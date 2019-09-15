As Cbs New (CBS) Share Price Rose, Baupost Group Has Upped by $71.44 Million Its Stake; Fernwood Investment Management Has Cut Position in Iron Mountain (IRM) by $1.20 Million

Fernwood Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Iron Mountain Inc (IRM) by 61.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fernwood Investment Management Llc sold 38,656 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.98% . The institutional investor held 23,706 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $742,000, down from 62,362 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fernwood Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Iron Mountain Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.92% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $32.55. About 3.01M shares traded. Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) has declined 15.75% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.75% the S&P500. Some Historical IRM News: 30/05/2018 – Iron Mountain: Existing EvoSwitch NL Capacity to Generate Annualized Rev of About $30M; 27/03/2018 – Iron Mountain Closes on USD 700 Million Syndicated Term Loan B Facility, and Iron Mountain Australia Upsizes AUD Syndicated Ter; 30/05/2018 – INM:IRON MOUNTAIN BUYS DUTCH EVOSWITCH DATA CENTER BUSINESS; 27/03/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN AUSTRALIA UPSIZES AUD SYNDICATED LOAN TO AUD341M; 27/03/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN – UNIT ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO UPSIZE ITS EXISTING AUD 250 MLN SYNDICATED TERM LOAN B FACILITY; 02/05/2018 – Iron Mountain Introduces Iron Cloud Critical Protection and Recovery to Safeguard High-value Data; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q Adj EPS 24c; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q Cont Ops EPS 16c; 24/05/2018 – Iron Mountain Declares Dividend of 58.75c; 31/05/2018 – CyArk and Iron Mountain Team Up to Preserve Melbourne’s Historic Royal Exhibition Building

Baupost Group Llc increased its stake in Cbs Corp New (CBS) by 17.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baupost Group Llc bought 1.46M shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The hedge fund held 10.00 million shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $499.00M, up from 8.54 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baupost Group Llc who had been investing in Cbs Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.48 billion market cap company. It closed at $43.82 lastly. It is up 0.45% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 23/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Behind Leslie Moonves’ Crusade to Save CBS From Viacom; 29/03/2018 – Alger Spectra Adds DexCom, Cuts CBS, Buys More Facebook; 15/03/2018 – Saudi crown prince says will develop nuclear bomb if Iran does -CBS TV; 14/05/2018 – CBS CORP – FILED LAWSUIT ALLEGING BREACHES OF FIDUCIARY DUTY BY NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS & SEEKING TO PREVENT FROM INTERFERING WITH SPECIAL BOARD MEETING; 17/05/2018 – CBS Puts on a Happy Face for Ad Buyers Amid Off-Stage Tensions; 20/03/2018 – CBS This Morning: A new package exploded overnight in Texas, this time at a FedEx facility outside San Antonio. A law; 17/05/2018 – Dealbook: Shari Redstone Prevails Over CBS in Delaware Court Ruling: DealBook Briefing; 15/03/2018 – DUTCH FEB ADJ UNEMPLOYMENT 4.1 PCT AFTER 4.2 PCT IN JAN – CBS; 11/04/2018 – Atlanta CBS: Bank of America to stop lending to makers of assault-style weapons; 10/04/2018 – Josh Kosman: CBS and Viacom still look set for a merger. Third party bid for Viacom thwarted: sources

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 49 investors sold IRM shares while 119 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 238.07 million shares or 2.56% less from 244.33 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Washington-based Washington Tru Bank & Trust has invested 0.06% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Barclays Public Limited Co holds 0.01% or 592,006 shares in its portfolio. Destination Wealth Management holds 0% or 1,462 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 2,461 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. California Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.07% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). 5,271 were reported by Ameritas Prtn Inc. Mutual Of America Cap Ltd Liability Corp reported 38,359 shares. 391,890 were reported by Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Limited Liability. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0.02% invested in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Aviva Public Ltd Com owns 104,921 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Capital holds 7.59M shares. Asset holds 68,306 shares. Tiverton Asset Mgmt has 27,937 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Allstate owns 58,175 shares. Da Davidson & stated it has 19,247 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.58 earnings per share, up 5.45% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.55 per share. IRM’s profit will be $166.52M for 14.03 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual earnings per share reported by Iron Mountain Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.41% EPS growth.

Fernwood Investment Management Llc, which manages about $159.22M and $182.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 288 shares to 1,577 shares, valued at $2.99M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Baupost Group Llc, which manages about $29.88B and $11.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) by 220,000 shares to 2.60M shares, valued at $348.74 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allergan Plc by 1.09M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.68 million shares, and cut its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG).