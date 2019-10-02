As Cbs New (CBS) Stock Price Rose, Springowl Associates Decreased Its Position; Dafna Capital Management Has Upped Its Holding in Arqule (ARQL) as Share Value Rose

Dafna Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Arqule Inc (ARQL) by 33.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dafna Capital Management Llc bought 124,598 shares as the company’s stock rose 58.90% . The hedge fund held 497,762 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.48M, up from 373,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dafna Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Arqule Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $888.12M market cap company. The stock increased 4.75% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $7.39. About 1.39 million shares traded. ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) has risen 99.41% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 99.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ARQL News: 17/04/2018 – ARQULE INC – ARQULE ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE UP TO $336 MLN INCLUDING UPFRONT, REGULATORY AND COMMERCIAL MILESTONE PAYMENTS; 23/04/2018 – DJ ArQule Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARQL); 15/03/2018 – ArQule to Present Data at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting; 17/04/2018 – ArQule May Have the Opportunity to Promote Derazantinib in the US Directly; 17/04/2018 – ARQULE – ALSO ENTITLED TO RECEIVE STAGGERED SINGLE-DIGIT TO DOUBLE-DIGIT ROYALTIES ON NET SALES UPON COMMERCIALIZATION; 15/03/2018 – $ARQL ARQ 531 should also start getting more credit in next-gen BTKi race, esp after recent setback of $SNSS Initial Phase 1a data at #AACR18; 07/05/2018 – ArQule Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 18c-Loss 24c; 24/05/2018 – ArQule Strengthens Executive Team with Two Key Appointments; 10/05/2018 – Sphera Funds Buys New 2.6% Position in ArQule; 15/03/2018 – $ARQL #AACR18 oral presentation on ARQ 092 data in PIK3CA or AKT1-mutant ER+ ovarian cancer will be particularly interesting to watch

Springowl Associates Llc decreased its stake in Cbs Corp New (CBS) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springowl Associates Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The hedge fund held 30,000 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.50 million, down from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springowl Associates Llc who had been investing in Cbs Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.34% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $39.23. About 1.04 million shares traded. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 03/04/2018 – CBS special committee wants Moonves, Ianniello to lead; 11/05/2018 – FLOWERS FOODS INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Flowers Foods, Inc. – FLO; 02/04/2018 – Mz Trading: $CBS INITIAL BID FOR VIACOM INC $VIAB TO VALUE VIACOM BELOW CURRENT MARKET VALUE-SOURCES via RTRS; 20/03/2018 – Saudi Arabia’s pursuit of a nuclear energy program grabbed headlines last week after Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman told CBS News that if Iran were to build a nuclear bomb, so would Saudi Arabia; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSClENCE; 30/05/2018 – Shari Redstone’s endgame for CBS and Viacom is clear in a new complaint. Via @edmundlee:; 03/05/2018 – CBS: WONT DISCUSS MERGER TALKS WITH VIACOM; 16/05/2018 – Dealbook: Shari Redstone Says CBS Is Improperly Stripping Her of Power: DealBook Briefing; 17/05/2018 – CBS CORP – BOARD OF DIRECTORS DETERMINED TO POSTPONE ITS 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS THAT WAS PREVIOUSLY SCHEDULED TO TAKE PLACE ON MAY 18; 22/05/2018 – CBS CORP SAYS INTENDS TO CHALLENGE PURPORTED BYLAW AMENDMENTS – SEC FILING

More notable recent CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “CBS-owned Channel 2 moves Ryan Baker from sports desk to morning news anchor – Chicago Business Journal” on September 11, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Wells Fargo Initiates On Media Stocks, Disney Among Top Picks – Benzinga” published on September 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “There’s A Lot To Like About CBS Corporation’s (NYSE:CBS) Upcoming 0.4% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Georgia to host College GameDay for first time since 2013 – Atlanta Business Chronicle” published on September 15, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Apple, Blackstone, CBS, Disney, Global Payments, Netflix, Ralph Lauren, Wynn Resorts and More – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: September 24, 2019.

Springowl Associates Llc, which manages about $281.30M and $73.76M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) by 10,500 shares to 23,571 shares, valued at $1.38M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 53 investors sold CBS shares while 184 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 180.17 million shares or 8.04% less from 195.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northcoast Asset Mgmt Limited Co owns 0.06% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 18,318 shares. Neuberger Berman Gp Limited has invested 0% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Prelude Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.03% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 10,859 shares. Lazard Asset Management Lc, a New York-based fund reported 120,580 shares. Cornercap Investment Counsel has invested 0.49% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Klingenstein Fields & Limited Liability reported 365,854 shares stake. American Assets Management Ltd Liability Corp owns 12,200 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Oppenheimer & reported 21,910 shares. Moreover, Profund Advsrs Lc has 0.04% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Credit Suisse Ag invested in 623,190 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Loomis Sayles & Commerce L P, Massachusetts-based fund reported 6,709 shares. Sei invested in 0% or 12,904 shares. 4.15M were reported by Glenview Capital Lc. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Limited Liability Company accumulated 15,800 shares or 0.01% of the stock. First Personal Financial Service holds 0% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) or 20 shares.

Analysts await CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.34 EPS, up 8.06% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.24 per share. CBS’s profit will be $504.47 million for 7.32 P/E if the $1.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual EPS reported by CBS Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.52% EPS growth.

More notable recent ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “ArQule, Inc. (ARQL) CEO Paolo Pucci on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “ArQule: Profiting From Tyrosine Kinase Inhibition – Seeking Alpha” published on June 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Imagine Holding ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL) Shares While The Price Zoomed 346% Higher – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “ArQule to Present at the SVB Leerink Spotlight Series: Rare & Genetic Diseases on August 8, 2019 – Business Wire” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “ArQule: Updates To Thesis, EHA Presentation Looms – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 31, 2019.