As Cavco Inds Del (CVCO) Shares Rose, Holder Venator Capital Management LTD Lifted Its Holding; As Avalonbay Cmntys (AVB) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Phocas Financial Decreased Stake by $506,600

Phocas Financial Corp decreased its stake in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc (AVB) by 14.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phocas Financial Corp sold 2,533 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.79% . The institutional investor held 15,355 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.08 million, down from 17,888 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phocas Financial Corp who had been investing in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $215.75. About 606,717 shares traded or 1.91% up from the average. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) has risen 21.27% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.27% the S&P500. Some Historical AVB News: 22/04/2018 – DJ AvalonBay Communities Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AVB); 26/04/2018 – NEW SUPPLY IN AVB’S MARKETS IS 25,000 PER QUARTER IN ’18: CEO; 25/04/2018 – AVALONBAY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR $2.18, EST. $2.19; 20/03/2018 – AVALONBAY HAVING TO REPURPOSE LOBBIES TO MEET CO-WORK DEMAND; 26/04/2018 – AVALONBAY EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay 1Q Net $141.6M; 26/04/2018 – AVB LAND INVENTORY IS AT ‘DECADE LOW LEVELS,’ CFO SAYS

Venator Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Cavco Inds Inc Del (CVCO) by 21.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Venator Capital Management Ltd bought 4,034 shares as the company’s stock rose 40.91% . The institutional investor held 22,500 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.64 million, up from 18,466 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Cavco Inds Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $187.13. About 130,637 shares traded or 32.82% up from the average. Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) has declined 14.12% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.12% the S&P500. Some Historical CVCO News: 29/05/2018 – Cavco Industries 4Q Rev $242.5M; 29/05/2018 – CAVCO INDUSTRIES 4Q NET REV. $242.5M; 21/04/2018 DJ Cavco Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVCO); 15/05/2018 – Cavco Industries Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold CVCO shares while 48 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 8.00 million shares or 5.04% less from 8.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinebridge Invests LP holds 0.01% in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) or 2,338 shares. Gemmer Asset Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0% in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO). Cadence Cap Ltd Liability has invested 0.28% in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO). Tygh Cap, Oregon-based fund reported 25,000 shares. 13,193 are owned by Arizona State Retirement System. First Hawaiian Natl Bank has 59 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 11,156 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has invested 0% in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO). 462 were reported by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Parametric Portfolio Assocs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO). Goldman Sachs Gp Inc holds 36,281 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Geode Cap holds 0% or 114,246 shares in its portfolio. Suntrust Banks Inc reported 17,552 shares stake. Price T Rowe Md stated it has 824,749 shares.

More notable recent Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Cavco Industries Reports Fiscal 2019 Second Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” on November 08, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Cavco Industries Annouces Executive Leadership Changes Nasdaq:CVCO – GlobeNewswire” published on November 08, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Cavco Industries Announces Interest in Transaction With Skyline Corporation – GlobeNewswire” on September 26, 2014. More interesting news about Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Cavco Industries Inc (CVCO) Q1 2020 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Cavco Industries Enters Oversold Territory (CVCO) – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 09, 2018.

More notable recent AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AvalonBay’s 3-Brand Strategy – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AvalonBay Communities: Limited Space For A Further Price Increase – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” on June 08, 2019. More interesting news about AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “4 Dividend Stocks To Take A Look At Today – Seeking Alpha” published on December 12, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does AvalonBay Communities’s (NYSE:AVB) Share Price Gain of 46% Match Its Business Performance? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

Phocas Financial Corp, which manages about $1.01 billion and $994.68 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. by 59,240 shares to 222,218 shares, valued at $11.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) by 242,562 shares in the quarter, for a total of 381,372 shares, and has risen its stake in Sun Cmntys Inc (NYSE:SUI).