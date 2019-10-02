As Cbs New (CBS) Share Price Rose, Act Ii Management LP Upped Stake by $980,000; As Adobe (ADBE) Stock Value Rose, Riverpark Capital Management Decreased Its Stake

Riverpark Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 10.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverpark Capital Management Llc sold 5,427 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 45,653 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.45 million, down from 51,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverpark Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $128.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.44% or $6.66 during the last trading session, reaching $266.05. About 1.62M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500.

Act Ii Management Lp increased its stake in Cbs Corp New (CBS) by 18.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Act Ii Management Lp bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The hedge fund held 130,000 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.49 million, up from 110,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Act Ii Management Lp who had been investing in Cbs Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.37% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $38.81. About 1.73 million shares traded. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 17/05/2018 – #breakingnews: @CBS plans to move ahead w vote to dilute Shari Redstone’s control & ignore bylaw change; also leaning toward further legal action after comments from Judge Brouchard; plus more on the @stevenmnuchin1 – Navarro war over trade NOW @FoxBusiness; 17/05/2018 – CBS-Redstone Fight Is Far From Over — in Court or the Boardroom; 11/04/2018 – MOONVES MAY BE FIRED AS CBS HEAD IF NO DEAL: CNBC; 09/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Viacom asks CBS to raise its bid by $2.8 billion; 18/03/2018 – REPUBLICAN SENATOR BOB CORKER SPEAKS ON CBS NEWS; 16/05/2018 – CBS Tries to Sell Its TV Dramas as Its Own Battle Heats Up in Court; 03/05/2018 – CBS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.34; 03/04/2018 – CBS submits below market value bid for Viacom; 14/05/2018 – CBS CORP – FILED LAWSUIT ALLEGING BREACHES OF FIDUCIARY DUTY BY NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS & SEEKING TO PREVENT FROM INTERFERING WITH SPECIAL BOARD MEETING; 11/04/2018 – Shari Redstone is reportedly ‘likely’ to fire Les Moonves as head of CBS if the Viacom merger deal falls through

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 53 investors sold CBS shares while 184 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 180.17 million shares or 8.04% less from 195.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0.02% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Clearbridge Invests Limited Liability accumulated 0.08% or 1.95 million shares. Motco, Texas-based fund reported 110 shares. Shapiro Cap Limited Liability Company holds 0% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) or 2.58 million shares. Redwood Capital Mngmt Lc owns 384,200 shares for 1.31% of their portfolio. 8 are held by Advisory Services Ntwk Lc. Sunbelt Securities owns 6,676 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Millennium Management Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 109,366 shares. Moreover, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 0.02% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Suntrust Banks stated it has 0% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Abner Herrman & Brock Llc has 0.05% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Moreover, Boston Prtnrs has 0% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 40 shares. Intl Group Inc reported 123,635 shares. Covington Capital Mngmt holds 0% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) or 250 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur Communications holds 0.14% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) or 18,864 shares.

Act Ii Management Lp, which manages about $484.22 million and $109.46M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Outfront Media Inc by 15,000 shares to 70,000 shares, valued at $1.81 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paylocity Hldg Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,000 shares, and cut its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).