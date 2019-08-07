As Cbiz (CBZ) Stock Rose, Fenimore Asset Management Has Increased Its Position; Ack Asset Management Has Lowered Holding in Agys (AGYS) by $3.51 Billion

Fenimore Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Cbiz Inc. (CBZ) by 3.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fenimore Asset Management Inc bought 20,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.85% . The institutional investor held 544,655 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.02 million, up from 524,230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cbiz Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $22.73. About 16,795 shares traded. CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) has risen 6.23% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CBZ News: 05/04/2018 – CBIZ INC – AMENDMENT EXTENDS MATURITY DATE FROM JULY 26, 2019 TO APRIL 2, 2023, CONTINUES TO PROVIDE FOR $400 MLN REVOLVING LOAN COMMITMENT; 26/04/2018 – CBIZ 1Q Rev $266.1M; 26/04/2018 – CBIZ INC – COMPANY EXPECTS GROWTH IN TOTAL REVENUE WITHIN A RANGE OF 5% TO 8% IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – CBIZ INC – IN 2018 EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE GROWTH IN FULLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE WITHIN A RANGE OF 13% TO 17% OVER $0.92 REPORTED FOR 2017; 03/04/2018 – CBIZ Acquires InR Advisory Services, LLC; 28/03/2018 CBIZ at Sidoti & Company Spring Investor Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – CBIZ INC SAYS ON APRIL 3, ENTERED AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, AMENDING CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF JULY 28, 2014 – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – CBIZ 1Q Net $35.9M; 03/04/2018 – CBIZ BUYS INR ADVISORY SERVICES, LLC; 26/04/2018 – CBIZ – IN 2018, ADJUSTED FOR IMPACT OF TAX REFORM ACT,EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE GROWTH WITHIN RANGE OF 20% TO 24% OVER ADJUSTED $0.87 REPORTED FOR 2017

Ack Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Agys (AGYS) by 43.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ack Asset Management Llc sold 281,971 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.86% . The hedge fund held 368,029 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.58 billion, down from 650,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ack Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Agys for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $611.06M market cap company. The stock increased 2.14% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $25.81. About 115,894 shares traded or 9.10% up from the average. Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) has risen 51.89% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 51.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AGYS News: 24/05/2018 – AGILYSYS INC AGYS.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE GROWTH OF ABOUT 10 PCT; 24/05/2018 – Agilysys Fiscal 2018 Fourth Quarter Revenue Rises 5% to $32.1 Million Inclusive of 32% Increase in SAAS Revenue; 08/03/2018 – Agilysys to Highlight Next-Generation Hospitality Software Solutions at HT-NEXT in San Diego; 21/04/2018 – DJ Agilysys Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGYS); 07/03/2018 Agilysys Solutions Selected by The Summit Hotel, Cincinnati to Optimize Efficiency and Enhance the Guest Experience; 15/03/2018 – Agilysys to Sponsor Crescent Hotels & Resorts Leadership Conference; 23/03/2018 – AGILYSYS NAMES PRABUDDHA BISWAS CTO, REPLACING LARRY STEINBERG; 22/03/2018 – Agilysys Participates in HTNG Whitepaper on GDPR; 23/03/2018 – Agilysys Appoints Two New Senior Executives to Lead Technology and Marketing Initiatives; 23/03/2018 – Agilysys: Heather Varian Foster Appointed VP of Marketing, a New Position at Agilysys, Effective March 29

Fenimore Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.04B and $2.75 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Autozone Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 20,646 shares to 50,964 shares, valued at $52.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xilinx Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 327,127 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 268,424 shares, and cut its stake in Aqua America Inc. (NYSE:WTR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold CBZ shares while 41 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 47.41 million shares or 0.52% less from 47.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco Limited has invested 0% of its portfolio in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ). First Tru Advsrs Lp owns 0.01% invested in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) for 145,297 shares. 4.54M are held by Dimensional Fund Advisors L P. Mackenzie Financial Corp stated it has 54,115 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 0% stake. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 160,884 shares. First Republic Management Inc invested in 0.01% or 57,810 shares. Art Limited Liability Company holds 30,921 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Parametric Associate, Washington-based fund reported 164,432 shares. Aperio Gru Limited Liability Corp reported 0.01% stake. New York-based First Manhattan has invested 0.14% in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ). State Street owns 1.11M shares. Blackrock has invested 0% in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas reported 51,869 shares. Gsa Capital Partners Llp has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ).

Analysts await Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.09 EPS, up 43.75% or $0.07 from last year’s $-0.16 per share. After $-0.07 actual EPS reported by Agilysys, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.57% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold AGYS shares while 24 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 16.47 million shares or 13.25% less from 18.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 40,725 are owned by Legal And General Grp Inc Public Limited Co. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 9,800 shares. The Iowa-based Principal Fincl Group Inc has invested 0% in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). Earnest Prns Llc invested in 0% or 1,000 shares. Sector Pension Board holds 0% in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) or 15,418 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). Renaissance Technologies Limited reported 615,752 shares stake. Bessemer Group Incorporated reported 0% in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys invested 0% of its portfolio in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). G2 Invest Ptnrs Mngmt Limited Com owns 311,512 shares. New York-based Sg Americas Securities Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). Pnc Financial Group Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). Charles Schwab Invest Inc invested in 36,075 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn, California-based fund reported 30,103 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0% or 5,949 shares in its portfolio.

Since March 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 23 sales for $10.12 million activity. SRINIVASAN RAMESH bought $270,490 worth of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) on Wednesday, July 31.

Ack Asset Management Llc, which manages about $419.76 million and $361.75 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mixt (NYSE:MIXT) by 70,400 shares to 700,400 shares, valued at $11.41 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rog (NYSE:ROG) by 98,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 203,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Kw (NYSE:KW).