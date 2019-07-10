As Cavco Industries (CVCO) Market Value Declined, Holder Tygh Capital Management Lowered Its Stake; As Dreyfus Municipal Income (DMF) Stock Price Rose, Robinson Capital Management Raised by $360,736 Its Position

Tygh Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Cavco Industries Inc (CVCO) by 44.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tygh Capital Management Inc sold 19,733 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 25,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.94M, down from 44,733 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cavco Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $153.94. About 56,710 shares traded. Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) has declined 30.87% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.30% the S&P500.

Robinson Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc (DMF) by 9.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robinson Capital Management Llc bought 45,092 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.22% with the market. The institutional investor held 504,996 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.25 million, up from 459,904 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robinson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $177.80M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $8.57. About 56,763 shares traded. BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSEMKT:DMF) has risen 5.09% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.66% the S&P500.

Tygh Capital Management Inc, which manages about $521.11 million and $568.90 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide C (NYSE:VAC) by 16,020 shares to 108,038 shares, valued at $10.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Willscot Corporation Class A by 318,526 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.00M shares, and has risen its stake in Silicom Ltd (NASDAQ:SILC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold CVCO shares while 48 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 8.00 million shares or 5.04% less from 8.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Gp reported 0% stake. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 3,559 shares. Los Angeles Management Equity Research stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO). Highland Cap LP has invested 0.02% in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO). Metropolitan Life Insurance Commerce New York invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO). Eulav Asset stated it has 0.06% in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO). Ls Investment Limited Liability owns 823 shares. Gsa Capital Ltd Liability Partnership owns 2,441 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has invested 0% in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO). Prudential reported 23,422 shares stake. Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 85,069 shares. Principal Fin Gp has 0.01% invested in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO). Schroder Inv Mngmt Gru owns 153,596 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Alliancebernstein LP reported 0% in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO). Brinker Cap invested in 0.03% or 6,343 shares.

