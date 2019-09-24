As Cbs New (CBS) Stock Rose, Glenview Capital Management Has Raised Its Position; As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Stewart & Patten Co Has Cut Its Position

Glenview Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cbs Corp New (CBS) by 0.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenview Capital Management Llc bought 18,164 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The hedge fund held 4.15M shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $206.96M, up from 4.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenview Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cbs Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $41.08. About 2.56M shares traded. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 17/05/2018 – NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS: CBS’S BOARD VOTE `WAS PURE PRETEXT’; 06/04/2018 – CBS Nominates Former Citigroup Chairman and Time Warner CEO Richard Parsons to Board; 07/05/2018 – Cryptocurrency Youtuber, Crypto Crow Launches First Bitcoin Funded Television Series on CBS, CW and Roku in June, 2018; 04/05/2018 – Shari Redstone Seeks to End CBS-Viacom Deal Impasse; 11/04/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: BREAKING: Shari Redstone likely to fire Moonves as head of CBS if no deal with Viacom; 08/05/2018 – Dutch Apr Inflation Rate 0.9% – CBS; 19/03/2018 – The NCAA Tournament generates more than $700 million in revenue for the association and its schools, the vast majority from its media rights deal with CBS and Turner; 23/05/2018 – CBS DIRECTORS SAY CHANGES AIMED AT WRONGFULLY BLOCKING DILUTION; 29/03/2018 – Medical Maríjuana, Inc. Flagship Product Real Scientific Hemp Oil™ Featured on CBS’ The Doctors; 14/05/2018 – CBS sues controlling Redstone family in bid for independence

Stewart & Patten Co Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stewart & Patten Co Llc sold 2,460 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 222,201 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.77M, down from 224,661 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stewart & Patten Co Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $137.45. About 12.75 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Macron tells tech CEOs to give more to society; 05/03/2018 – Microsoft will let government clients run its Azure cloud technology on their own servers; 13/03/2018 – Microsoft’s Kevin Scott on Quantum Machines; 21/03/2018 – JLL makes Linkedln’s Top Companies list again; 17/04/2018 – U.S. SUPREME COURT DISMISSES MICROSOFT PRIVACY FIGHT INVOLVING CUSTOMER DATA STORED OVERSEAS AFTER CONGRESS AMENDS LAW; 16/03/2018 – Microsoft hits back at claims it ignored sexual harassment; 07/04/2018 – The former chief architect of Microsoft Corp. joins the Light and the Chief scientist is optimistic about the development of Light; 19/03/2018 – Selling Apple, Microsoft, Intel, Buying Facebook — Barrons.com; 28/03/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Microsoft retiring Redstone codename later this year for upcoming Windows 10 releases, new codename format; 09/05/2018 – Esri ArcGlS Online Users Can Now Access ArcGlS Data in Microsoft Power Bl

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 53 investors sold CBS shares while 184 reduced holdings.

Glenview Capital Management Llc, which manages about $13.95 billion and $11.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iqvia Hldgs Inc by 38,484 shares to 3.87 million shares, valued at $623.01 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Stewart & Patten Co Llc, which manages about $814.96M and $556.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH) by 4,213 shares to 36,939 shares, valued at $9.01M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.