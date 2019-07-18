As Cbs New (CBS) Market Value Declined, Addenda Capital Trimmed Position; Springowl Associates Has Upped Its Visteon (VC) Position by $525,950

Addenda Capital Inc decreased its stake in Cbs Corp New (CBS) by 35.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Addenda Capital Inc sold 14,967 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.22% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 27,568 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32M, down from 42,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Addenda Capital Inc who had been investing in Cbs Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $51.47. About 980,032 shares traded. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has declined 10.83% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.26% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 16/05/2018 – NAATIONAL AMUSEMENTS INC (NAI) SAYS IT IN COURT FILING IT MADE CLEAR THAT IT WOULD RETAIN CONTROL OVER CBS, AND CBS REPEATEDLY DISCLOSED NAI’S CONTROL TO STOCKHOLDERS; 13/04/2018 – DUTCH FEB RETAIL SALES +2.6 PCT Y/Y AFTER REVISED +5.1 PCT IN JAN – CBS; 15/05/2018 – CBS CORP CBS.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $56; 04/04/2018 – CBS offer for Viacom was immediately rejected, sources say; 29/05/2018 – Shari Redstone Fires Fresh Volley in Legal Battle for Control of CBS; 17/05/2018 – CBS and Viacom can get a lot more value from other players, says B. Riley FBR’s Barton Crockett; 03/05/2018 – CBS 1Q REV. $3.76B, EST. $3.64B; 17/05/2018 – Shari Redstone wins tussle over voting rights as CBS-Viacom battle heats up; 17/05/2018 – NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS: CBS’S BOARD VOTE `WAS PURE PRETEXT’; 14/05/2018 – NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS INC PROVIDES COMMENT ON CBS LAWSUIT

Springowl Associates Llc increased its stake in Visteon Corp (VC) by 150.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springowl Associates Llc bought 7,850 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.40% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 13,071 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $880,000, up from 5,221 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springowl Associates Llc who had been investing in Visteon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $55.23. About 259,762 shares traded. Visteon Corporation (NYSE:VC) has declined 57.25% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.68% the S&P500. Some Historical VC News: 05/03/2018 – VISTEON’S CFR TO Ba2 FROM Ba3 BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 15/05/2018 – Silvercrest Asset Management Group Buys 1.3% of Visteon; 26/04/2018 – Visteon Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Ajo, LP Exits Position in Visteon; 10/04/2018 – Visteon’s SmartCore™ Cockpit Domain Controller Wins Automotive News PACE Award; 05/03/2018 Moody’s Upgrades Visteon’s Cfr Corporate Family Rating To Ba2, Outlook Is Stable; 26/04/2018 – Visteon First-Quarter Profit Rises on Higher Sales

Addenda Capital Inc, which manages about $22.35 billion and $1.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 2,409 shares to 41,506 shares, valued at $6.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,421 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,092 shares, and has risen its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW).

Analysts await CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) to report earnings on August, 8 after the close. They expect $1.18 earnings per share, up 5.36% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.12 per share. CBS’s profit will be $442.22 million for 10.90 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by CBS Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.87% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold CBS shares while 170 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 195.93 million shares or 5.70% less from 207.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Estabrook reported 938 shares stake. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Llc has invested 0% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Zwj Invest Counsel owns 215,755 shares or 0.84% of their US portfolio. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma holds 0% or 35 shares. Cleararc Cap owns 8,429 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Cibc Ww Markets has invested 0.13% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). California-based Capital Invsts has invested 0.17% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Ibm Retirement Fund invested 0.05% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 3,184 shares. Parametric Associate Ltd Liability Company accumulated 1.11 million shares or 0.05% of the stock. Japan-based Mitsubishi Ufj has invested 0.05% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Brown Brothers Harriman And has invested 0% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Liability Co, a New York-based fund reported 128,808 shares. Markston Lc invested in 0.03% or 6,224 shares. Amalgamated Commercial Bank has 0.06% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold VC shares while 69 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 31.12 million shares or 3.19% less from 32.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Investment Prtn reported 0.03% stake. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.01% in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Glenmede Trust Na invested in 0% or 1,565 shares. Sumitomo Life Ins holds 14,700 shares. Invesco Ltd has 862,558 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. The Rhode Island-based Amica Mutual Insur has invested 0.14% in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). D E Shaw & owns 10,416 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Metropolitan Life reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Moreover, Bluecrest Cap Mgmt has 0.04% invested in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Becker Capital Management Inc holds 101,795 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys invested 0% of its portfolio in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). First Quadrant LP Ca reported 0.08% stake. The New York-based Jane Street Group Lc has invested 0% in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.01% or 49,150 shares in its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0% invested in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC).

Since June 5, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $302,860 activity. 4,000 shares valued at $195,020 were bought by MANZO ROBERT on Wednesday, June 5.