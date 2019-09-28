As Cbs New (CBS) Market Valuation Rose, Raffles Associates LP Has Raised by $490,000 Its Position; American Investment Services Decreased Its Position in Verizon Communications (VZ) by $1.42 Million as Shares Declined

American Investment Services Inc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 5.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Investment Services Inc sold 24,951 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 432,581 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.71 million, down from 457,532 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $249.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $60.3. About 7.28M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 11/04/2018 – Verizon Organization Envrmnt Debuts AR Tool for Mobile Experiences; 03/05/2018 – Verizon: Hldrs Elect All 11 Directors, Vote in Favor of Two Management Proposals; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Rev $31.8B; 17/04/2018 – U.S. SUPREME COURT DISMISSES MICROSOFT PRIVACY FIGHT INVOLVING CUSTOMER DATA STORED OVERSEAS AFTER CONGRESS AMENDS LAW; 20/04/2018 – VERIZON CONFIRMS U.S. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT INQUIRY INTO E-SIM STANDARDS, CALLS IT ‘MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING – SPOKESMAN; 23/04/2018 – Telecoms Slightly Higher Before Verizon Earnings — Telecoms Roundup; 15/05/2018 – Verizon Selects AWS as its Preferred Public Cloud Provider; 18/05/2018 – FCC investigating reports website flaw exposed mobile phone locations; 09/05/2018 – Telstra: Chestnutt Recently Was an Executive at Verizon Communications; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – EXPECTS SERVICE REVENUE GROWTH ON A GAAP REPORTED BASIS TO TURN POSITIVE BY END OF 2018

Raffles Associates Lp increased its stake in Cbs Corp New (CBS) by 21.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raffles Associates Lp bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The hedge fund held 55,613 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.78M, up from 45,613 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raffles Associates Lp who had been investing in Cbs Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $40.32. About 2.84 million shares traded. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 03/04/2018 – Sumner Redstone Wouldn’t Have Last Word on a CBS-Viacom Merger; 27/03/2018 – BOSTON TO LET NUTONOMY, OPTIMUS RESUME SELF-DRIVING TESTS: CBS; 17/05/2018 – Common Sense: A Battle for Control of CBS, With Far-Reaching Consequences; 15/05/2018 – CBS CORP CBS.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM – TRADER; 29/05/2018 – Redstones’ NAI No Longer Seeking CBS-Viacom Merger (Video); 17/05/2018 – CBS News’ 60 Minutes Interviews Dr. Duane Priddy for Gynecological Polypropylene Mesh Investigation; 04/04/2018 – CNBC: A below-market bid for Viacom by CBS was immediately rejected, sources say; 29/03/2018 – CBS Local: A Power Play In Chicago’s Mayoral Race; 15/05/2018 – CBS Los Angeles: #BREAKING: Report of an explosion at 5 Mareblu in Aliso Viejo with possible injuries. CBS2 has a crew headed; 18/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – CBS votes to end Redstone control

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 1.64% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.22 per share. VZ’s profit will be $5.13 billion for 12.16 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual earnings per share reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.81% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 53 investors sold CBS shares while 184 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 180.17 million shares or 8.04% less from 195.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.