter to Board (Video)

Vertex One Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 30.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vertex One Asset Management Inc bought 49,300 shares as the company's stock declined 3.33% . The hedge fund held 213,200 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.71M, up from 163,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vertex One Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $98.63. About 2.91 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 97 investors sold CELG shares while 443 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 466.35 million shares or 3.39% less from 482.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Macquarie Gp Ltd has invested 0.02% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Arrowgrass Prtnrs (Us) LP stated it has 1.00M shares or 2.2% of all its holdings. Mackenzie Fin reported 89,446 shares. Natixis Limited Partnership holds 0.08% or 109,691 shares. Moreover, First Advsr Limited Partnership has 0.09% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Ancora Advsr Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.04% or 11,432 shares. Gladius Management LP holds 0% or 67 shares in its portfolio. Regent Invest Ltd Liability Com owns 42,523 shares. Jnba Advsrs has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Hudson Valley Investment Advsr Inc Adv stated it has 7,326 shares. Budros Ruhlin & Roe owns 2,851 shares. Savant Capital Ltd Llc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Farmers & Merchants Investments stated it has 8,858 shares. Cwm Limited stated it has 2,475 shares. Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.37% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG).

Vertex One Asset Management Inc, which manages about $441.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Calamp Corp (NASDAQ:CAMP) by 153,077 shares to 30,479 shares, valued at $356,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 341,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 77,000 shares, and cut its stake in Enlink Midstream Llc (NYSE:ENLC).

Springowl Associates Llc, which manages about $281.30 million and $73.76 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) by 10,500 shares to 23,571 shares, valued at $1.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 53 investors sold CBS shares while 184 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 180.17 million shares or 8.04% less from 195.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Macquarie Ltd stated it has 116,277 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Sandy Spring National Bank & Trust owns 160 shares. Baupost Limited Liability Com Ma invested 4.52% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Hawkeye Capital Ltd reported 296,600 shares stake. Pinebridge Invests LP stated it has 13,499 shares. Burney has invested 0.2% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Price T Rowe Associates Incorporated Md stated it has 2.11M shares. Regal Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability Com has 0.38% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Fort Lp reported 0.08% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Federated Invsts Pa stated it has 0% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Nebraska-based Ameritas Inv Incorporated has invested 0.01% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Ferguson Wellman Management reported 293,352 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Co has 24,382 shares. Ent Financial Svcs holds 0% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 145 shares. Bank Of Hawaii accumulated 0.05% or 14,134 shares.

Analysts await CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.34 earnings per share, up 8.06% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.24 per share. CBS’s profit will be $504.04M for 8.18 P/E if the $1.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual earnings per share reported by CBS Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.52% EPS growth.