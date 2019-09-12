As Cbs New (CBS) Stock Price Rose, Springowl Associates Cut Holding; 3M Co (MMM) Shareholder Wills Financial Group Has Decreased Stake by $718,815 as Share Value Declined

Springowl Associates Llc decreased its stake in Cbs Corp New (CBS) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springowl Associates Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The hedge fund held 30,000 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.50 million, down from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springowl Associates Llc who had been investing in Cbs Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $43.81. About 5.89 million shares traded or 75.66% up from the average. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 10/04/2018 – CBS faces trademark lawsuit over Desilu name; 16/05/2018 – NAI ASKS CBS BOARD TO ALTER BYLAWS TO HELP REDSTONES KEEP REINS; 11/04/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: In coming days or weeks, it is likely that controlling shareholder Shari Redstone will move to fire CBS; 06/03/2018 – SYGNIS AG LlO1k.DE – SUBSIDIARIES INNOVA BIOSCIENCES, EXPEDEON HOLDINGS, AND C.B.S. SCIENTIFIC HAVE UNITED AS EXPEDEON; 03/04/2018 – BREAKING: CBS has submitted big for Viacom that is below its market value; CBS special committee wants Moonves, Ianniello to lead combined company; 10/04/2018 – Josh Kosman: CBS and Viacom still look set for a merger. Third party bid for Viacom thwarted: sources; 04/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Viacom preparing counterproposal to CBS offer; 12/04/2018 – Charles Gasparino: #BreakingNews — @CBSNews insiders say Shari Redstone will feel “tremendous pain” if Moonves is forced; 18/04/2018 – CBS weighs legal risks of increased Viacom bid; 23/05/2018 – Leslie Moonves and Shari Redstone Dig In for a Long Legal War at CBS

Wills Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 30.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wills Financial Group Inc sold 4,155 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 9,669 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.68 million, down from 13,824 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $168.08. About 3.42M shares traded or 22.36% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 09/03/2018 – UK ECONOMY ESTIMATED TO HAVE GROWN BY 0.3 PCT 3M/3M IN FEB – NIESR; 30/05/2018 – HOULIHAN LOKEY REPORTS 3M-SHARE SECONDARY BY SELLING HOLDERS; 21/05/2018 – 3M Forms Sustainability and Product Stewardship Organization; Names Dr. Gayle Schueller Next Chief Sustainability Officer; 23/04/2018 – China 3M Shibor Yield at 4.40% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 05/03/2018 – 3M Elevates Operating Chief to CEO as Thulin Moves to New Role; 21/03/2018 – MOMENT GROUP AB MOMENT.ST – ISSUES BONDS WITH TOTAL FRAME OF SEK 400 MLN, BONDS RUN FOR 3 YEARS WITH FLOATING RATE OF STIBOR 3M + 6.0 PCT; 09/05/2018 – 3M NAMES MOJDEH POUL EVP, SAFETY-GRAPHICS GROUP; 21/03/2018 – Switzerland 3M Yield at -0.75% by End-18 (Survey); 22/03/2018 – ENN ENERGY FY REV. 3M YUAN, EST. 43.65B YUAN; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $10.20 TO $10.55 EXCLUDING ITEMS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fcg Advisors Limited Company invested in 0.23% or 4,206 shares. The New York-based Braun Stacey has invested 0.08% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Axa owns 0.25% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 361,437 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership holds 0.33% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 846,456 shares. Girard Ptnrs Limited reported 8,479 shares. Kcm Advsrs Ltd Liability Com holds 120,693 shares. Intersect Cap Limited Liability Company stated it has 2,761 shares. 3,584 are held by Tortoise Management Ltd Liability Corp. Lathrop Investment Management reported 1,345 shares stake. Bankshares Of Mellon holds 5.35 million shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. 362,267 were reported by Parsons Cap Ri. Fmr Limited Liability reported 1.61 million shares. Scotia Cap reported 51,870 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Salem holds 0.64% or 6,675 shares. Andra Ap holds 0.12% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 24,000 shares.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 earnings per share, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.47 billion for 16.41 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $176,260 activity.

Springowl Associates Llc, which manages about $281.30 million and $73.76 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) by 10,500 shares to 23,571 shares, valued at $1.38M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.34 earnings per share, up 8.06% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.24 per share. CBS’s profit will be $496.76 million for 8.17 P/E if the $1.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual earnings per share reported by CBS Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.52% EPS growth.