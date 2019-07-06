As Cbs (CBS) Share Price Declined, Advent Capital Management Trimmed Its Stake; As 3 M Co (MMM) Valuation Declined, Holder Zebra Capital Management Decreased Holding

Advent Capital Management decreased its stake in Cbs Corp (CBS) by 49.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advent Capital Management sold 14,129 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.22% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 14,519 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $690,000, down from 28,648 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advent Capital Management who had been investing in Cbs Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $52.01. About 1.37M shares traded. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has declined 10.83% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.26% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 25/04/2018 – Viacom forecasts growth rebound in U.S. ad sales, affiliate revenue; 09/04/2018 – Viacom/CBS: Major investor sees Moonves key to merger, source says [18:57 BST09 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 16/05/2018 – NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS SAYS IN COURT FILING THAT THE BALANCE OF EQUITIES FAVORS DENYING CBS REQUEST FOR A TEMPORARY RESTRAINING ORDER; 14/03/2018 – Netflix is reportedly planning to make a weekly TV news show to rival CBS’ ’60 Minutes’; 29/05/2018 – NAI: CBS ACTIONS NOT IN RESPONSE TO ‘GENIUNE THREAT’; 20/04/2018 – DUTCH APRIL CONSUMER CONFIDENCE +25 PTS AFTER +24 PTS IN MARCH – CBS; 14/05/2018 – DELAWARE JUDGE SCHEDULES MAY 16 HEARING IN CBS-REDSTONE LAWSUIT; 03/05/2018 – CBS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.34; 17/05/2018 – CBS Puts on a Happy Face for Ad Buyers Amid Off-Stage Tensions; 18/04/2018 – CBS weighs legal risks of increased Viacom bid

Zebra Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in 3 M Co (MMM) by 72.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zebra Capital Management Llc sold 4,518 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.98% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1,734 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $360,000, down from 6,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zebra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in 3 M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $2.98 during the last trading session, reaching $172. About 1.63M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 13/04/2018 – U.S. 3M Libor Yield at 2.49% by End-3Q vs 2.38% Prior (Correct); 10/05/2018 – U.S. 3M Libor Yield at 2.55% by End-3Q vs 2.49% Prior (Survey); 24/04/2018 – [PAV] PAVILLON HOLDINGS : 3M UNPAID LEAVE FOR ZHENG FENGWEN, EX; 04/04/2018 – 3M Announces New Leadership Appointment; 05/03/2018 – BREAKING: 3M appoints Michael F. Roman as CEO,effective July 1. Current CEO Inge Thulin becomes executive chairman; 23/05/2018 – OROCOBRE UPS CAUCHARI RESOURCE EST. TO 3M TONS LITHUM CARBONATE; 24/04/2018 – 6 Dow Reporters Add A Net 3 Points To Dow’s Price, As Caterpillar’s Big Gain Offset By 3M’s Loss — MarketWatch; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 930.5M RUPEES VERSUS 903.9M RUPEES; 15/05/2018 – Amphenol Corporation vs 3M Innovative Properties Company | Terminated-Dismissed | 05/15/2018; 21/05/2018 – 3M FORMS SUSTAINABILITY-PRODUCT STEWARDSHIP ORGANIZATION

Advent Capital Management, which manages about $4.53 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Envestnet Inc (Prn) by 4.00M shares to 8.49 million shares, valued at $9.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sempra Energy by 3,417 shares in the quarter, for a total of 117,985 shares, and has risen its stake in Qts Realty Trust Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold CBS shares while 170 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 195.93 million shares or 5.70% less from 207.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Huntington Bancorp accumulated 217 shares or 0% of the stock. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al holds 1.53 million shares or 0.56% of its portfolio. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 33,743 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Veritable Ltd Partnership, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 11,584 shares. Cls Limited Company holds 200 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Texas Cap Retail Bank Tx holds 0.37% or 4,337 shares in its portfolio. Norinchukin State Bank The holds 0.04% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 65,990 shares. Haverford Trust Company owns 7,375 shares. Heritage Wealth Advisors, Virginia-based fund reported 119 shares. Capital International Inc Ca holds 5,450 shares. Ci reported 77,100 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc owns 1,115 shares. Andra Ap has 0.21% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Asset Gru stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Pnc Financial Service Group Inc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1,221 shares.

Analysts await CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) to report earnings on August, 8 after the close. They expect $1.18 earnings per share, up 5.36% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.12 per share. CBS’s profit will be $442.30 million for 11.02 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by CBS Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.87% negative EPS growth.

Zebra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $438.46M and $188.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cummins Inc Com Stk (NYSE:CMI) by 3,321 shares to 8,831 shares, valued at $1.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fst Amer Fin (NYSE:FAF) by 10,208 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,595 shares, and has risen its stake in Msg Networks Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insur Com invested in 40,100 shares or 5.25% of the stock. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio owns 377,414 shares or 0.41% of their US portfolio. Mai Capital Management invested 0.07% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Franklin Res has 2.98 million shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.16% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 5,741 shares. Fundx Llc invested in 0.08% or 1,133 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) holds 0.13% or 6,065 shares. Rh Dinel Investment Counsel has 13,700 shares for 2.81% of their portfolio. Decatur Cap Mgmt holds 1.68% or 41,781 shares. Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Limited Co has 0.77% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 68,765 shares. Moreover, Macroview Investment Mngmt Llc has 0.17% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Hite Hedge Asset Mgmt Ltd Co owns 0.04% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 1,280 shares. Amica Mutual Ins holds 0.29% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 11,000 shares. Victory Capital Inc owns 31,785 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Paragon Capital Mngmt has 0.72% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $2.04 earnings per share, down 21.24% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.59 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.17B for 21.08 P/E if the $2.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.23 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.52% negative EPS growth.