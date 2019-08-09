As Cbs (CBS) Market Value Rose, Holder Advent Capital Management Decreased Its Stake; Jbf Capital Increased First Internet Bancorp (INBK) Holding by $706,800

Advent Capital Management decreased its stake in Cbs Corp (CBS) by 49.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advent Capital Management sold 14,129 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The institutional investor held 14,519 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $690,000, down from 28,648 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advent Capital Management who had been investing in Cbs Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.98% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $48.79. About 2.94 million shares traded or 29.81% up from the average. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 06/04/2018 – CBS CORP SAYS RICHARD PARSONS TO BE NEW DIRECTOR NOMINEE TO BOARD; 28/05/2018 – Once Allies, Two Media Chiefs Go to War Over the Future of CBS; 09/05/2018 – Bounce’s Saints & Sinners Finishes #1 in All of Television Ahead of CBS, FOX and NBC and All Cable Networks Sunday Night Among; 09/04/2018 – Moody’s affirms NAI’s B1 CFR, and assigns B1 rating to new bank credit facility; outlook stable; 26/03/2018 – Emmy® Award-Winning Daytime Talk Show CBS’ The Doctors Features Medical Maríjuana, Inc. Flagship Product Real Scientific Hemp Oil™; 17/05/2018 – CBS CBS.N TO CHALLENGE IN COURT NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS INC’S CHANGE TO BYLAWS REQUIRING SUPER MAJORITY VOTE ON DIVIDEND; 18/03/2018 – REPUBLICAN SENATOR BOB CORKER SPEAKS ON CBS NEWS; 04/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: CBS offer for Viacom was immediately rejected; 18/05/2018 – 23 WIFR: BREAKING: CBS affiliate KHOU reports several dead in a shooting at Santa Fe High School in Texas; 03/05/2018 – CBS Corp 1Q Rev $3.76B

Jbf Capital Inc increased its stake in First Internet Bancorp (INBK) by 28.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jbf Capital Inc bought 37,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.31% . The institutional investor held 166,320 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.21M, up from 129,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jbf Capital Inc who had been investing in First Internet Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $201.88 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.16% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $20.16. About 6,280 shares traded. First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) has declined 32.76% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.76% the S&P500. Some Historical INBK News: 19/04/2018 – First Internet Bancorp 1Q EPS 71c; 20/03/2018 First Internet Bancorp to Pay Cash Dividend; 10/05/2018 – iQlYl Becomes China’s First Internet Video Platform to Obtain Certification from China’s Top Digital Rights Organization; 19/04/2018 – First Internet Bancorp Reports Record Quarterly Net Income; 20/04/2018 – DJ First Internet Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INBK); 29/03/2018 – First Internet Bank Promotes Tom Smith to Regional Vice President; 08/05/2018 – First Internet Bank Receives Honors; 19/04/2018 – First Internet Bancorp 1Q Net $6.03M; 22/03/2018 – First Internet Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – IoT-Ready Alliance™ Introduces First Internet of Things Interface Specification – Enabling Future-proof Buildings

Advent Capital Management, which manages about $4.53B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rh (Prn) by 3.75 million shares to 7.32 million shares, valued at $8.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booking Holdings Inc (Prn) by 2.07 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 47.91M shares, and has risen its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (Prn).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold CBS shares while 170 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 195.93 million shares or 5.70% less from 207.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dnb Asset As has 35,564 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Serv Automobile Association holds 0.05% or 431,938 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc reported 0% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Sg Americas Secs Lc reported 51,434 shares. 671,122 were accumulated by Citadel Lc. Mutual Of America Capital Ltd holds 52,744 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Prudential Public Limited Company has invested 0.23% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Synovus has 0% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 255 shares. Focused Wealth invested 0% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Cls Invs Limited Com holds 200 shares or 0% of its portfolio. D E Shaw And invested in 0.05% or 813,802 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Bessemer Gru Inc invested 0% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Hall Laurie J Trustee invested in 580 shares. 13,917 are held by Meiji Yasuda Asset Limited.

More notable recent CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “CBS Reports Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Bank Of America Revisits CBS-Viacom Merger Reports – Benzinga” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Economic Calendar – Top 5 Things to Watch This Week – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold INBK shares while 26 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 6.89 million shares or 2.71% less from 7.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential reported 15,769 shares. Kistler holds 181 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bank Of Montreal Can reported 470 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 12,330 shares. Northern Trust Corp has 124,101 shares. Amer Group holds 0% of its portfolio in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) for 6,226 shares. Foundry Prtnrs Limited has 0.21% invested in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK). First Corp In has 0.04% invested in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) for 3,000 shares. Stieven Cap Advsrs Lp, Missouri-based fund reported 826,776 shares. Signia Cap Management Limited Liability Corp reported 2.65% in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK). Parametric Assoc Limited Liability Company reported 12,668 shares. Ameriprise Fincl Inc invested in 48,590 shares. Tower Ltd Llc (Trc) reported 209 shares. Lsv Asset Management reported 3,300 shares. Maltese Management Llc reported 340,000 shares stake.

Jbf Capital Inc, which manages about $747.05M and $560.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci United Kingdom by 20,600 shares to 25,000 shares, valued at $825,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in A by 118,125 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 858,037 shares, and cut its stake in Bluelinx Hldgs Inc Cmn.

More notable recent First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “First Internet Bancorp (INBK) Tops Q2 EPS by 2c, Revenues Beat – StreetInsider.com” on July 24, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “First Internet Bank Promotes Mike Upton – Business Wire” published on May 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “First Internet Bancorp Announces New Series of $35 Million of Subordinated Notes – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “First Internet Bancorp Is Very Different, And Quite Possibly Meaningfully Undervalued – Seeking Alpha” published on September 24, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Analysts Estimate First Internet Bancorp (INBK) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 17, 2019.