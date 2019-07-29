As Caterpillar Del (Put) (CAT) Market Valuation Declined, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca Cut by $7.24 Million Its Stake; Vonage Hldgs (VG) Holder 1492 Capital Management Lifted Its Position by $1.90 Million

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (Put) (CAT) by 62.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca sold 53,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 32,400 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.39M, down from 86,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.90B market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $134.47. About 1.65 million shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 18.02% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR – IN CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRIES, SEES BROAD-BASED GROWTH IN ALL REGIONS IN 2018; 12/03/2018 – Boeing, Caterpillar and United Technologies fell more than 2 percent; 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR NAMES ANDREW BONFIELD CFO; 08/05/2018 – CAT: CONTINUE TO SEE STRENGTH IN RESOURCE INDUSTRIES END MARKET; 13/03/2018 – CATERPILLAR – ASIA/PACIFIC MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED FEB. UP 41 PCT; 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – ONCE BONFIELD JOINS CATERPILLAR, CREED WILL CONTINUE SERVING IN HIS CAPACITY AS FSD VICE PRESIDENT; 25/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Industrials hit by Caterpillar, cost pressure fears; 04/05/2018 – Caterpillar to Participate in Wells Fargo Conference on May 8; Webcast Available; 04/04/2018 – U.S. expects talks with China as trade fight escalates; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – REVISED OUTLOOK RANGE FOR ADJUSTED PROFIT IS $10.25 TO $11.25 PER SHARE FOR FY

1492 Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Vonage Hldgs Corp (VG) by 216.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1492 Capital Management Llc bought 189,595 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 277,304 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.78 million, up from 87,709 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1492 Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Vonage Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $12.43. About 534,296 shares traded. Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) has risen 2.68% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.75% the S&P500. Some Historical VG News: 19/04/2018 – Vonage Launches New Integration Suite, Introduces SugarCRM Integration; 01/05/2018 – Vonage Launches Chatbot Integration for Workplace by Facebook; 16/04/2018 – MyEyeDr Selects Vonage as its Business Communications Partner; 14/05/2018 – Vonage Chief Marketing Officer Ted Gilvar to Leave Company June 1; 14/03/2018 – VONAGE HOLDINGS CORP – RECEIVED A SECOND PATENT FROM UNITED STATES PATENT AND TRADEMARK OFFICE FOR INNOVATIONS TO ITS ADAPTIVE ROUTING TECHNOLOGY; 25/05/2018 – Vonage Presenting at Conference May 30; 29/05/2018 – Vonage Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Vonage’s First Quarter Highlighted by Innovation on Vonage Business Cloud Platform and Strong Business Cloud Growth; 14/03/2018 – Vonage Granted New Patent in Support of the Nexmo API Platform; 17/04/2018 – Vonage Announces Vee a Virtual Assistant Chatbot

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.20, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 38 investors sold VG shares while 71 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 193.50 million shares or 1.06% less from 195.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Martingale Asset Lp reported 493,863 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Hartford has invested 0% in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co holds 100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Co The stated it has 143,651 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust holds 1.29% of its portfolio in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) for 3.21M shares. Rothschild Asset Us holds 0.32% or 2.93M shares in its portfolio. National Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Metropolitan Life holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) for 10,453 shares. Portolan Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.87% of its portfolio in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) for 842,217 shares. Vanguard Gp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Chicago Equity Limited Liability Corp owns 66,920 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Bluemountain Limited Liability holds 62 shares. Moreover, First Interstate Financial Bank has 0% invested in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) for 1,772 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 101,788 shares in its portfolio.

1492 Capital Management Llc, which manages about $188.45M and $118.13 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Genesco Inc (NYSE:GCO) by 6,841 shares to 56,904 shares, valued at $2.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) by 20,819 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 198,972 shares, and cut its stake in Seacoast Bkg Corp Fl (NASDAQ:SBCF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold CAT shares while 409 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 365.67 million shares or 3.37% less from 378.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Institute For Wealth Mgmt stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Texas-based American Tx has invested 0.33% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Sumitomo Mitsui invested 0.32% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Assetmark Inc has 0% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Neville Rodie & Shaw accumulated 0.31% or 21,568 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Limited Liability owns 286 shares. Penobscot Investment Mngmt reported 0.2% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Lord Abbett & Co Limited Liability Corp reported 74,790 shares. Duncker Streett Company Inc reported 4,225 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0.41% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 669,021 shares. Kings Point Capital Mngmt accumulated 450 shares. Axa accumulated 254,687 shares. Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Incorporated Ga Adv invested in 0.69% or 7,328 shares. Cetera Advisor Networks Lc owns 34,870 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Parametric Assocs Limited Liability Company has 0.18% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 1.58 million shares.

Analysts await Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.89 EPS, up 1.05% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.86 per share. CAT’s profit will be $1.65 billion for 11.63 P/E if the $2.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.83 actual EPS reported by Caterpillar Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.12% EPS growth.

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca, which manages about $245.76 million and $231.76 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (Put) (XLI) by 36,221 shares to 40,000 shares, valued at $3.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,135 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,908 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Ser Tr.

