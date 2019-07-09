As Cavco Inds Del (CVCO) Stock Price Declined, Holder Anchor Capital Advisors Has Lowered by $1.40 Million Its Stake; As Toro Company (TTC) Share Value Rose, Holder Denali Advisors Increased Holding

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Cavco Inds Inc Del (CVCO) by 65.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc sold 11,935 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.73% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 6,374 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $749,000, down from 18,309 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cavco Inds Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $152.6. About 19,252 shares traded. Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) has declined 30.87% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.30% the S&P500. Some Historical CVCO News: 15/05/2018 – Cavco Industries Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – CAVCO INDUSTRIES 4Q NET REV. $242.5M; 21/04/2018 DJ Cavco Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVCO); 29/05/2018 – Cavco Industries 4Q Rev $242.5M

Denali Advisors Llc increased its stake in Toro Company (TTC) by 86.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Denali Advisors Llc bought 8,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,100 shares of the tools and hardware company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.25 million, up from 9,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Denali Advisors Llc who had been investing in Toro Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $66.56. About 221,791 shares traded. The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) has risen 24.15% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.72% the S&P500. Some Historical TTC News: 04/04/2018 – Motor racing-Honda replaces Toro Rosso engine parts for Bahrain GP; 28/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Cash Flow CLO Deal Toro European CLO 5; 24/05/2018 – Toro Sees 3Q Adj EPS 64c-Adj EPS 67c; 24/05/2018 – TORO CO – COMPANY NOW EXPECTS REVENUE GROWTH FOR FISCAL 2018 TO BE ABOUT 4 PERCENT; 17/04/2018 – Impax Adds Toro, Exits California Water, Cuts Acuity Brands: 13F; 19/04/2018 – TORO ENERGY ADVANCES BPD STUDIES FOR WILUNA URANIUM PROJECT; 24/05/2018 – Toro Sees FY Revenue Growth 4; 06/03/2018 TTC GROUP UNIT SIGNS $55M CONTRACT WITH JGC FOR SOLAR PROJECT; 20/03/2018 – The Toro Company Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 13/03/2018 – Variety: Guillermo del Toro to Produce Next Films of Issa Lopez, Karla Castaneda

Denali Advisors Llc, which manages about $357.49M and $624.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 97,400 shares to 162,600 shares, valued at $8.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) by 14,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 225,300 shares, and cut its stake in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold TTC shares while 82 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 82.09 million shares or 1.08% less from 82.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lowe Brockenbrough invested 0.13% of its portfolio in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC). Barclays Public Ltd invested in 0.04% or 834,844 shares. 171,511 are owned by Parametric Port Assoc Ltd. Monroe Commercial Bank Mi holds 0.48% of its portfolio in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) for 21,555 shares. Reilly Advsr Lc invested in 0% or 100 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York has 57,777 shares. Merian (Uk) Limited stated it has 0.01% in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC). State Street Corp accumulated 0.01% or 2.65 million shares. Bb&T has 0.11% invested in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) for 88,019 shares. Gamco Invsts Et Al holds 76,930 shares. Stifel Fincl accumulated 18,579 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0.02% stake. 64,885 are held by Bancorp Of Montreal Can. Pure Financial Advsr Incorporated holds 0.06% or 4,800 shares in its portfolio. Captrust Advsrs reported 3,732 shares stake.

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $8.51B and $4.74 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hess Corp (NYSE:HES) by 19,035 shares to 255,662 shares, valued at $15.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Royal Dutch Shell Plc by 5,237 shares in the quarter, for a total of 432,134 shares, and has risen its stake in Dowdupont Inc.

