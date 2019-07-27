As Cbs New (CBS) Stock Declined, Chieftain Capital Management Lowered Stake by $63.01 Million; Factset Research Systems (FDS) Holder Mawer Investment Management LTD Raised Its Holding by $3.69 Million

Mawer Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Factset Research Systems Inc (FDS) by 25.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mawer Investment Management Ltd bought 14,881 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 73,696 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.30M, up from 58,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Factset Research Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.85B market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $5.75 during the last trading session, reaching $283.56. About 244,447 shares traded. FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) has risen 39.96% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.53% the S&P500. Some Historical FDS News: 17/04/2018 – EUR/GBP Rises to 0.8642 After UK Data, From 0.8630 Beforehand – Factset; 09/05/2018 – The company’s market value has dropped from about $281 million in October to roughly $50 million at Wednesday’s prices, according to FactSet; 20/04/2018 – Global Champions Split Corp. Announces Change of Investment Manager; 16/05/2018 – FactSet Highlights new CSR Initiatives in Annual Corporate Social Responsibility Report; 08/05/2018 – FACTSET ANNOUNCES PLANNED DEPARTURE OF ITS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft counts China as its second-largest revenue stream, behind only the U.S., according to FactSet estimates; 10/04/2018 – FactSet Expands Its Data Offering with Launch of Data Marketplace; 19/04/2018 – EUR/CHF Rises Above 1.20 For First Time Since January 2015 – Factset; 26/04/2018 – EUR/SEK Rises to Eight-Year High of 10.4935 – Factset; 22/03/2018 – GBP/USD Turns Lower on the Day, Last at 1.4140 – Factset

Chieftain Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Cbs Corp New (CBS) by 99.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chieftain Capital Management Inc sold 1.34 million shares as the company's stock declined 1.22% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 5,948 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $283,000, down from 1.35 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chieftain Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cbs Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $19.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $51.85. About 1.43 million shares traded. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has declined 10.83% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.26% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold CBS shares while 170 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 195.93 million shares or 5.70% less from 207.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Earnest owns 189 shares. Kistler stated it has 4,363 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Strs Ohio has 0.02% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 103,671 shares. Stephens Ar has 17,103 shares. Dorsey & Whitney Tru Communication Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 4,855 shares. Aqr Ltd Liability Corp owns 2.97 million shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. 76,859 are owned by Tru Invest Advsr. Capital Limited Limited Liability Co has 0.03% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 2,679 shares. Wellington Management Llp accumulated 0% or 41,665 shares. Carnegie Cap Asset Management Limited Company accumulated 6,505 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Bessemer Group holds 0% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 2,067 shares. Fort Limited Partnership owns 2,814 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Bowen Hanes & has 11,660 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Sandy Spring Comml Bank reported 160 shares. 136,105 were accumulated by Mcrae Cap Mgmt Inc.

Analysts await CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) to report earnings on August, 8 after the close. They expect $1.18 earnings per share, up 5.36% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.12 per share. CBS’s profit will be $442.23 million for 10.99 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by CBS Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.87% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold FDS shares while 101 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 35.20 million shares or 4.88% less from 37.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancshares Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 7,111 shares. Inv Svcs Of America has 2.11% invested in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) for 53,180 shares. Raub Brock Mgmt LP has 4.87% invested in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) for 93,329 shares. M&T Bancorporation Corp holds 0.02% or 11,770 shares in its portfolio. Kcm Invest Lc has 0.02% invested in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). Voya Inv Mgmt Ltd Com reported 367,249 shares. Bridges Investment Mgmt stated it has 3,034 shares. Berkshire Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Pa owns 808 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Epoch Inv Partners stated it has 0.03% in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). Fund Sa holds 0.05% or 30,067 shares in its portfolio. Signaturefd Limited Liability holds 358 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Smithfield Tru Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). Orrstown Finance Services owns 79 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Davenport And Ltd holds 2,035 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv accumulated 231,300 shares.

More notable recent FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 155% – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “FactSet Appoints New EVP, Global Head of Sales and Client Solutions – GlobeNewswire” on May 28, 2019. More interesting news about FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday – Benzinga” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “30 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: July 16, 2019.