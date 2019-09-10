As Cbiz (CBZ) Stock Value Rose, Cardinal Capital Management Has Increased Stake; Methode Electronics (MEI) Holding Has Upped by Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc

Cardinal Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cbiz Inc (CBZ) by 3.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Llc bought 112,283 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.85% . The institutional investor held 3.22 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $65.09 million, up from 3.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cbiz Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $23.16. About 151,088 shares traded. CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) has risen 6.23% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CBZ News: 26/04/2018 – CBIZ 1Q EPS 64c; 26/04/2018 – CBIZ INC – COMPANY EXPECTS GROWTH IN TOTAL REVENUE WITHIN A RANGE OF 5% TO 8% IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – CBIZ – IN 2018, ADJUSTED FOR IMPACT OF TAX REFORM ACT,EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE GROWTH WITHIN RANGE OF 20% TO 24% OVER ADJUSTED $0.87 REPORTED FOR 2017; 03/04/2018 – CBIZ BUYS INR ADVISORY SERVICES, LLC; 05/04/2018 – CBIZ INC – AMENDMENT EXTENDS MATURITY DATE FROM JULY 26, 2019 TO APRIL 2, 2023, CONTINUES TO PROVIDE FOR $400 MLN REVOLVING LOAN COMMITMENT; 03/04/2018 – Park Place Technologies Announces Tony Tricarichi As Chief Financial Officer; 28/03/2018 CBIZ at Sidoti & Company Spring Investor Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – CBIZ Acquires InR Advisory Services, LLC; 26/04/2018 – CBIZ INC – IN 2018 EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE GROWTH IN FULLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE WITHIN A RANGE OF 13% TO 17% OVER $0.92 REPORTED FOR 2017; 19/04/2018 – DJ CBIZ Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CBZ)

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc increased its stake in Methode Electronics Inc (MEI) by 151.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc bought 166,801 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.84% . The institutional investor held 276,942 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.97M, up from 110,141 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc who had been investing in Methode Electronics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $35.9. About 100,945 shares traded. Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) has declined 23.11% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.11% the S&P500. Some Historical MEI News: 12/03/2018 – Methode Electronics CFO John Hrudicka Resigns; 03/04/2018 – PCI LTD PCIL.Sl – LIEW MEI HONG APPOINTED CFO; 12/03/2018 – METHODE SAYS RONALD TSOUMAS TO SUCCEED JOHN HRUDICKA AS CFO; 13/03/2018 – Methode Electronics Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 15/03/2018 – Methode Electronics’ Board Approves Dividend; 29/05/2018 – Trivedi Global, Inc. and Su-Mei Liu Announce Research Results on the Impact of a Biofield Energy Treated Nutraceutical for Decreasing lnflammation and Autoimmune Disorders; 29/05/2018 – Trivedi Global, Inc. and Su-Mei Liu Announce Research Results on the Impact of a Biofield Energy Treated Nutraceutical for Decr; 24/05/2018 – Methode Electronics Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Methode Electronics Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – Methode Electronics Names Ronald Tsoumas CFO

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc, which manages about $1.82B and $687.85M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enterprise Financial Service (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 8,869 shares to 148,407 shares, valued at $6.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Heritage Finl (NASDAQ:HFWA) by 29,112 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 382,929 shares, and cut its stake in Allied Motion Tech (NASDAQ:AMOT).

More notable recent Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Methode Electronics to Announce Third-Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results on Thursday, March 7, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on February 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Five Point Holdings, LLC (FPH) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Methode Electronics, Inc. Reports Fiscal 2019 Second-Quarter Sales and Earnings – GlobeNewswire” on December 06, 2018. More interesting news about Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Standex Intâ€™l Corp. (SXI) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Methode Electronics Inc. (MEI) Q4 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Cardinal Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.96B and $3.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oxford Inds Inc (NYSE:OXM) by 40,635 shares to 495,886 shares, valued at $37.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kaman Corp (NYSE:KAMN) by 113,925 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 785,006 shares, and cut its stake in Silicon Motion Technology Co (NASDAQ:SIMO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold CBZ shares while 41 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 47.41 million shares or 0.52% less from 47.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Granite Invest Ptnrs Ltd Com stated it has 913,732 shares or 1.05% of all its holdings. Prelude Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ). Art Advsrs Lc holds 0.04% or 30,921 shares in its portfolio. 41,110 are owned by Morgan Stanley. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0% in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) or 4,600 shares. Country Club Trust Na owns 15,619 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Lc, New York-based fund reported 307,540 shares. Private Advisor Gp Limited Com reported 89,346 shares. 54,115 are held by Mackenzie Finance. State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0% of its portfolio in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ). New York-based Renaissance Techs Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ). Aperio Group Limited owns 60,698 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc stated it has 51,869 shares. Bancorp Of America Corporation De holds 0% or 32,746 shares. Alliancebernstein LP accumulated 0% or 77,820 shares.

More notable recent CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Investing Your Capital Efficiently? – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CBIZ acquires forensic accounting firm in San Diego – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About CBIZ, Inc. (CBZ) – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Should Investors Feel About CBIZ, Inc.’s (NYSE:CBZ) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CBIZ reported EPS growth of 30.4% in Q2 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.