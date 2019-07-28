As Cbs New (CBS) Market Value Declined, Daiwa Securities Group Cut Holding; Tdam Usa Cut Its Leggett & Platt (LEG) Position by $338,730; Share Value Declined

Daiwa Securities Group Inc decreased its stake in Cbs Corp New (CBS) by 29.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daiwa Securities Group Inc sold 8,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.22% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 20,960 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $996,000, down from 29,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc who had been investing in Cbs Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $51.85. About 1.43 million shares traded. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has declined 10.83% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.26% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 04/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Redstone makes concessions on Viacom CEO to clinch CBS merger; 02/04/2018 – CBS plans all-stock bid for Viacom below market value; 04/05/2018 – Exclusive: Redstone makes concessions on Viacom CEO in bid to clinch CBS deal; 11/04/2018 – MOONVES MAY BE FIRED AS CBS HEAD IF NO DEAL: CNBC; 13/03/2018 – Brian Schwartz: Sources close to $CBS- $VIAB tell me conversations between both special committees about a potential merger are; 04/04/2018 – Viacom dismisses below-market offer from CBS; 08/03/2018 – Alan Cumming Helps CBS Unfurl Its Rainbow Flag With `Instinct’; 11/05/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: Sheriff’s deputies in #Palmdale are also responding to reports of an active shooter at Manzanita; 12/05/2018 – CBS 42: BREAKING: CSX train collides with car at 23rd Ave crossing in Calera Cameron Edgeworth CBS 42 is on the scene; 19/04/2018 – CBS Investors Can Proceed With Suit Over Bonuses (Correct)

Tdam Usa Inc decreased its stake in Leggett & Platt Inc (LEG) by 5.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tdam Usa Inc sold 8,065 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.72% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 150,255 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.34M, down from 158,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tdam Usa Inc who had been investing in Leggett & Platt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $39.31. About 2.06 million shares traded or 77.17% up from the average. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) has declined 9.63% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LEG News: 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt 1Q Rev $1.03B; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Raises 2018 View To Sales $4.3B-$4.4B; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC LEG.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 9 TO 12 PCT; 19/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners Buys 2.3% Position in Leggett & Platt; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC LEG.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $4.3 BLN TO $4.4 BLN; 09/03/2018 Leggett & Platt Volume Rises More Than Triple 20 Day Average; 15/05/2018 – Leggett Announces Dividend Increase And Annual Meeting Results; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt 1Q Net $77.9M; 16/03/2018 – VP Douglas Gifts 100 Of Leggett & Platt Inc

Tdam Usa Inc, which manages about $16.26 billion and $1.41B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) by 14,168 shares to 210,313 shares, valued at $8.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Broadcom Inc by 3,495 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,391 shares, and has risen its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $444,544 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold LEG shares while 130 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 98.03 million shares or 2.63% less from 100.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Frontier Invest Management accumulated 5,938 shares. Verity Verity Ltd has 58,686 shares for 0.57% of their portfolio. Mason Street Advisors Limited Company has 0.02% invested in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) for 18,699 shares. Coastline Trust Com holds 0.04% or 7,080 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 307 shares. Bancorporation Of Nova Scotia has 0% invested in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) for 21,336 shares. Woodstock reported 12,900 shares stake. Oakworth Capital Inc has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). Engineers Gate Manager LP holds 0.07% or 28,600 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag invested in 0.01% or 357,010 shares. 5,771 are owned by Iberiabank. The Massachusetts-based Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.02% in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). Aviva Public Limited Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). City accumulated 881 shares. Reilly Financial Advisors holds 510 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc, which manages about $11.45B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vereit by 4.10 million shares to 27.36 million shares, valued at $228.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) by 23,364 shares in the quarter, for a total of 79,739 shares, and has risen its stake in Danaher (NYSE:DHR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold CBS shares while 170 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 195.93 million shares or 5.70% less from 207.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Icon Advisers holds 45,200 shares. 44,000 are held by Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands. First Hawaiian Natl Bank invested 0% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Illinois-based Oakbrook Invests Ltd has invested 0.11% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Arrowgrass Capital Prns (Us) Ltd Partnership has 0.32% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 225,000 shares. Dsc Advisors Ltd Partnership stated it has 1.44% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). California Public Employees Retirement Sys reported 707,163 shares. 41,830 were accumulated by Washington Cap Mgmt. Private Advisor Gp Limited Liability holds 0% or 4,714 shares. Moreover, Sound Shore Management Ct has 3.36% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 3.67 million shares. Moreover, Pnc Svcs Grp has 0% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas holds 0% or 1.25M shares in its portfolio. Chicago Equity Lc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D, New Jersey-based fund reported 2.00 million shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability owns 51,434 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.