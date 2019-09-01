As Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) Share Price Rose, Tiaa Cref Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Position; Welch Group Continues to Hold Position in Consolidated Edison (ED)

Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) by 20.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc sold 85,775 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.75% . The institutional investor held 329,958 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.19M, down from 415,733 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Cathay General Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $33.19. About 393,431 shares traded. Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) has declined 10.81% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.81% the S&P500.

Welch Group Llc increased its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc (ED) by 1.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Welch Group Llc bought 3,628 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 313,675 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.60 million, up from 310,047 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Welch Group Llc who had been investing in Consolidated Edison Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $88.9. About 1.72 million shares traded or 8.93% up from the average. Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has risen 8.70% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ED News: 24/05/2018 – Con Edison’s $1.5B Investment and Technology Get Delivery Systems Ready for Summer; 16/04/2018 – GridBright Helps Con Edison Reduce Subway Delays Caused by Power Outages; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.26 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q Adj EPS $1.38; 10/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $75; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $3,364 MLN VS $3,228 MLN; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $4.15 TO $4.35; 07/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Consolidated Edison Co Of NY’s Sr Unsec Dbntrs ‘A-‘; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q EPS $1.37; 23/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $79 FROM $77

Welch Group Llc, which manages about $645.12 million and $908.40M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8,410 shares to 277,851 shares, valued at $32.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 6,905 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 480,703 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Trust S&P (IVV).

Since March 31, 2019, it had 42 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $140,689 activity. Cawley Timothy also bought $4,654 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) on Sunday, March 31. Muccilo Robert had bought 23 shares worth $1,984 on Friday, May 31. On Friday, May 31 the insider Nadkarni Gurudatta D bought $2,070. 6 Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) shares with value of $524 were bought by OATES JOSEPH P. The insider RESHESKE FRANCES bought 1 shares worth $88. Shares for $4,569 were bought by Moore Elizabeth D.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold ED shares while 196 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 185.66 million shares or 1.06% less from 187.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.27, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 20 investors sold CATY shares while 75 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 56.37 million shares or 1.60% less from 57.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.