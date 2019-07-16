As Cbs (CBS) Stock Price Declined, Sound Shore Management Lifted Its Position; Take (TTWO) Shareholder Force Capital Management Decreased Its Holding by $507,600 as Valuation Rose

Force Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 49.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Force Capital Management Llc sold 5,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.65% with the market. The hedge fund held 5,470 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $516,000, down from 10,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Force Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $117.03. About 788,000 shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has declined 6.05% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.48% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 21/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with Take-Two Interactive Software Chairman and CEO Strauss Zelnick for an update on the video game space; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive 4Q EPS 77c; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE QTRLY TOTAL NET BOOKINGS $411.4 MLN VS $407.1 MLN; 29/03/2018 – Global Digital Games Market 2014-2017 & 2017-2022: Market is Expected to Reach $272 Billion – Major Companies are Activision Blizzard, EA, Take-Two Interactive and Ubisoft – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 13/03/2018 – Kerbal Space Program: Making History Expansion Now Available; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees 1Q Rev $345M-$395M; 24/04/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Wait for Take Two’s earnings before buying; 15/05/2018 – 2K and Hangar 13 Expand Global Development Team with New Location in Brighton, UK; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE SEES FISCAL YR ENDING MARCH 31, 2019 NET BOOKINGS TO RANGE FROM $2.67 BLN TO $2.77 BLN; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees 1Q EPS 53c-EPS 63c

Sound Shore Management Inc increased its stake in Cbs Corporation (CBS) by 26.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sound Shore Management Inc bought 779,563 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.22% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3.67M shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $174.56 million, up from 2.89M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc who had been investing in Cbs Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $53.37. About 1.34M shares traded. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has declined 10.83% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.26% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 23/05/2018 – CBS DIRECTORS: CHANGES AIM AT WRONGFULLY BLOCKING DILUTION VOTE; 02/04/2018 – CBS Would Value Viacom Below Current Market Value: Report — MarketWatch; 17/05/2018 – CBS and Viacom can get a lot more value from other players, says B. Riley FBR’s Barton Crockett; 04/04/2018 – VIACOM PREPARING COUNTER PROPOSAL TO CBS TO ASK FOR MORE THAN 0.62 CBS SHARES FOR EVERY VIACOM SHARE; 19/04/2018 – HEDGE accordingly : Recap | Viacom asks CBS to raise its bid by $2.8 billion; 11/04/2018 – Redstone likely to replace Moonves as head of CBS if no deal with Viacom; 06/04/2018 – BTIG’s Greenfield Talks CBS-Viacom, Disney’s Offer for Sky (Video); 14/05/2018 – CBS POTENTIAL OFFER REVEALED IT CBS LAWSUIT FILED EARLIER; 30/05/2018 – DUTCH MAY MANUFACTURING CONFIDENCE +9.8 PTS AFTER +8.2 PTS IN APRIL – CBS; 15/03/2018 – DUTCH FEB ADJ UNEMPLOYMENT 4.1 PCT AFTER 4.2 PCT IN JAN – CBS

Analysts await Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-0.25 EPS, down 1,350.00% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.02 per share. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -178.13% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2018Q4.

Sound Shore Management Inc, which manages about $6.15B and $5.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Data Corporation by 4.27M shares to 5.49M shares, valued at $144.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comcast Corporation Class A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 120,275 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.32 million shares, and cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO).

