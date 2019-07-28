As Cbs New (CBS) Shares Declined, Addenda Capital Has Cut Its Position by $703,449; Vf (VFC) Shareholder Anderson Hoagland & Co Cut Its Holding

Anderson Hoagland & Co decreased its stake in Vf Corp (VFC) by 55.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anderson Hoagland & Co sold 10,945 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,894 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $755,000, down from 19,839 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co who had been investing in Vf Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $88.61. About 1.57 million shares traded. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 16.91% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.48% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 03/04/2018 – VF COMPLETES PURCHASE OF ICEBREAKER®; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $13.45 BLN TO $13.55 BLN; 19/03/2018 – Large retailers urge Trump against China tariffs; 19/03/2018 – REFILE-Large retailers urge Trump against China tariffs; 04/05/2018 – VF TRANSITION PERIOD REV. CONT OPS $3.0B; 17/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Vf Holding Corp.’s (“Vertafore”) B3 Cfr On Dividend Recap, Outlook Stable; 14/03/2018 – VF REPORTS PACT TO BUY ALTRA®, AN ATHLETIC & PERFORMANCE-BASED; 19/03/2018 – VF Corp. Inks Deal to Sell Nautica to Authentic Brands Group; 28/03/2018 – Steve Murray Named VP, Strategic Projects at VF Corp; 16/04/2018 – Lululemon Nabs New CFO From VF Corp

Addenda Capital Inc decreased its stake in Cbs Corp New (CBS) by 35.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Addenda Capital Inc sold 14,967 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.22% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 27,568 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32M, down from 42,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Addenda Capital Inc who had been investing in Cbs Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $51.85. About 1.50 million shares traded. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has declined 10.83% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.26% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 04/04/2018 – Viacom dismisses below-market offer from CBS; 16/04/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: Eric and Kim Tannenbaum Exit CBS TV Studios for Lionsgate Overall Deal; 17/05/2018 – CBS Board Of Directors Declares Dividend To Protect And Give Voting Power To Stockholders; 14/05/2018 – CBS – IF CONSUMMATED, DIVIDEND WOULD ENABLE CO TO OPERATE AS “INDEPENDENT, NON-CONTROLLED COMPANY AND MORE FULLY EVALUATE STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES”; 17/05/2018 – There’s a new hit show on $CBS: Redstone and the Restless, a drama chronicling the never-ending power struggle for the so-called Tiffany Network and $VIAB; 15/05/2018 – CBS Los Angeles: #BREAKING: Report of an explosion at 5 Mareblu in Aliso Viejo with possible injuries. CBS2 has a crew headed; 15/05/2018 – CBS News: Feds: Texas airline workers used flights to distribute “meth”; 16/05/2018 – CBS LAWYER SAYS COMPANY NEEDS TO BLOCK REDSTONES’ INTERFERENCE; 03/05/2018 – Karen Tumulty: BREAKING: Charlie Rose’s misconduct was widespread at CBS and three managers were warned, investigation finds; 25/04/2018 – VIACOM: WON’T ANSWER QUESTIONS ABOUT CBS MERGER PROCESS

Anderson Hoagland & Co, which manages about $378.72 million and $166.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 12,617 shares to 36,085 shares, valued at $1.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 3,285 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,745 shares, and has risen its stake in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold VFC shares while 238 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 388.62 million shares or 1.79% less from 395.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cardinal Capital Management owns 208,965 shares or 1.82% of their US portfolio. Hartford Invest Management invested in 0.29% or 118,718 shares. 51,273 were reported by Mackay Shields Lc. Holderness Communication has 0.47% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 11,323 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs reported 988 shares. Principal Financial Grp Inc owns 1.29M shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Regent Investment Mgmt Limited Com reported 27,084 shares. Missouri-based Services Corp has invested 0.07% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Moreover, Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc has 0.38% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Whittier Trust Of Nevada holds 0.1% or 15,799 shares. Weybosset And Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.16% or 3,100 shares in its portfolio. Bridgewater Associate Ltd Partnership owns 87,452 shares. Moreover, Hbk Sorce Advisory Lc has 0.03% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Quantitative Invest Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.02% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Gemmer Asset Management Ltd invested in 176 shares.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $2.90 million activity. Shares for $2.14M were sold by Holtz Curtis A..

Addenda Capital Inc, which manages about $22.35 billion and $1.38 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1,444 shares to 24,716 shares, valued at $6.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in International Flavors&Fragra (NYSE:IFF) by 10,248 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,577 shares, and has risen its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold CBS shares while 170 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 195.93 million shares or 5.70% less from 207.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Artisan Prtn Partnership has 3.43M shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Chilton Investment Company Ltd reported 0.04% stake. Stephens Ar reported 17,103 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Ally holds 0.33% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 36,000 shares. Moody Retail Bank Trust Division, a Texas-based fund reported 632 shares. Hillsdale Inv Mgmt holds 0.04% or 9,600 shares. Kistler invested 0.09% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Allsquare Wealth Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Somerset Trust Co holds 0.54% or 21,544 shares in its portfolio. Investec Asset Management North America reported 0.19% stake. British Columbia Inv Mgmt Corporation reported 0.07% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Us Bancorp De reported 0% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 332,024 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. The Kansas-based Creative Planning has invested 0% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Sterneck Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 4,500 shares.