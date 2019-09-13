As Cavco Inds Del (CVCO) Market Valuation Rose, Venator Capital Management LTD Boosted by $502,400 Its Holding; Korea Electric Power (KEP) Holder Donald Smith & Company Has Raised Its Holding

Donald Smith & Company Inc increased its stake in Korea Electric Power Corp (KEP) by 5.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donald Smith & Company Inc bought 117,683 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 2.27 million shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.14M, up from 2.15 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donald Smith & Company Inc who had been investing in Korea Electric Power Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $10.99. About 2,181 shares traded. Korea Electric Power Corporation (NYSE:KEP) has declined 19.82% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.82% the S&P500. Some Historical KEP News: 21/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Adaptation of a Knowledges Exchange Portal Between (KEP) Healers and Patients : Obstacles and Sources to KEP; 13/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Amarin, Korea Electric Power, Star Bulk Carriers, 1-800 FLOWERS.COM, Clementia Pharmace; 14/05/2018 – Korea Electric Power Corp. 1Q Loss KRW250.47B Vs Net KRW900.03B; 14/05/2018 – Korea Electric Power Corp. 1Q Op Loss KRW127.61B Vs Op Pft KRW1.463T; 14/05/2018 – Korea Electric Power Corp. 1Q Rev KRW15.706T Vs KRW15.147T; 16/05/2018 – [KEP] KEPPEL LIMITED : KEPPEL TO BUILD TWO DREDGERS FOR VAN OOR; 05/04/2018 – [KEP] KEPPEL LIMITED – ASSET ACQUISITIONS, DISPOSALS : ALPHA DI; 13/03/2018 – CANADIAN SOLAR- KOREA ELECTRIC POWER CORP ACQUIRED INTERESTS IN ASTORIA, ASTORIA 2, BARREN RIDGE PROJECTS; 12/03/2018 Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within CSS Industries, Korea Electric Power, ARMOUR Residential REIT, Advantage Oil & Gas, Shi; 13/03/2018 – Canadian Solar Completes Sale of 235 Megawatt California Solar Portfolio to Korea Electric Power Corporation

Venator Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Cavco Inds Inc Del (CVCO) by 14.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Venator Capital Management Ltd bought 3,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 40.91% . The institutional investor held 25,700 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.05M, up from 22,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Cavco Inds Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $201.48. About 488 shares traded. Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) has declined 14.12% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.12% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.6 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.37, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 20 investors sold CVCO shares while 40 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 8.03 million shares or 0.31% more from 8.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Macquarie Gp Ltd has 0% invested in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) for 4,415 shares. Fisher Asset Management Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.01% in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO). Invesco Limited invested 0% of its portfolio in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO). Malaga Cove Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.53% in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO). Aqr Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 11,195 shares. 62 were accumulated by Advisors Asset Mngmt. Rwc Asset Mngmt Llp has invested 0.58% in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO). Gamco Et Al holds 282,180 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Highland Mgmt LP has invested 0.02% in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO). National Inv Services Wi reported 3,735 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 131,100 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 0% of its portfolio in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO). Moreover, State Street Corporation has 0% invested in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) for 8,188 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 0% or 18,327 shares.

Donald Smith & Company Inc, which manages about $6.25B and $2.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American National (NASDAQ:ANAT) by 12,281 shares to 128,541 shares, valued at $14.97M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Beazer Homes Usa Inc (NYSE:BZH) by 333,801 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.69M shares, and cut its stake in Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY).