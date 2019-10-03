As Cavco Industries (CVCO) Stock Value Rose, Ashford Capital Management Has Upped Its Stake; Whitebox Advisors Has Decreased Position in Par Pacific Holdings (PARR) by $13.01 Million

Whitebox Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Par Pacific Holdings Inc (PARR) by 30.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitebox Advisors Llc sold 650,296 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.36% . The hedge fund held 1.50M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.80M, down from 2.15 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitebox Advisors Llc who had been investing in Par Pacific Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $22.56. About 92,751 shares traded. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEMKT:PARR) has risen 32.83% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PARR News: 16/03/2018 – Par Pacific Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 4Q Adj EPS 53c; 13/04/2018 – HOUSTON WIRE & CABLE CO – MOST RECENTLY, MICKLAS WAS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER FOR PAR PACIFIC HOLDINGS; 07/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings Names Ivan Guerra Chief Accounting Officer; 08/05/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 18c; 05/03/2018 – PAR PACIFIC HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY REVENUES $663.1 MLN VS $563.1 MLN; 07/03/2018 – Par Pacific at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Tudor Pickering & Co; 08/05/2018 – PAR PACIFIC 1Q ADJ EPS 18C, EST. $0.0; 23/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. Successfully Closes Acquisition of 33 Cenex® Zip Trip Retail Locations in Washington and Idaho

Ashford Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Cavco Industries Inc. (CVCO) by 19.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashford Capital Management Inc bought 21,052 shares as the company’s stock rose 40.91% . The hedge fund held 126,853 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.98M, up from 105,801 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cavco Industries Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $188.09. About 14,976 shares traded. Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) has declined 14.12% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.12% the S&P500. Some Historical CVCO News: 15/05/2018 – Cavco Industries Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 DJ Cavco Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVCO); 29/05/2018 – CAVCO INDUSTRIES 4Q NET REV. $242.5M; 29/05/2018 – Cavco Industries 4Q Rev $242.5M

Ashford Capital Management Inc, which manages about $593.71 million and $746.69 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nv5 Global Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) by 73,500 shares to 291,695 shares, valued at $23.74M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Barclay 7 (IEF) by 9,979 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,479 shares, and cut its stake in Copart Inc (NASDAQ:CPRT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.6 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.37, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 20 investors sold CVCO shares while 40 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 8.03 million shares or 0.31% more from 8.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Vanguard Group Incorporated Incorporated, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 729,798 shares. State Bank Of America De reported 18,553 shares. Envestnet Asset Management has invested 0% in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO). State Street invested 0% in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO). 170,870 were reported by World Investors. Icon Advisers reported 5,400 shares. Carroll Associate owns 12 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Limited Liability reported 0% stake. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.01% or 5,804 shares. Ashford Cap Mgmt stated it has 2.68% of its portfolio in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO). Sheets Smith Wealth Management has invested 0.05% in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO). Goldman Sachs Group invested in 0% or 12,825 shares. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio invested in 273 shares or 0% of the stock. Highland Limited Partnership, Texas-based fund reported 2,070 shares. Dsam (London) Limited invested in 3,892 shares or 0.08% of the stock.

Whitebox Advisors Llc, which manages about $8.40 billion and $2.83 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altaba Inc by 2.11M shares to 9.55 million shares, valued at $662.78 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 9,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).