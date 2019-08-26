As Cato New Cl A (CATO) Market Value Declined, Holder Sg Americas Securities Trimmed by $570,724 Its Position; Chesapeake Asset Management Position in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Has Cut by $660,540

Chesapeake Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 25.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc sold 6,540 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 19,108 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.93M, down from 25,648 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $340.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $106.61. About 5.40M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 22/03/2018 – JPMorgan weighs spin-off for blockchain project; 13/04/2018 – Follow JPMorgan CFO Marianne Lake’s Analyst Call: TOPLive; 15/05/2018 – UBI BANCA UBI.Ml : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 5.3 FROM EUR 5.1; 05/04/2018 – JP Morgan Chase CEO is backing President Donald Trump’s efforts to get more favorable trade terms with China and other countries; 10/04/2018 – PVH at J.P. Morgan Retail Round-Up Conference Tomorrow; 04/04/2018 – RANDGOLD RESOURCES LTD GOLD.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $103 FROM $101; 09/05/2018 – ALTICE USA INC ATUS.N : JP MORGAN ADDS TO ANALYST FOCUS LIST; 04/04/2018 – JPMORGAN ESTATE ACCORD INVOLVES SOME, NOT ALL FAMILY MEMBERS; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CFO LAKE CONCLUDES CONFERENCE CALL WITH MEDIA; 10/05/2018 – Casa Systems Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16

Sg Americas Securities Llc decreased its stake in Cato Corp New Cl A (CATO) by 58.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sg Americas Securities Llc sold 40,766 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% . The institutional investor held 28,723 shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $430,000, down from 69,489 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sg Americas Securities Llc who had been investing in Cato Corp New Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $405.49 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.38% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $16.37. About 203,943 shares traded. The Cato Corporation (NYSE:CATO) has declined 42.63% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CATO News: 24/05/2018 – Cato First-Quarter Profit Rises 5% But Sales Fall; 10/05/2018 – Cato Corp April Same-Store Sales Dn 6%; 24/05/2018 – The Cato Corporation Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend; 15/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Cato May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 2 Years; 08/03/2018 – CATO FEB. COMP SALES DOWN 5% VS. EST. DOWN 5.0% :CATO US; 14/05/2018 – Brown Advisory LLC Exits Position in Cato; 22/03/2018 – Cato Corp 4Q Rev $213M; 22/03/2018 – Cato Reports 4Q And Full-Year Earnings; 16/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Cato May Benefit, Industry Sales Best in 22 Months; 12/04/2018 – Cato Reports March Same-Store Sales Up 6%

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.77B for 10.97 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “JPMorgan Chase: Lookin’ Good! – Seeking Alpha” on April 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “JPMorgan: A Bank To Bank On – Seeking Alpha” published on April 15, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “JPMorgan And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From July 29 – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “JPMorgan: Not A Buying Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” published on January 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “JPMorgan Hits A Speed Bump On Its Way To 20% Upside – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M&R Cap Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 76,196 shares. Skylands Capital Lc reported 95,350 shares or 1.33% of all its holdings. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability reported 0.21% stake. Pggm Invs reported 0.66% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Moreover, Sit has 0.81% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 251,748 shares. Kenmare Prtnrs Ltd reported 5,000 shares. Pennsylvania-based Smithfield has invested 0.32% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Vident Invest Advisory Limited Liability Corp reported 9,699 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Clark Capital Mgmt Gp has 453,906 shares for 1.1% of their portfolio. Livingston Asset (Operating As Southport Management), Tennessee-based fund reported 20,671 shares. 8,690 were reported by Greylin Inv Mangement. Hayek Kallen Investment Mngmt has invested 0.89% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Northside Cap Management Ltd Liability Com owns 6,502 shares. Rockshelter Capital Mgmt Limited Liability reported 138,058 shares. The Vermont-based M Kraus has invested 0.34% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

More notable recent The Cato Corporation (NYSE:CATO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cato Has A Safe 9%+ Yield And $8+ Per Share In Cash – Seeking Alpha” on January 02, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Cato Reports March Same-Store Sales Down 7% – PRNewswire” published on April 11, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Cato Reports 4Q And Full-Year Earnings – PRNewswire” on March 21, 2019. More interesting news about The Cato Corporation (NYSE:CATO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Sell Cato Corp.: Weak Brand Momentum With No Turnaround In Sight – Seeking Alpha” published on May 16, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Cato Reports May Same-Store Sales Up 1% – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 06, 2019.