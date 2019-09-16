As Cbs New (CBS) Shares Rose, Raffles Associates LP Has Boosted Holding; As Brookdale Sr Living (BKD) Stock Price Rose, Land & Buildings Investment Management Has Boosted Holding

Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Brookdale Sr Living Inc (BKD) by 49.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc bought 1.87 million shares as the company’s stock rose 26.26% . The hedge fund held 5.67 million shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $40.87M, up from 3.80 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Brookdale Sr Living Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.16% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $8.15. About 1.27 million shares traded. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) has declined 17.39% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical BKD News: 23/03/2018 – FOSUN INTERNATIONAL LIMITED REPORTS 5.11 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC AS OF MARCH 15 – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – New South Capital Management Exits Position in Brookdale; 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: BKD/VENTAS PACT LIKELY REMOVES OVERHANG ON VTR: RBC; 07/05/2018 – Senior Living Executive Lisa Fordyce Joins OnShift; 07/05/2018 – BROOKDALE 1Q REV. $1.19B, EST. $1.16B; 27/04/2018 – BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC – MASTER LEASE PROVIDES FOR ESTIMATED TOTAL RENT IN 2019 OF APPROXIMATELY $177 MLN; 27/03/2018 – BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC BKD.N SAYS TERESA F. SPARKS APPOINTED INTERIM CFO; 18/05/2018 – Land & Buildings Sends Letter to Brookdale Senior Living’s Bd of Directors and Hldrs; 14/05/2018 – LONG POND EXITED EQR, BKD, DDR, NMRK IN 1Q: 13F; 07/05/2018 – BROOKDALE 1Q LOSS/SHR $2.45

Raffles Associates Lp increased its stake in Cbs Corp New (CBS) by 21.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raffles Associates Lp bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The hedge fund held 55,613 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.78M, up from 45,613 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raffles Associates Lp who had been investing in Cbs Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.48 billion market cap company. It closed at $43.82 lastly. It is up 0.45% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 03/04/2018 – New York Post: CBS makes lowball offer to buy Viacom; 14/05/2018 – CBS, VIACOM HAD REACHED DEAL ON SHARE RATIO PRIOR TO LAWSUIT; 09/04/2018 – DUTCH FEB MANUF OUTPUT -0.2 PCT M/M AFTER REVISED -0.6 PCT IN JAN – CBS; 16/05/2018 – Ruling on CBS’s lawsuit against National Amusements pushed to Thursday; 14/05/2018 – CBS – IF CONSUMMATED, DIVIDEND WOULD ENABLE CO TO OPERATE AS “INDEPENDENT, NON-CONTROLLED COMPANY AND MORE FULLY EVALUATE STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES”; 17/05/2018 – NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS SAYS HAS NO INTENTION OF FORCING A MERGER THAT IS NOT SUPPORTED BY BOTH CBS AND VIACOM; 06/04/2018 – CBS CORP CEO MOONVES 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION $69.3M VS. $69.6M; 14/05/2018 – CBS Corp, Special Committee File Lawsuit Alleging Breaches of Fiduciary Duty by National Amusements; 06/03/2018 – CBS: EXPANDING STREAMING SERVICE TO CANADA AND AUSTRALIA FIRST; 14/05/2018 – CBS and Board Special Committee File Lawsuit Against Controlling Shareholder National Amusements, Shari Redstone, Sumner Redstone

Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc, which manages about $174.30M and $404.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (NASDAQ:MAR) by 209,050 shares to 131,100 shares, valued at $18.39M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qts Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:QTS) by 156,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 817,947 shares, and cut its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH).

Since June 3, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $61,214 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.31, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 20 investors sold BKD shares while 59 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 173.22 million shares or 3.93% more from 166.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 132,964 were accumulated by Principal Financial Group. 1.78M were accumulated by Fmr Ltd Liability. Highland Cap Mngmt Lp owns 150,525 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems invested in 215,387 shares. Yakira Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 0.18% or 127,900 shares. The New York-based State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD). Manufacturers Life Insur The invested 0% of its portfolio in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD). Strs Ohio stated it has 124,300 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Kennedy Management reported 243,024 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0% of its portfolio in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD). Jpmorgan Chase accumulated 449,490 shares or 0% of the stock. Sei Invests Co reported 116,962 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md holds 0% in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) or 94,356 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 3.52 million shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Northern holds 0% of its portfolio in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) for 2.30M shares.

Raffles Associates Lp, which manages about $97.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Napco Sec Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC) by 14,350 shares to 127,674 shares, valued at $3.79M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 53 investors sold CBS shares while 184 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 180.17 million shares or 8.04% less from 195.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. M&T Savings Bank Corporation stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Salem Counselors Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 150 shares. Verition Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.02% or 13,452 shares in its portfolio. Northcoast Asset Limited Liability Co holds 18,318 shares. Flippin Bruce & Porter Incorporated owns 49,290 shares or 0.43% of their US portfolio. Smithfield Tru accumulated 1,872 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Com owns 5.05M shares. Hartford Invest Mgmt invested 0.05% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 291,295 shares for 0% of their portfolio. France-based Bnp Paribas Asset Management Sa has invested 0.01% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Aviva Public Limited Com, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 447,364 shares. Amer Inc invested in 80,000 shares. Brown Advisory holds 0% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 8,514 shares. Gfs Advsrs Limited Liability Co has invested 0.07% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Ny State Teachers Retirement System accumulated 0.06% or 447,188 shares.