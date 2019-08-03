As Cbs New (CBS) Shares Rose, Dsc Advisors LP Has Upped Holding; Pacific Heights Asset Management Has Upped Position in Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) by $1.95 Million

Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (ATRA) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 56.31% . The institutional investor held 175,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.96M, up from 125,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $600.60M market cap company. The stock decreased 7.08% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $12.87. About 869,482 shares traded or 1.82% up from the average. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) has declined 60.20% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.20% the S&P500.

Dsc Advisors Lp increased its stake in Cbs Corp New (CBS) by 17.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsc Advisors Lp bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The hedge fund held 165,000 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.84M, up from 140,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsc Advisors Lp who had been investing in Cbs Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $50.4. About 2.65M shares traded or 24.35% up from the average. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 10/05/2018 – Strong Industry Veterans Join Gray To Lead At WOWT In Omaha And KOSA In Odessa-Midland; 09/04/2018 – Viacom asks CBS to raise its bid by $2.8 billion; 25/04/2018 – VIACOM: WON’T ANSWER QUESTIONS ABOUT CBS MERGER PROCESS; 08/03/2018 – DUTCH FEB CPI +1.2 PCT Y/Y AFTER +1.5 PCT IN JAN – CBS; 18/05/2018 – Dealbook: CBS and Shari Redstone Plan to Fight for a Long, Long Time: DealBook Briefing; 12/05/2018 – CBS 42: BREAKING: CSX train collides with car at 23rd Ave crossing in Calera Cameron Edgeworth CBS 42 is on the scene; 16/05/2018 – well @RichBTIG saw this coming: NAI amends bylaws to make it nearly impossible for @CBS to take over the company from Redstones without a “super majority” vote; 16/05/2018 – Sources @CBS and NAI say they don’t expect anything out of Chancery court until later tonight or tomorrow morning on Redstone-Moonves feud; 16/05/2018 – NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS AMENDS CBS’ BYLAWS; 15/03/2018 – Saudi crown prince says will develop nuclear bomb if Iran does-CBS TV

Since February 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 3 selling transactions for $1.28 million activity. Another trade for 7,800 shares valued at $302,367 was sold by Ciechanover Isaac E.. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $39,000 was bought by DOBMEIER ERIC.

