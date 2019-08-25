As Cbs New (CBS) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Cwm Has Lowered Position by $419,240; Palisade Capital Management Raised Holding in Aarons (AAN) by $1.17 Million

Cwm Llc decreased its stake in Cbs Corp New (CBS) by 7.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cwm Llc sold 8,920 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The institutional investor held 109,804 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.22 million, down from 118,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cwm Llc who had been investing in Cbs Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.74% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $41.41. About 6.36M shares traded or 126.94% up from the average. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 05/04/2018 – CMO Today: Facebook’s Mea Culpa; WPP Settles Johnson Suit; CBS and Viacom Tensions; 17/05/2018 – There’s a new hit show on $CBS: Redstone and the Restless, a drama chronicling the never-ending power struggle for the so-called Tiffany Network and $VIAB; 04/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: Redstone makes concessions on Viacom CEO to clinch CBS merger; 25/04/2018 – A Healthier Viacom Makes a CBS Deal Trickier — Heard on the Street; 05/04/2018 – Karma Automotive Debuts New TV Spot During CBS Coverage Of The 2018 Masters Golf Tournament®; 04/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Redstone makes concessions on Viacom CEO in bid to clinch CBS deal; 11/04/2018 – Redstone likely to replace Moonves as head of CBS if no deal with Viacom; 18/05/2018 – More on Moonves v Redstone now @FoxBusiness $CBS $viab; 26/03/2018 – Stormy Daniels Delivers CBS’s ’60 Minutes’ Its Biggest Audience in a Decade; 15/03/2018 – Saudi crown prince says will develop nuclear bomb if Iran does -CBS TV

Palisade Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Aarons Inc (AAN) by 4.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisade Capital Management Llc bought 22,461 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.41% . The hedge fund held 483,390 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.43M, up from 460,929 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Aarons Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.70% or $2.39 during the last trading session, reaching $62.14. About 419,756 shares traded. Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) has risen 50.33% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.33% the S&P500.

Cwm Llc, which manages about $1.90 billion and $4.99B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (MBB) by 30,322 shares to 35,531 shares, valued at $3.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pure Storage Inc by 25,081 shares in the quarter, for a total of 140,907 shares, and has risen its stake in Propetro Hldg Corp.

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $126,660 activity.

Palisade Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.40B and $3.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Southwest Airls Co (NYSE:LUV) by 7,782 shares to 11,000 shares, valued at $571,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2,450 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,250 shares, and cut its stake in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI).