As Cbs New (CBS) Share Price Rose, Raffles Associates LP Has Raised Its Position by $490,000; As Pepsico (PEP) Share Price Rose, Professional Advisory Services Has Lowered Position by $1.40 Million

Professional Advisory Services Inc decreased its stake in Pepsico (PEP) by 6.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Professional Advisory Services Inc sold 10,669 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 163,690 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.47 million, down from 174,359 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Pepsico for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $188.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $134.71. About 4.85M shares traded or 11.25% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Quaker Foods North America Rev $601M; 06/03/2018 – PEPSI-COLA PHILIPPINES SAYS STORAGE FEES SUBJECT TO NEGOTIATION; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo Extends Bet on Clean Snack Foods With Bare Acquisition; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Net $1.34B; 31/05/2018 – PepsiCo Foundation Gives Grants to Charities in New Bern, North Carolina — “Birthplace” of Pepsi-Cola; 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-PepsiCo to buy the Fruit and Veggie Snack Maker Bare Foods- NYT; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi said it plans to increase marketing spending on Pepsi drinks in the US to regain momentum; 14/03/2018 – Amazon, Spotify, The New York Times, DELL, Pepsi Added to Speak at UNLEASH America in Las Vegas in May; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO QTRLY NORTH AMERICA BEVERAGES REV WAS DOWN 1 PCT; 05/03/2018 Bundaberg Brewed Drinks And PepsiCo Announce Distribution Partnership As Non-Alcoholic Craft Beverage Market Continues Explosiv

Raffles Associates Lp increased its stake in Cbs Corp New (CBS) by 21.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raffles Associates Lp bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The hedge fund held 55,613 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.78M, up from 45,613 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raffles Associates Lp who had been investing in Cbs Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $41.88. About 3.97 million shares traded or 5.84% up from the average. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Discovery Adds DowDuPont, Cuts CBS; 14/05/2018 – CBS hates the Viacom merger idea so much it is suing its owner to stop the deal; 03/04/2018 – CBS Offer Is Contingent on Its Management Team Running Combined Entity; 04/04/2018 – Viacom preparing counterproposal to CBS offer; 08/03/2018 – CBS May Need New Slogan as NBC Grabs First Lead Since `Friends’; 11/04/2018 – Redstone weighs CBS-Viacom merger with or without Moonves; 16/05/2018 – CBS Wins Temporary Reprieve as Redstones Told Not to Interfere; 14/05/2018 – CBS And Nielsen Collaborate To Advance Dynamic Ad Insertion In Live Broadcasts; 18/05/2018 – CBS 6 Albany – WRGB: #BREAKING: Cuban media: Boeing 737 operated by state airline Cubana has crashed on takeoff from Jose Marti; 08/03/2018 – DUTCH FEB CPI +1.2 PCT Y/Y AFTER +1.5 PCT IN JAN – CBS

Raffles Associates Lp, which manages about $97.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Napco Sec Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC) by 14,350 shares to 127,674 shares, valued at $3.79 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 53 investors sold CBS shares while 184 reduced holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 724 reduced holdings.

Professional Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $515.72 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 7,938 shares to 143,296 shares, valued at $8.03 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc. Class C by 728 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,285 shares, and has risen its stake in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB).

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 3 before the open. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10B for 22.45 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual earnings per share reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

