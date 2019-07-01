As Cbs New (CBS) Shares Declined, Chieftain Capital Management Lowered by $63.01 Million Its Position; Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Trimmed Stake in Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) as Stock Declined

Chieftain Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Cbs Corp New (CBS) by 99.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chieftain Capital Management Inc sold 1.34 million shares as the company’s stock declined 1.22% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 5,948 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $283,000, down from 1.35 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chieftain Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cbs Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $50.29. About 1.43 million shares traded. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has declined 10.83% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.26% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 04/04/2018 – CNBC: A below-market bid for Viacom by CBS was immediately rejected, sources say; 29/05/2018 – Shari Redstone Says CBS Director Gifford Once Grabbed Her Face; 16/05/2018 – REDSTONE FAMILY SAYS CBS BOARD FILED FLAWED SUIT OVER MERGER; 22/05/2018 – Media wars latest: -21st Century Fox set to announce date shortly for shareholder vote on Disney deal, sources say, as Comcast prepares larger offer -CBS, Viacom war goes quiet for now as advisers try to lower temperature & see if there is a path to a deal (via @DavidFaber); 11/04/2018 – Ted Hearn: From Sinclair’s Retransmission Consent Blackout Alert Desk: Redstone likely to replace Moonves as head of $CBS if n; 03/04/2018 – CBS, VIACOM DEAL TALKS ARE SAID TO HIT POTENTIAL ROADBLOCK:CNBC; 04/04/2018 – Viacom preparing counterproposal to CBS offer; 09/05/2018 – DUTCH MARCH MANUF OUTPUT -0.1 PCT M/M AFTER REVISED -0.9 PCT IN FEB – CBS; 10/04/2018 – Josh Kosman: CBS and Viacom still look set for a merger. Third party bid for Viacom thwarted: sources; 13/04/2018 – CUGGINO: CBS, VIACOM GREAT BOLT-ON ACQUISITIONS FOR OTHER COS

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN) by 9.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund sold 27,119 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.62% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 251,038 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.18M, down from 278,157 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund who had been investing in Huntington Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $13.84. About 4.96 million shares traded. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) has declined 14.16% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.59% the S&P500. Some Historical HBAN News: 30/05/2018 – Huntington Bank 2017 Environmental, Social and Governance Report Benchmarks Corporate Social Responsibility Performance; 29/05/2018 – Huntington Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – S&PGR Raises 2 Huntington National Bank-Related Ratings; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Huntington Bancshares To ‘BBB+’; Otlk Stable; 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HUNTINGTON BANCSHARES INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘BBB’; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Huntington Bancshares Rating Reflects More Conservative Risk Profile; 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HUNTINGTON NATIONAL BANK TO RATING ‘A-‘ FROM ‘BBB+’; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Huntington Bancshares Rating Reflects Good Financial Performance; 24/04/2018 – HBAN 1Q PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $66M, EST. $57.0M; 24/04/2018 – HUNTINGTON BANC 1Q EPS 28C, EST. 28C

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 54 investors sold HBAN shares while 182 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 775.51 million shares or 3.10% less from 800.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluemountain Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 15,142 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 308,209 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. First United Comml Bank Tru owns 16,190 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Cap Guardian Tru reported 325,403 shares. Bessemer Ltd Liability, a New York-based fund reported 33,000 shares. 157,365 are owned by Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Illinois-based Prudential Public Ltd has invested 0.21% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Brown Brothers Harriman & accumulated 7,880 shares or 0% of the stock. Opus Inv holds 0.51% of its portfolio in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) for 204,500 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) for 37.42 million shares. First National Bank owns 0.06% invested in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) for 30,874 shares. Aspen Investment Management has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). The Norway-based Dnb Asset Mgmt As has invested 0% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Jacobs Com Ca holds 0.04% or 18,400 shares. 11,425 were accumulated by Aspiriant Ltd Com.

Analysts await Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.32 earnings per share, up 6.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.3 per share. HBAN’s profit will be $334.87M for 10.81 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Huntington Bancshares Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 sale for $9,681 activity. On Friday, May 17 STEINOUR STEPHEN D bought $240,019 worth of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) or 18,000 shares.

More notable recent Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Huntington Bancshares To Present At Nasdaq’s 40th Investor Conference – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates – Nasdaq” on January 24, 2019. More interesting news about Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 14, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) Proposed Capital Actions Including 7% Increase in Dividend – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund, which manages about $7.99 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 43,592 shares to 160,783 shares, valued at $31.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Udr Inc (NYSE:UDR) by 22,540 shares in the quarter, for a total of 97,706 shares, and has risen its stake in Verisign Inc (NASDAQ:VRSN).

Analysts await CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) to report earnings on August, 8 after the close. They expect $1.18 earnings per share, up 5.36% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.12 per share. CBS’s profit will be $442.37M for 10.65 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by CBS Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.87% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “CBS and TEGNA Renew Affiliation Agreement – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CBS set to make Viacom offer in coming weeks – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” published on June 18, 2019, Fool.com published: “Who Wins and Who Loses If CBS and Viacom Merge? – Motley Fool” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is CBS Corporation (CBS) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “CBS Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold CBS shares while 170 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 195.93 million shares or 5.70% less from 207.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Group stated it has 40,975 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ally Finance reported 0.33% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Retirement Sys Of Alabama has 275,751 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited Liability holds 0% or 162 shares. Birmingham Mgmt Inc Al stated it has 2.24% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Alexandria Capital Limited Liability holds 0.04% or 5,797 shares in its portfolio. First Tru Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 73,987 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.26% or 676,227 shares. Springowl Assoc Limited Liability Corp holds 2.56% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 40,000 shares. Regions Fincl Corporation accumulated 0% or 157 shares. 268,650 are owned by Voya Management Ltd Liability Co. Sumitomo Life Ins holds 0.18% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 27,979 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt LP owns 70,654 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Spirit Of America Mgmt Corp New York, New York-based fund reported 3,950 shares. Of Vermont accumulated 2,461 shares or 0.01% of the stock.