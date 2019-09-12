As Cbs Cl B (CBS) Share Value Rose, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Boosted Stake; Starbucks (SBUX) Stock Rose While Citizens & Northern Has Trimmed by $919,557 Its Stake

Citizens & Northern Corp decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 32.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citizens & Northern Corp sold 11,079 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 23,041 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.93M, down from 34,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $109.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $90.98. About 7.19M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 15/04/2018 – New York Post: Starbucks apologizes for arrests of two black men at store; 02/04/2018 – Starbucks CEO: Companies need to step in to help feed families hurt by budget cuts; 07/05/2018 – STARBUCKS WILL GET UP-FRONT $7.15B CASH FROM NESTLE PACT; 11/05/2018 – Nestlé agrees $7.2bn tie-up to sell Starbucks products; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Nestle to pay $7B to sell Starbucks coffee; 16/04/2018 – ABC11 EyewitnessNews: #BREAKING: Philadelphia Starbucks manager at center of controversial arrest no longer employed at storeht; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE CEO: STARBUCKS TRANSACTION IS `REASONABLY PRICED’; 29/03/2018 – Starbucks gets downgraded as analyst predicts weaker-than-expected China sales; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks 2Q Rev $6.03B; 08/03/2018 – STARBUCKS CFO SCOTT MAW SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Cbs Corp Cl B (CBS) by 30.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc bought 69,161 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The institutional investor held 298,578 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.90M, up from 229,417 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Cbs Corp Cl B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $43.81. About 5.89 million shares traded or 75.66% up from the average. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 03/04/2018 – BNO News: BREAKING: Multiple victims taken to hospital after shooting at YouTube headquarters, CBS San Francisco reports; 14/05/2018 – NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS SAYS NO INTENTION OF REPLACING CBS BOARD; 14/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: CBS, Viacom had agreed on price for deal before lawsuit; 04/04/2018 – Thanasis Koukakis: CBS offer for Viacom was immediately rejected; 03/04/2018 – CBS, VIACOM DEAL TALKS ARE SAID TO HIT POTENTIAL ROADBLOCK:CNBC; 17/05/2018 – CBS-Redstone Fight Is Far From Over — in Court or the Boardroom; 04/04/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: BREAKING: CBS offer for Viacom was immediately rejected; 16/05/2018 – DELAWARE JUDGE WON’T IMMEDIATELY RULE ON CBS LAWSUIT; 09/04/2018 – Viacom asks CBS to raise its bid by $2.8 billion; 04/04/2018 – VIACOM BELIEVES IT DESERVES A MARKET PREMIUM AND SEES COST SYNERGIES OF AT LEAST $1 BILLION IN THE COMBINATION – CNBC, CITING

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $843.75M for 32.49 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Citizens & Northern Corp, which manages about $179.89 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citizens & Northern Corp (NASDAQ:CZNC) by 14,583 shares to 267,738 shares, valued at $7.05M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp Class A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 14,858 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,533 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX).

More notable recent Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “With Accelerated Buybacks, Starbucks Stock May Take a Hit – Nasdaq” on September 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Boeing, Starbucks, 3M, Deere and Dollar General – Nasdaq” published on September 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Starbucks: The American Coffee Giant Is Staying Strong – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX): Is It A Smart Long Term Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable ETF Inflow Detected – MTUM, PG, SBUX, PYPL – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 43 investors sold SBUX shares while 536 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 807.59 million shares or 2.16% less from 825.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gsa Capital Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership owns 9,332 shares. 8,734 were reported by Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Limited Com. The Germany-based Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 0.48% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Yhb Invest Incorporated accumulated 11,312 shares. Confluence Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 1.09% or 810,663 shares. L & S Advsr Inc holds 6,055 shares. Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability has 9.40 million shares for 0.69% of their portfolio. Northwest Invest Counselors Ltd holds 30,950 shares. Moreover, Westwood Management Il has 0.03% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Bb&T Corporation owns 321,295 shares for 0.47% of their portfolio. Moreover, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.37% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 101,948 shares. Korea Invest Corporation invested in 654,600 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management Limited Com invested in 292,699 shares. Jag Llc holds 2.5% or 264,738 shares in its portfolio. Forbes J M & Company Llp invested in 0.06% or 3,580 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 53 investors sold CBS shares while 184 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 180.17 million shares or 8.04% less from 195.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Harvey Cap Mgmt Inc reported 3.17% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Stephens Incorporated Ar holds 18,070 shares. Goodnow Investment Gp Limited Liability Corp accumulated 10,000 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Fil owns 2.66 million shares. Meritage Portfolio Mgmt stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Washington Trust Bank invested 0.04% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Westchester Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 101,967 shares stake. Palouse Capital Mgmt owns 71,161 shares for 1.28% of their portfolio. Ls Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 11,599 shares. Regal Invest Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 38,791 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Comerica State Bank reported 0.03% stake. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Liability has invested 0.3% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Cibc Asset Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 33,412 shares. Prudential Pcl stated it has 1.82 million shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Pnc Svcs Gp Inc holds 1,221 shares.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $945.37 million and $1.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waste Management Inc (NYSE:WM) by 65,174 shares to 150,500 shares, valued at $17.36M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 3,722 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 224,759 shares, and cut its stake in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS).

More notable recent CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Acorda, Activision, Bloom Energy, Care.com, CBS, Deere, Ferrari and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “CBS and Viacom Finally Tie It Off – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: S&P 500, AAPL, CBS, VIAB – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) were released by: Schaeffersresearch.com and their article: “Analysts Not Buying CBS-Viacom Merger – Schaeffers Research” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 20, 2019.