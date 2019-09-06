As Cbs (CBS) Stock Price Rose, Advent Capital Management Has Cut Holding by $664,063; Banque Pictet & Cie Sa Stake in Idexx Labs (IDXX) Has Increased as Market Valuation Rose

Advent Capital Management decreased its stake in Cbs Corp (CBS) by 49.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advent Capital Management sold 14,129 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The institutional investor held 14,519 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $690,000, down from 28,648 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advent Capital Management who had been investing in Cbs Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $43.04. About 257,351 shares traded. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 05/04/2018 – Karma Automotive Debuts New TV Spot During CBS Coverage Of The 2018 Masters Golf Tournament®; 11/04/2018 – Shari Redstone is reportedly ‘likely’ to fire Les Moonves as CEO of CBS if the Viacom merger falls through; 17/05/2018 – CBS to challenge National Amusements’ move to change bylaws; 11/04/2018 – Shari Redstone is reportedly ‘likely’ to fire Les Moonves as head of CBS if the Viacom merger falls through; 19/03/2018 – OUTFRONT Media EVP And Chief Financial Officer Donald Shassian To Retire; 24/04/2018 – Rep. Kinzinger: CBS News: A problem for Facebook users: identity scams; 12/04/2018 – Inquisitr: NFL Rumors: Bradley Chubb To Green Bay Packers Possible, Reports `CBS Sports’; 09/04/2018 – UNNAMED INVESTOR URGES CBS NOT TO PAY ABOVE MARKET PRICE; 04/04/2018 – CMO Today: Sorrell Investigation; CBS Submits Viacom Offer; Fullscreen Acquires Reelio; 13/04/2018 – Not Sure That a CBS/Viacom Merger Makes Sense, Says Michael Cuggino (Video)

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa increased its stake in Idexx Labs Inc (IDXX) by 15.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa bought 6,220 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.50% . The institutional investor held 45,835 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.25M, up from 39,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa who had been investing in Idexx Labs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $290.02. About 7,527 shares traded. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has risen 18.63% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical IDXX News: 04/05/2018 – IDEXX MAINTAINS 2018 REPORTED REV. GUIDANCE $2,205M – $2,245M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC SAYS FOR 2018, COMPANY PROJECTS CAPITAL SPENDING OF APPROXIMATELY $140 MLN; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC IDXX.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.12, REV VIEW $2.22 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/05/2018 – Idexx Labs Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC IDXX.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $2.205 BLN TO $2.245 BLN; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs 1Q Net $89.5M; 29/03/2018 – MONTEA CVA MONTE.BR – CURRENT TENANT IDEXX EUROPE B.V. WILL CONTINUE TO RENT PREMISES AFTER TRANSFER OF OWNERSHIP UNDER CURRENT LEASE; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs 1Q Rev $537.7M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs Backs 2018 Rev $2.205B-$2.245B; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS 1Q REV. $538M

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa, which manages about $5.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 76,193 shares to 5,347 shares, valued at $431,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr by 57,350 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,000 shares, and cut its stake in Kraft Heinz Co.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $99,904 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold IDXX shares while 165 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 72.09 million shares or 2.41% less from 73.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj And Bk Corporation reported 65,231 shares. The North Carolina-based Horizon Invests Lc has invested 0.01% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Oppenheimer Asset reported 2,729 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. First Republic Inv Mgmt reported 0.24% of its portfolio in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). 124,134 were accumulated by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys. Northern Tru reported 1.06 million shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 8,414 shares. Zacks Mngmt owns 7,331 shares. Ameritas Invest Partners Inc owns 3,163 shares. Boston Family Office Ltd Liability Company reported 26,492 shares. Ajo Limited Partnership, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 326,430 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset accumulated 51,800 shares or 0.88% of the stock. Echo Street Management Ltd Co invested in 0.16% or 36,075 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio reported 0.08% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). 2,888 are held by Element Cap Ltd Company.

More notable recent IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why IDEXX Laboratories Stock Jumped 14% in January – Nasdaq” on February 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:IDXX) CEO Pay Matter? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Like IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:IDXX) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” on May 14, 2019. More interesting news about IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “IDEXX: Stay On The Sidelines – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why You Should Hold Onto IDEXX (IDXX) Stock for Now – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold CBS shares while 170 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 195.93 million shares or 5.70% less from 207.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Toronto Dominion Commercial Bank reported 490,382 shares. Gateway Advisers Limited Liability holds 0.02% or 54,386 shares. 303 are owned by Cornerstone Advsr. Premier Asset Management Ltd has 1.94% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 171,577 shares. Wetherby Asset Management holds 0.07% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 11,712 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 96 shares or 0% of the stock. Bb&T has invested 0.09% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Pennsylvania-based Pitcairn has invested 0.04% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 55 shares. Whittier invested in 3,613 shares. Thompson Mngmt owns 135,534 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Co holds 5.28M shares. Public Sector Pension Board accumulated 79,006 shares. Sun Life has 590 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ariel Invs Lc holds 1.18M shares.

More notable recent CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “There’s A Lot To Like About CBS Corporation’s (NYSE:CBS) Upcoming 0.4% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CBS And Viacom Are Merging (Again) – Seeking Alpha” published on August 23, 2019, Fool.com published: “2 Insanely Cheap Media Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: S&P 500, AAPL, CBS, VIAB – Investorplace.com” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “ViacomCBS taps Phelps to lead communications, marketing – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Advent Capital Management, which manages about $4.53B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ctrip.Com Intl Ltd (Prn) by 5.87 million shares to 9.87 million shares, valued at $11.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booking Holdings Inc (Prn) by 2.07M shares in the quarter, for a total of 47.91M shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Tcp Cap Corp (Prn).