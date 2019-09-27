As Cbs (CBS) Market Valuation Rose, S Muoio & Company Has Lifted Holding by $392,000; Valero Energy (VLO) Holder First American Bank Boosted Holding

S Muoio & Company increased its stake in Cbs Corp (CBS) by 53.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Muoio & Company bought 8,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The institutional investor held 23,000 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.15M, up from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Muoio & Company who had been investing in Cbs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.28% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $40.3. About 3.40M shares traded. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 03/04/2018 – CBS, Viacom merger talks hit roadblock over who will be Moonves’ second-in-command; 14/05/2018 – Peter Kafka: CBS says Redstone blocked a potential buyer for making an offer for CBS. Source says would-be buyer was Verizon,; 23/05/2018 – THERANOS SAYS CBS `60 MINUTES’ STORY `MISLEADING & INCOMPLETE’; 17/05/2018 – CBS AND THE CBS SPECIAL COMMITTEE ISSUE STATEMENT REGARDING DELAWARE COURT OF CHANCERY ORDER; 29/03/2018 – CBS, VIACOM ARE SAID MOVING TOWARD DEAL IN SECOND QUARTER: CNBC; 17/05/2018 – NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS: CBS’S BOARD VOTE `WAS PURE PRETEXT’; 17/05/2018 – There’s a new hit show on $CBS: Redstone and the Restless, a drama chronicling the never-ending power struggle for the Tiffany Network and $VIAB; 17/05/2018 – Judge rules against CBS in clash with National Amusements; 18/05/2018 – CBS fight is ‘the beginning of the end’ of dual share structures, says former NBCUniversal CEO; 13/04/2018 – TESLA’S MUSK TELLS CBS AUTOPILOT IS NOT A SELF-DRIVING SYSTEM

First American Bank increased its stake in Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) by 157.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First American Bank bought 36,243 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The institutional investor held 59,294 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.08M, up from 23,051 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First American Bank who had been investing in Valero Energy Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $83.12. About 2.68 million shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 19/04/2018 – TAMMY ODOM, COURT CLERK, COMMENTS ON VALERO UNIT FIRE BY PHONE; 14/03/2018 – Valero Reports Operational Disruption at Port Arthur, Texas, Refinery; 08/03/2018 – Valero Port Arthur refinery restarting hydrocracker; 14/05/2018 – Valero Energy Presenting at Citigroup Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Valero Reports Tripped Compressor at Corpus Christi, Texas Refinery; 17/05/2018 – U.S. REFINERS UP AFTER OIL PRICES HIT HIGHEST LEVEL SINCE NOV 2014, MORGAN STANLEY RAISES U.S. REFINING & MARKETING INDUSTRY VIEW; 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy First-Quarter Profit Jumps 54%, Beats Analyst Expectations; 19/04/2018 – Valero’s Texas City refinery hit by blast, fire; 06/03/2018 Texas Emissions: 279931 – VALERO THREE RIVERS REFINERY; 21/03/2018 – Valero Meraux refinery restarts hydrocracker

First American Bank, which manages about $1.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Baird (BSBIX) by 100,930 shares to 303,937 shares, valued at $2.96 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jp Morgan by 560,649 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 645,931 shares, and cut its stake in Primecap (POAGX).

More notable recent Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “A jump in oil prices is creating trading opportunities in these investments – MarketWatch” on September 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Have Insiders Been Buying Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Valero Energy Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:VLO) 10% ROCE Any Good? – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Plaintiffs’ lawyer suggests Valero sold bad fuel to hundreds of ships – San Antonio Business Journal” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Buying Exxon Stock Is an Income Play Now, a Growth Name Later – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 51 investors sold VLO shares while 259 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 293 raised stakes. 304.96 million shares or 1.55% less from 309.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 39,419 were reported by Northpointe Limited Liability Co. National Pension Ser holds 0.14% or 500,502 shares in its portfolio. Burke Herbert Bancshares Company reported 4,280 shares. Fruth Investment Management holds 0.66% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 19,363 shares. Affinity Investment Advsr Llc reported 61,227 shares stake. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 0.14% or 607,537 shares in its portfolio. Srb Corp holds 0.05% or 6,300 shares. Hrt Fincl Limited Liability Company accumulated 11,210 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Prudential Pcl holds 0.34% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) or 1.28 million shares. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 0.1% or 1.42 million shares. Tci Wealth Advsr Inc accumulated 793 shares. Perella Weinberg Ptnrs Cap Management Limited Partnership holds 0.37% or 99,264 shares in its portfolio. Systematic Mgmt LP owns 13,115 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Limited stated it has 4,850 shares. 44,391 are owned by First Fincl Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Invest Services.

More notable recent CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Wells Fargo Starts CBS (CBS) at Underperform – StreetInsider.com” on September 24, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday – Benzinga” published on August 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Are Analysts Expecting From CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CBS names Amazon exec chief marketing officer – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Traders Weigh In On CBS, Mastercard And More – Benzinga” with publication date: September 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 53 investors sold CBS shares while 184 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 180.17 million shares or 8.04% less from 195.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brown Advisory Incorporated, a Maryland-based fund reported 8,514 shares. Minnesota-based Whitebox Advsrs Ltd Company has invested 0.43% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Financial Bank Of America De stated it has 11,295 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Dupont Capital Corp stated it has 5,155 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Hudock Cap Grp Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 20 shares. 232,723 were reported by Natixis. Cetera Advisor Network Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% stake. 208 were accumulated by Winslow Evans And Crocker. Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan) Company Ltd owns 12,500 shares. Evergreen Capital Limited Liability Co reported 65,554 shares. Arrowgrass (Us) Lp holds 0.15% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 125,000 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt Commerce has 58,787 shares. Pacific Global Mngmt holds 0.06% or 4,910 shares. Raymond James Financial Svcs invested in 0% or 19,580 shares. Pineno Levin Ford Asset holds 0.17% or 8,725 shares.