As Cbs New (CBS) Share Value Rose, Chieftain Capital Management Decreased Position by $63.01 Million; Watsco (WSO) Holder Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio Trimmed Position by $1.32 Million

Chieftain Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Cbs Corp New (CBS) by 99.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chieftain Capital Management Inc sold 1.34M shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The hedge fund held 5,948 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $283,000, down from 1.35M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chieftain Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cbs Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.48B market cap company. The stock increased 2.56% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $49.27. About 1.33 million shares traded. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 16/05/2018 – Judge halts spiraling Redstone-CBS dispute, to issue ruling Thursday; 17/05/2018 – @CBS is basing its continued fight against Redstone on this from judge bouchard: “particularly given CBS’s proclaimed commitment to independent bd governance, these allegations are sufficient to state a colorable claim for breach of fiduciary duty against Ms. Redstone; 22/05/2018 – CBS – IT BELIEVES DETERMINATION BY BOARD TO DECLARE A PRO RATA DIVIDEND, CONTINGENT ON DELAWARE COURT APPROVAL, WAS NOT SUBJECT TO NAI’S BYLAW AMENDMENTS; 17/05/2018 – CBS Faces Court Fight With Redstones Over Control of Media Giant; 04/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Redstone makes concessions on Viacom CEO in bid to clinch CBS deal; 14/05/2018 – CBS – IF CONSUMMATED, DIVIDEND WOULD ENABLE CO TO OPERATE AS “INDEPENDENT, NON-CONTROLLED COMPANY AND MORE FULLY EVALUATE STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES”; 18/05/2018 – WPRI 12: #BREAKING – CBS affiliate @KHOU reporting at least 8 fatalities in #SantaFe school shooting; 16/05/2018 – National Amusements, acting by written consent, amends $CBS bylaws to require certain board actions with respect to dividends be approved by a supermajority of the CBS BOD.Move designed to prevent CBS BOD from diluting NAI vote. CBS sources tell me they are not surprised; 21/04/2018 – IRAN’S FOREIGN MINISTER SPEAKS ON CBS NEWS’ `FACE THE NATION’; 07/05/2018 – CBS CORP – DEAL INCLUDES RETRANSMISSION CONSENT FOR CBS-OWNED STATIONS, INCLUDING CBS-OWNED CW AFFILIATES

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio decreased its stake in Watsco Inc (WSO) by 19.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio sold 9,233 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.06% . The institutional investor held 38,248 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.48 million, down from 47,481 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio who had been investing in Watsco Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.06B market cap company. The stock increased 2.02% or $3.18 during the last trading session, reaching $160.84. About 35,231 shares traded. Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) has declined 3.78% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.78% the S&P500. Some Historical WSO News: 02/04/2018 – Watsco Boosts Dividends 16% to $5.80 Per Share, Extends Payout Streak to 44 Years

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.73, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold WSO shares while 69 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 28.48 million shares or 5.19% less from 30.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio, which manages about $19.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stepan Co (NYSE:SCL) by 10,758 shares to 41,697 shares, valued at $3.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) by 13,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,235 shares, and has risen its stake in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR).

Analysts await Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.25 EPS, up 6.64% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.11 per share. WSO’s profit will be $84.80 million for 17.87 P/E if the $2.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.40 actual EPS reported by Watsco, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.25% negative EPS growth.

