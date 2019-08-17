As Cbiz (CBZ) Stock Rose, Renaissance Technologies Increased Stake by $1.34 Million; Howard Bancorp (HBMD) Shareholder Hilton Capital Management Trimmed Its Holding by $2.40 Million

Renaissance Technologies Llc increased its stake in Cbiz Inc (CBZ) by 8.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Technologies Llc bought 67,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.85% . The hedge fund held 839,426 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.99 million, up from 772,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Technologies Llc who had been investing in Cbiz Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $23.16. About 129,818 shares traded. CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) has risen 6.23% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CBZ News: 03/04/2018 – CBIZ Acquires lnR Advisory Services, LLC; 05/04/2018 – CBIZ INC SAYS ON APRIL 3, ENTERED AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, AMENDING CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF JULY 28, 2014 – SEC FILING; 03/04/2018 – CBIZ Acquires InR Advisory Services, LLC; 26/04/2018 – CBIZ 1Q EPS 64c; 26/04/2018 – CBIZ – IN 2018, ADJUSTED FOR IMPACT OF TAX REFORM ACT,EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE GROWTH WITHIN RANGE OF 20% TO 24% OVER ADJUSTED $0.87 REPORTED FOR 2017; 26/04/2018 – CBIZ 1Q Net $35.9M; 26/04/2018 – CBIZ INC – COMPANY EXPECTS GROWTH IN TOTAL REVENUE WITHIN A RANGE OF 5% TO 8% IN 2018; 05/04/2018 – CBIZ INC – AMENDMENT EXTENDS MATURITY DATE FROM JULY 26, 2019 TO APRIL 2, 2023, CONTINUES TO PROVIDE FOR $400 MLN REVOLVING LOAN COMMITMENT; 19/04/2018 – DJ CBIZ Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CBZ); 26/04/2018 – CBIZ INC – IN 2018 EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE GROWTH IN FULLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE WITHIN A RANGE OF 13% TO 17% OVER $0.92 REPORTED FOR 2017

Hilton Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Howard Bancorp (HBMD) by 91.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilton Capital Management Llc sold 171,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.13% . The hedge fund held 14,985 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $222,000, down from 186,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Howard Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $271.52M market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $14.23. About 8,852 shares traded. Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) has declined 10.30% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.30% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold CBZ shares while 41 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 47.41 million shares or 0.52% less from 47.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caxton Associates Lp reported 0.03% stake. Country Club Na stated it has 0.04% in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ). Sg Americas Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) or 10,744 shares. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag invested in 208,826 shares or 0% of the stock. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 0% of its portfolio in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) for 49,484 shares. Menta Cap Ltd Llc holds 12,248 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. D E Shaw & reported 0.01% stake. Geode Cap accumulated 629,536 shares or 0% of the stock. Gsa Capital Ptnrs Llp invested 0.05% in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ). State Common Retirement Fund has 160,884 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 75,184 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt reported 15,689 shares. First Republic Inv Mngmt reported 0.01% of its portfolio in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ). Ny State Teachers Retirement holds 4,600 shares.

Renaissance Technologies Llc, which manages about $63.99B and $110.00 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Flowers Foods Inc (NYSE:FLO) by 1.16 million shares to 2.41M shares, valued at $51.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Woodward Inc (NASDAQ:WWD) by 30,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,884 shares, and cut its stake in Wiley John & Sons Inc (NYSE:JW.A).

Analysts await Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.27 EPS, up 28.57% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.21 per share. HBMD’s profit will be $5.15M for 13.18 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by Howard Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.00% EPS growth.

Hilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $589.79 million and $740.14M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 42,261 shares to 191,069 shares, valued at $26.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Evergy Inc by 9,544 shares in the quarter, for a total of 213,093 shares, and has risen its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp / Fsc.

Since July 10, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $19,780 activity. Another trade for 108 shares valued at $1,395 was made by Schwabe Charles E. on Wednesday, July 10. Coffman George C. bought $4,897 worth of stock or 379 shares. 201 shares were bought by Steil Jack E, worth $2,597. Shares for $1,395 were bought by Jones Thomas Randy. TURNER FRANK K JR bought $1,395 worth of stock or 108 shares. Poynot Steven bought $1,111 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 4 investors sold HBMD shares while 17 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 9.82 million shares or 0.47% less from 9.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Suntrust Banks stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD). Foundry Prtn Lc has invested 0.04% in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD). State Street stated it has 213,825 shares. State Common Retirement Fund owns 14,700 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Co reported 119,719 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Vanguard Group Inc holds 0% in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) or 701,354 shares. Hilton Mgmt Limited reported 0.03% stake. Wms Prtnrs Ltd reported 0.48% stake. Price T Rowe Md holds 0% of its portfolio in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) for 1.58 million shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Management Ltd Liability holds 21,509 shares. Sandy Spring Bank & Trust holds 5,831 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Citigroup stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD). 20,006 are owned by California State Teachers Retirement Systems. Barclays Public Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 3,863 shares. Rmb Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.33% or 880,873 shares.

