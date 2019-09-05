As Cbs New (CBS) Share Value Rose, Clear Harbor Asset Management Raised Holding; Moneta Group Investment Advisors Upped Stake in Caterpillar Del Com (CAT) as Shares Declined

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del Com (CAT) by 124.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc bought 2,981 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 5,366 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $727,000, up from 2,385 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.00B market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $119.1. About 3.69M shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 23/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR – WORLD MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED MARCH UP 26 PCT; 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR NAMES NEW CFO; 03/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC CAT.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $156 FROM $172; 05/04/2018 – China signals tough stance on trade as U.S. officials push talks; 11/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR ROLLING 3-MOS APRIL MACHINE SALES N.A. UP 25%; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, both fell more than 3.5 percent; 11/05/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. April 3-Month EAME Total Machines Retail Sales Up 23%; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR SEES FY ADJ EPS $10.25 TO $11.25, EST. $9.270; 04/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR: NO INJURIES AT MAPLETON FIRE; OPERATIONS CONTINUE; 12/04/2018 – Caterpillar: Younessi Is Currently Vice Pres of Caterpillar’s Industrial Power Systems Division

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Cbs Corp New (CBS) by 35.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc bought 32,375 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The institutional investor held 122,467 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.82 million, up from 90,092 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cbs Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $41.67. About 5.39M shares traded or 77.52% up from the average. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 17/05/2018 – Judge rules against CBS in clash with National Amusements; 22/05/2018 – New York Post: CBS plans to challenge Redstone over bylaws change; 15/05/2018 – Netanyahu again defends response to Gaza protests, blames Hamas -CBS; 09/04/2018 – CNBC: Viacom has asked CBS to sweeten its merger bid by about $2.8 billion, sources say; 03/05/2018 – Karen Tumulty: BREAKING: Charlie Rose’s misconduct was widespread at CBS and three managers were warned, investigation finds; 18/05/2018 – Dealpolitik: CBS Directors Play a Subtle Game in Viacom Battle; 02/04/2018 – CBS plans all-stock bid for Viacom below market value; 23/05/2018 – CBS DIRECTORS SAY BYLAW CHANGES ARE `INEQUITABLE’ AND UNLAWFUL; 27/04/2018 – EUROCOPTER AS350 CRASH IN WISCONSIN KILLS 3, CBS REPORTS; 19/03/2018 – The NCAA Tournament generates more than $700 million in revenue for the association and its schools, the vast majority from its media rights deal with CBS and Turner

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold CAT shares while 409 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 365.67 million shares or 3.37% less from 378.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Haverford Tru stated it has 0.02% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Advsr Incorporated Ok, Oklahoma-based fund reported 2,696 shares. Tocqueville Asset Management Ltd Partnership reported 0.53% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Sun Life Fincl Incorporated has invested 0.03% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Van Cleef Asset Managementinc holds 0.34% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) or 10,750 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Co has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). S&Co Incorporated holds 1.97% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) or 130,331 shares. Azimuth Capital Ltd Liability holds 0.12% or 13,361 shares. Guardian Life Ins Comm Of America owns 1,660 shares. Toth Finance Advisory invested 0.11% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Private Asset has 9,230 shares. Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability Com holds 0.64% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 793,344 shares. Royal London Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 225,080 shares. American Trust Invest Advsr Limited Company has invested 2.08% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Montecito Savings Bank And Trust owns 0.15% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 3,508 shares.

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $13.82B and $956.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Ftse Developed Markets Etf (VEA) by 13,372 shares to 56,790 shares, valued at $2.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 6,533 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,855 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Barclays Capital Short Term Corp Bd (SCPB).

More notable recent Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Caterpillar reports retail sales for July – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What Caterpillar Inc.’s (NYSE:CAT) ROCE Can Tell Us – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Schaeffersresearch.com‘s news article titled: “Downgrade Keeps Pressure on Caterpillar Stock – Schaeffers Research” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold CBS shares while 170 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 195.93 million shares or 5.70% less from 207.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northcoast Asset Mngmt has 0.06% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Bokf Na reported 26,115 shares stake. Markston Int Limited Liability Corp holds 0.03% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) or 6,224 shares. Bb&T Corporation invested 0.09% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc accumulated 0.01% or 58,361 shares. Hillsdale Invest Mgmt Incorporated holds 9,600 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans holds 912,579 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Estabrook Cap has invested 0% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Moreover, Kempner Management Inc has 0.81% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Cwm Lc reported 0.1% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Cls Invests Limited Co has 200 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Lenox Wealth Mgmt Inc has invested 0.01% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Landscape Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 0.07% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). New York State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.06% or 456,842 shares. Cs Mckee Ltd Partnership reported 131,205 shares.

More notable recent CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “ViacomCBS taps Phelps to lead communications, marketing – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “12 Stocks To Watch For August 8, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “CBS and Viacom Finally Tie It Off – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “CBS Reports Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 20, 2019.

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc, which manages about $493.82M and $493.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Connecticut Wtr Svc Inc (NASDAQ:CTWS) by 8,023 shares to 74,414 shares, valued at $5.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5,306 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 82,588 shares, and cut its stake in Discover Finl Svcs (NYSE:DFS).