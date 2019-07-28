As Cbs New (CBS) Share Value Declined, Hourglass Capital Upped Its Holding by $2.47 Million; Emerson Elec Co (EMR) Share Price Declined While Hamel Associates Has Cut by $1.60 Million Its Position

Hourglass Capital Llc increased its stake in Cbs Corp New (CBS) by 59.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hourglass Capital Llc bought 52,598 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.22% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 141,200 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.71M, up from 88,602 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hourglass Capital Llc who had been investing in Cbs Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $51.85. About 1.43 million shares traded. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has declined 10.83% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.26% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 14/03/2018 – Netflix is reportedly planning to make a weekly TV news show to rival CBS’ ’60 Minutes’; 04/04/2018 – REDSTONE IS SAID TO PUSH FOR VIACOM’S BAKISH IN A CBS DEAL; 14/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: CBS, Viacom had agreed on price for deal before lawsuit; 10/04/2018 – Dutch Feb Inflation Was 1.2% – CBS; 25/04/2018 – Viacom quarterly profit surges; 18/05/2018 – Dealbook: CBS and Shari Redstone Plan to Fight for a Long, Long Time: DealBook Briefing; 18/05/2018 – CBS fight is ‘the beginning of the end’ of dual share structures, says former NBCUniversal CEO; 03/04/2018 – CBS has submitted a bid for Viacom, sources familiar said; 14/05/2018 – JUST IN: National Amusements, controlling shareholder of CBS and Viacom, responds to lawsuit from CBS- “”National Amusements (NAI) is outraged by the action taken by CBS and strongly refutes its characterization of recent events; 30/05/2018 – The Real End Game for CBS-Viacom — Heard on the Street

Hamel Associates Inc decreased its stake in Emerson Elec Co (EMR) by 56.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamel Associates Inc sold 23,560 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 18,036 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24 million, down from 41,596 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamel Associates Inc who had been investing in Emerson Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $66.66. About 2.05M shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 9.16% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.59% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 18/04/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY TOOLS, TEST EQUIPMENT BUSINESS FROM TEXTRON TO; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Now Sees FY18 Net Sales Up About 13%; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY TOOLS & TEST EQUIPMENT FROM TEXTRON FOR $810M; 16/03/2018 – Emerson Electric Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON INC – INCLUDED IN BUSINESS SALE TO EMERSON ARE ALL TEXTRON TOOLS & TEST BUSINESSES AND BRANDS; 15/03/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – UNDERLYING ORDERS GROWTH WAS IN 5 TO 10 PCT RANGE FOR FEB; 21/03/2018 – Emerson Electric Co. vs SIPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/21/2018; 17/05/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY AVENTICS; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON – 2018 GUIDANCE INCLUDES EXPECTED IMPACT OF TOOLS & TEST DIVESTITURE ON EPS AND CASH FLOW FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 24/04/2018 – Emerson Survey: Over Half of U.S. Homeowners Unaware Garbage Disposals Can Help Reduce Landfill Waste

Hourglass Capital Llc, which manages about $861.92M and $343.48M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 18,510 shares to 29,476 shares, valued at $5.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 11,780 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 126,201 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold CBS shares while 170 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 195.93 million shares or 5.70% less from 207.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.05% or 546,787 shares. Carnegie Asset Mgmt Limited reported 0.02% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Sun Life Finance reported 590 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Gsa Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership reported 12,303 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Citigroup Incorporated invested in 0% or 330 shares. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Limited reported 0% stake. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.05% or 130,207 shares. Aqr Cap Mgmt Ltd reported 2.97M shares stake. Chevy Chase Hldgs holds 289,920 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board stated it has 362,208 shares. Bluemountain Mngmt Ltd reported 5,789 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Management Ltd Liability Co reported 1.18% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Retail Bank Of Hawaii reported 14,604 shares stake. Community And holds 187,170 shares or 1.1% of its portfolio. Farmers Bancshares owns 8 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 6.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.88 per share. EMR’s profit will be $578.13 million for 17.73 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual EPS reported by Emerson Electric Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.90% EPS growth.

Hamel Associates Inc, which manages about $314.24M and $222.81 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 540 shares to 3,624 shares, valued at $4.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bce Inc (NYSE:BCE) by 26,350 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,945 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).