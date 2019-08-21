As Cbs New (CBS) Market Value Rose, Tealwood Asset Management Upped Stake; First Foundation Advisors Stake in Rexford Industrial Realty (REXR) Lowered by $1.33 Million

Tealwood Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Cbs Corp New (CBS) by 24.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tealwood Asset Management Inc bought 11,548 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The institutional investor held 58,908 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.80M, up from 47,360 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cbs Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $44.17. About 1.44M shares traded. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 26/04/2018 – Dealpolitik: Governance Headache for Viacom and CBS; 17/05/2018 – Judge Rejects CBS Move to Strip Shari Redstone’s Control of Company; 15/05/2018 – Dutch 1Q GDP +2.8% On Year – CBS; 03/04/2018 – CBS has submitted a bid for Viacom, sources familiar said; 23/05/2018 – CBS DIRECTORS: CHANGES AIM AT WRONGFULLY BLOCKING DILUTION VOTE; 15/05/2018 – Moonves Takes on Redstone Family for Control of CBS (Video); 17/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Judge hands Redstone family victory in CBS dispute; 16/05/2018 – Shari Redstone Is Ordered Not to Act on CBS Before Thursday; 17/05/2018 – CBS Says Board Voted 11-3 to Dilute National Amusements’ Voting Stake; 18/05/2018 – More on Moonves v Redstone now @FoxBusiness $CBS $viab

First Foundation Advisors decreased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (REXR) by 3.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Foundation Advisors sold 38,098 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The hedge fund held 1.21 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.44M, down from 1.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Foundation Advisors who had been investing in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $43.32. About 134,891 shares traded. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) has risen 37.72% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.72% the S&P500. Some Historical REXR News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Rexford Industrial Realty Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (REXR); 01/05/2018 – Rexford Industrial Realty Sees FY18 EPS 22c-EPS 25c; 10/04/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL BUYS THREE INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES FOR $33.8M; 19/03/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY – DEAL FUNDED THROUGH COMBINATION OF CASH ON HAND AND DRAWS ON LINE OF CREDIT; 16/03/2018 Rexford Industrial Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 01/05/2018 – Rexford Industrial Realty 1Q EPS 15c; 10/04/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY – ACQUISITIONS WERE FUNDED USING CASH ON HAND, CO’S EXISTING LINE OF CREDIT, RE-INVESTMENT OF DISPOSITION PROCEEDS; 01/05/2018 – Rexford Industrial Sees FY18 Core FFO/Shr $1.02-$1.05; 01/05/2018 – Rexford Industrial Realty 1Q Rev $48.5M; 24/05/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY INC – ACQUISITIONS WERE FUNDED THROUGH A COMBINATION OF CASH ON HAND AND USE OF REXFORD INDUSTRIAL’S EXISTING LINE OF CREDIT

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.74 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 12 investors sold REXR shares while 61 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 99.26 million shares or 6.86% more from 92.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Schroder Management Gp has 0.09% invested in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR). Eaton Vance Mgmt owns 0.04% invested in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) for 439,331 shares. 1.29M were reported by Charles Schwab Inv. Granite Prns Ltd Liability Co holds 0.08% in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) or 38,632 shares. Qs Investors Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0% or 2,400 shares. First Republic Invest Mgmt Incorporated reported 39,362 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Prudential Fincl Inc holds 0.08% or 1.32 million shares. Pinebridge Invests Limited Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) for 420 shares. Sg Americas Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR). Aperio Limited Liability invested in 25,511 shares or 0% of the stock. Chilton Cap Mgmt Ltd reported 334,430 shares stake. Art Limited Liability Company reported 0.06% stake. Eagle Asset Mngmt holds 0.1% or 512,276 shares in its portfolio. 82,425 are held by United Automobile Association. San Francisco Sentry Investment (Ca) stated it has 0% in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR).

First Foundation Advisors, which manages about $3.20B and $1.69 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Muniyield California (MCA) by 80,436 shares to 125,009 shares, valued at $1.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:TYG) by 138,850 shares in the quarter, for a total of 247,428 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Cl B (BRKB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold CBS shares while 170 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 195.93 million shares or 5.70% less from 207.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Susquehanna Interest Limited Liability Partnership, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 86,837 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund has 645,357 shares. New York-based Glenview Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 1.75% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Globeflex Cap Limited Partnership has invested 0.11% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Cullen Frost Bankers invested in 1,115 shares or 0% of the stock. 3 were reported by Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma. Kentucky Retirement Trust Fund holds 0.07% or 6,912 shares. Sequent Asset Management Lc holds 0.15% or 4,280 shares. Lenox Wealth Mngmt Inc reported 396 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 4,363 were reported by Kistler. Guardian Life Communication Of America has 0.01% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 1,002 shares. Riggs Asset Managment accumulated 150 shares. Suntrust Banks stated it has 0% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Salem Inv Counselors Incorporated invested in 150 shares. Amalgamated Retail Bank has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS).