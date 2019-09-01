As Cbs New (CBS) Stock Rose, Hourglass Capital Has Upped Position by $2.47 Million; Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Trimmed Its Holding in Hca Healthcare (HCA) by $443,170

Hourglass Capital Llc increased its stake in Cbs Corp New (CBS) by 59.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hourglass Capital Llc bought 52,598 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The hedge fund held 141,200 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.71M, up from 88,602 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hourglass Capital Llc who had been investing in Cbs Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $42.06. About 5.10M shares traded or 73.89% up from the average. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 03/04/2018 – CBS Submits Initial Bid For Viacom At Price Below Market Value; 03/04/2018 – CBS submits below market value bid for Viacom; 17/05/2018 – CBS – ISSUED STATEMENT ABOUT DECISION BY COURT TO DENY MOTION FOR TEMPORARY RESTRAINING ORDER BROUGHT BY CBS, MEMBERS OF SPECIAL COMMITTEE OF BOARD; 02/05/2018 – WJZ | CBS Baltimore: #BREAKING: A Southwest Airlines plane flying from Chicago to New Jersey has been forced to land in; 03/04/2018 – NEW: CBS, Viacom deal talks hit potential roadblock as issues arise over who will be Les Moonves’ second-in-command at the combined company, sources tell @DavidFaber; 16/05/2018 – NAI HAS CONTROLLING VOTES ON CBS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 04/04/2018 – CBS offer for Viacom was immediately rejected; 18/05/2018 – CBS fight is ‘the beginning of the end’ of dual share structures, says former NBCUniversal CEO; 14/05/2018 – NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS INC SAYS HAD NO INTENTION OF REPLACING CBS BOARD OR “FORCING A DEAL THAT WAS NOT SUPPORTED BY BOTH COMPANIES”; 14/05/2018 – CBS and the CBS Special Committee File Lawsuit to Protect and Give Voting Power to Stockholders

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 2.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc sold 3,409 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The institutional investor held 164,798 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.49M, down from 168,207 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $120.2. About 830,349 shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $31,024 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold HCA shares while 206 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 234.50 million shares or 5.23% less from 247.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paloma Prtn has 5,200 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Hartford Management has 0.11% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Brown Brothers Harriman And invested in 0% or 40 shares. Prudential has invested 0.19% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Denali Ltd Liability holds 112,500 shares. Verus Ptnrs has invested 0.43% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio invested in 249,017 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Waddell Reed Financial holds 0.19% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) or 590,410 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Institute For Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 3,419 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board stated it has 53,697 shares. Johnson Invest Counsel has 0.01% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Archon Prtn Limited Co stated it has 1.98% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Tudor Invest Corporation Et Al has invested 0.13% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Voya Lc stated it has 0.07% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA).

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $945.37M and $999.17 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 248,784 shares to 265,134 shares, valued at $14.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc Cl C by 2,998 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,618 shares, and has risen its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold CBS shares while 170 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 195.93 million shares or 5.70% less from 207.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Synovus Finance has 0% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Commercial Bank Of Nova Scotia owns 268,218 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc owns 208 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Company reported 96 shares. Mufg Americas Holdg Corp reported 1,551 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers has invested 0% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Westpac accumulated 24,278 shares. Daiwa Grp Inc Inc stated it has 20,960 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moors & Cabot owns 14,290 shares. Stoneridge Invest Prns Ltd stated it has 29,302 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. Sei Invests Com has 35,928 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Legg Mason Asset Mgmt (Japan) has invested 0.7% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). 8,616 are held by Numerixs Investment Technologies Inc. 6,000 were accumulated by Cap Guardian Trust. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Com reported 162 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

