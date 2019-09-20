As Cavco Inds Del (CVCO) Stock Value Rose, West Coast Financial Has Upped Position by $5.49 Million; Washington Trust Bank Cut Its Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holding by $308,559

West Coast Financial Llc increased its stake in Cavco Inds Inc Del (CVCO) by 142.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Coast Financial Llc bought 34,960 shares as the company’s stock rose 40.91% . The institutional investor held 59,466 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.37M, up from 24,506 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Coast Financial Llc who had been investing in Cavco Inds Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $4.13 during the last trading session, reaching $191.43. About 59,226 shares traded. Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) has declined 14.12% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.12% the S&P500. Some Historical CVCO News: 21/04/2018 DJ Cavco Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVCO); 29/05/2018 – CAVCO INDUSTRIES 4Q NET REV. $242.5M; 29/05/2018 – Cavco Industries 4Q Rev $242.5M; 15/05/2018 – Cavco Industries Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Washington Trust Bank decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 9.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Bank sold 163 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,502 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.84M, down from 1,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Bank who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $887.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $30.67 during the last trading session, reaching $1790.83. About 2.80M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 03/04/2018 – Billboard: Chris Stapleton Talks Covering Elton John for ‘Restoration’: Exclusive Amazon Music Preview; 07/05/2018 – Snap names Amazon’s Tim Stone as CFO; 06/04/2018 – Greycroft’s Patricof says Amazon could be helping to destroy ‘the fabric of America’; 27/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Amazon in talks with Casino over Brazil electronics chain; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Amazon cuts Whole Foods prices for Prime members; 20/03/2018 – CNN Newsource: Amazon tops Google as second most valuable company in U.S. BU-150TU; 23/04/2018 – Dealbook: Has Walmart Beaten Amazon for Control of Flipkart?: DealBook Briefing; 29/03/2018 – They Once Saved Amazon. Now Convertible Bonds Expose Tech Qualms; 25/04/2018 – Amazon’s latest innovation allows it to deliver packages to customer cars with its Amazon Key program; 13/03/2018 – Amazon’s HQ2 Plans Have Some DC Homeowners Optimistic (Podcast)

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28 billion for 97.33 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Maine-based Bath Savings Trust has invested 1.53% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Drw Securities Limited Liability owns 110 shares. 139 were reported by Glacier Peak Capital Limited Liability Corporation. Edgemoor Invest holds 460 shares. Oppenheimer And Company has invested 1.71% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Art Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 7,997 shares stake. Community Tru Investment Co has invested 1.68% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). State Treasurer State Of Michigan accumulated 122,802 shares. Duncker Streett And owns 2,180 shares. Smith Asset Mngmt Lp stated it has 48,799 shares or 3.09% of all its holdings. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 29,654 shares. The New York-based Cim Lc has invested 3.52% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Weatherly Asset Management LP stated it has 5.94% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Vision Cap Management Incorporated has invested 3.01% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Redwood Investments Limited Liability has invested 1.5% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

West Coast Financial Llc, which manages about $486.79 million and $437.34M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 9,544 shares to 204,934 shares, valued at $9.81 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 5,781 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 112,049 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.6 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.37, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 20 investors sold CVCO shares while 40 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 8.03 million shares or 0.31% more from 8.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 0% in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO). Td Asset Management stated it has 5,400 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Bankshares Of America De has 0% invested in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) for 18,553 shares. Advisory Networks Limited Liability Company reported 133 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs Group has 0% invested in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO). Anchor Capital Ltd Liability accumulated 6,106 shares. Federated Inc Pa accumulated 30 shares. 3,413 are owned by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund. Sei Investments stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO). Ftb has invested 0% in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems reported 3,200 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Shine Invest Advisory Serv Inc accumulated 53 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp holds 473,579 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Spears Abacus Advsrs Llc has 1,657 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans has 9,338 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

