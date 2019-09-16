As Cbs New (CBS) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Trexquant Investment LP Has Cut Stake; Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Shareholder Dynamic Advisors Solutions Lowered Holding by $352,574 as Share Value Rose

Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 50.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc sold 1,019 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% . The institutional investor held 995 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $345,000, down from 2,014 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $226.4. About 1.02M shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – COMPANY ISSUES ONE-TIME BONUSES FOR HOURLY ASSOCIATES; 15/03/2018 – Ulta’s growth muted by moderating make-up sales; 24/03/2018 – Ulta, Gap, Target and more: These retailers are still opening stores in 2018; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – COMPANY APPROVES NEW SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION OF $625 MLN; 12/03/2018 – Reselling Used Cosmetics Allegedly Enforced by Top Ulta Management; 19/04/2018 – DJ Ulta Beauty Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ULTA); 21/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 21/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 1, 2018; 05/04/2018 – Companies including Ulta, Warby Parker and Target are opening stores, but not enough to fill every gap; 05/03/2018 Popular K-beauty Brand, Mamonde Arrives in U.S. Exclusively at Ulta Stores

Trexquant Investment Lp decreased its stake in Cbs Corp New (CBS) by 57.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trexquant Investment Lp sold 88,740 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The institutional investor held 65,206 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.25 million, down from 153,946 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trexquant Investment Lp who had been investing in Cbs Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $43.87. About 2.82 million shares traded. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 07/05/2018 – Alabama News Network: This story coming up at 6pm on CBS 8!; 14/05/2018 – CBS sues controlling Redstone family, in bid for independence; 16/05/2018 – JUDGE SAYS SHARI REDSTONE CAN’T ACT ON CBS BEFORE THURSDAY; 11/04/2018 – MOONVES MAY BE FIRED AS CBS HEAD IF NO DEAL: CNBC; 24/05/2018 – SCRIPPS HAS RENEWED AFFILIATION PACTS FOR ABC, CBS STATIONS IN; 14/05/2018 – CBS-NIELSEN COLLABORATE TO ADVANCE DAI IN LIVE BROADCASTS; 04/04/2018 – Viacom will propose a counter offer to CBS bid, sources say; 06/04/2018 – CBS CORP SAYS RICHARD PARSONS TO BE NEW DIRECTOR NOMINEE TO BOARD; 04/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Redstone makes concessions on Viacom CEO in bid to clinch CBS deal; 03/04/2018 – CBS makes lowball offer to buy Viacom

Analysts await CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.34 EPS, up 8.06% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.24 per share. CBS’s profit will be $503.78 million for 8.18 P/E if the $1.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual EPS reported by CBS Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.52% EPS growth.

More notable recent CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why CBS Stock Gave Up 18% in August – Motley Fool” on September 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “6 Seth Klarman Stocks With Low Price-Earnings Ratios – Yahoo Finance” published on August 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “ViacomCBS taps Phelps to lead communications, marketing – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Anthony DiClemente Named Executive Vice President, Investor Relations, ViacomCBS Inc. – Yahoo Finance” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “The Unknown Media Giant Taking The World By Storm – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Trexquant Investment Lp, which manages about $105.00M and $1.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cit Group Inc (NYSE:CIT) by 13,993 shares to 34,397 shares, valued at $1.81M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Insulet Corp (NASDAQ:PODD) by 3,646 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,924 shares, and has risen its stake in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 53 investors sold CBS shares while 184 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 180.17 million shares or 8.04% less from 195.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 112,619 shares. 835 are held by Assetmark. 617,410 were reported by Becker Capital Mgmt. Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0.02% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Andra Ap has 162,200 shares. Everence Capital Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 0.09% or 11,101 shares. Moreover, Piedmont Investment has 0.05% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 27,104 shares. Moreover, Financial Counselors has 0.37% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 181,220 shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.05% or 52,640 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Davenport And Ltd Co has 0.01% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 14,679 shares. 10,450 were reported by Gabelli And Advisers Inc. Markston Ltd Liability Company holds 0.04% or 6,024 shares. 1,221 are owned by Pnc Fincl Services Grp Inc. Gfs Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.07% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Employees Retirement Of Ohio has invested 0.03% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 46 investors sold ULTA shares while 193 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 203 raised stakes. 49.76 million shares or 0.23% more from 49.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kings Point Cap Mgmt reported 35 shares. First National Bank & Trust Of Omaha has 0.35% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 15,358 shares. Fil Ltd invested in 0% or 1 shares. Amalgamated Financial Bank reported 7,475 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. 86 are held by Commonwealth National Bank Of Australia. Daiwa Secs Group, Japan-based fund reported 2,270 shares. Guardian Life Insur Company Of America holds 0.01% or 159 shares. Moreover, Bellecapital Limited has 0.22% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 1,023 shares. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al holds 0.22% or 54,600 shares. State Bank Of America De holds 409,214 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Investment accumulated 2,500 shares. Wright Inc accumulated 0.17% or 1,301 shares. Bath Savings owns 7,375 shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Holdg Communications holds 0.74% or 650 shares in its portfolio. Invesco Ltd has 1.53M shares for 0.13% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Ulta Stock Is Beginning to Look Pretty Again – Nasdaq” on September 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Friday Sector Laggards: Services, Healthcare – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Ulta Salon (ULTA) Misses Q2 EPS by 4c; Lowers Outlook – StreetInsider.com” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Company News For Sep 3, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Analysts await Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $2.63 EPS, up 20.64% or $0.45 from last year’s $2.18 per share. ULTA’s profit will be $154.77 million for 21.52 P/E if the $2.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.76 actual EPS reported by Ulta Beauty, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.71% negative EPS growth.

Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc, which manages about $622.55M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 12,838 shares to 51,605 shares, valued at $3.95M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fqf Tr (BTAL) by 34,617 shares in the quarter, for a total of 128,386 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND).