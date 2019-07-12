As Caterpillar Del (Put) (CAT) Market Valuation Declined, Holder San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca Cut Its Holding; As Mercury Sys (MRCY) Shares Rose, Stephens Investment Management Group Has Cut Position

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (Put) (CAT) by 62.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca sold 53,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 32,400 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.39M, down from 86,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $2.46 during the last trading session, reaching $136.42. About 1.08 million shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 18.02% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 04/05/2018 – Caterpillar to Participate in Wells Fargo Conference on May 8; Webcast Available; 13/03/2018 – CATERPILLAR – LATIN AMERICA MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED FEB. UP 39 PCT; 07/05/2018 – Caterpillar at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – Caterpillar at Group Meeting Hosted By Spartan Research Today; 26/04/2018 – JIM CHANOS SAYS HAS NO POSITION ON CATERPILLAR RIGHT NOW – CNBC; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar bulldozes past estimates, lifts outlook; 12/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – TOM PELLETTE TO BECOME GROUP PRESIDENT OF CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRIES; 23/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR – WORLD MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED MARCH UP 26 PCT; 20/03/2018 – CAT: NOT SEEING PRICING ENVIRONMENT IMPROVING FOR MINING EQUIP; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – 2018 SHORT-TERM INCENTIVE COMPENSATION EXPENSE IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $1.4 BILLION, NEARLY THE SAME AS 2017

Stephens Investment Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Mercury Sys Inc (MRCY) by 0.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stephens Investment Management Group Llc sold 5,018 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 825,168 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.88M, down from 830,186 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group Llc who had been investing in Mercury Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $72.65. About 36,515 shares traded. Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) has risen 114.73% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 110.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MRCY News: 18/04/2018 – The $MRCY rebuttals are weak. If $MRCY EBITDA margins and business model were so good, you would see competitors replicating it and come public to get a 20x multiple, but none do; 24/04/2018 – Mercury Systems 3Q EPS 8c; 25/04/2018 – $MRCY Adj EBITDA growth stalling, while FCF was negative in the qtr, driving the LTM FCF down to a multi-year low. Delta at multi-year high; 24/04/2018 – Mercury Systems Sees 4Q EPS 20c-EPS 23c; 06/04/2018 – Mercury Systems Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Mercury Systems May Benefit, Industry Posts 27th Straight Gain; 18/04/2018 – Look how $MRCY insiders timed their selling. Initiated a 10b5-1 ahead of the DoD audit investigation. Looks very very suspicious @SEC_Enforcement #skeptic; 24/04/2018 – MERCURY SYSTEMS INC – FOR FULL FISCAL YEAR 2018, INCLUDING THEMIS COMPUTER, CO CURRENTLY EXPECTS REVENUE OF $487.0 MLN TO $492.0 MLN; 24/04/2018 – MERCURY SYSTEMS 3Q REV. $116.3M, EST. $126.0M; 27/03/2018 – Mercury Systems Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 5 investors sold MRCY shares while 71 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 44.99 million shares or 5.28% less from 47.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv holds 0% of its portfolio in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) for 4,614 shares. Laurion Capital Management LP stated it has 23,747 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Pub Sector Pension Inv Board reported 44,451 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. California Employees Retirement Systems holds 0% or 57,906 shares. Conestoga Capital Advsr Limited Company stated it has 2.51% in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY). Gilder Gagnon Howe Limited Liability Corp, a New York-based fund reported 3,350 shares. Federated Investors Pa has invested 0.16% in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY). Howe And Rusling Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY). 54 are held by Macroview Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation. Paragon Capital Limited Liability Co holds 143 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 1.28 million were reported by Bamco. Price T Rowe Associates Md reported 21,465 shares stake. Renaissance Technology Ltd accumulated 0% or 61,435 shares. 1,650 are owned by Preferred Limited Company. Signaturefd Llc reported 16 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.40 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.4 per share. MRCY’s profit will be $22.49M for 45.41 P/E if the $0.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual EPS reported by Mercury Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.76% negative EPS growth.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $585,485 activity.

Stephens Investment Management Group Llc, which manages about $3.08B and $4.91 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA) by 2,515 shares to 220,738 shares, valued at $28.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Calavo Growers Inc (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 35,576 shares in the quarter, for a total of 684,592 shares, and has risen its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:LGND).

More notable recent Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Mercury Systems Announces Common Stock Offering Nasdaq:MRCY – GlobeNewswire” on May 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Mercury Systems Inc (MRCY) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Mercury Systems Receives $3.5M Order for Rugged Servers – GlobeNewswire” on February 12, 2019. More interesting news about Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Mercury Systems Sees Hammer Chart Pattern: Time to Buy? – Nasdaq” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Mercury Systems to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results on July 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Analysts await Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $3.12 earnings per share, up 5.05% or $0.15 from last year’s $2.97 per share. CAT’s profit will be $1.78B for 10.93 P/E if the $3.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.94 actual earnings per share reported by Caterpillar Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.12% EPS growth.

More notable recent Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Trains, Tractors, And Telecom – Part II: CATs And Deeres (Video) – Seeking Alpha” on June 14, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 Value Stocks to Buy for the Second Half – Investorplace.com” published on June 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Assurant 2019 cat reinsurance program reduces per-event retention – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Bert’s Dividend Stock Watch List – June And July 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold CAT shares while 409 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 365.67 million shares or 3.37% less from 378.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, One Cap Limited Liability Corporation has 0.07% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 2,824 shares. Menora Mivtachim Hldgs stated it has 1.11% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Moreover, Athena Cap Advisors Ltd Company has 0.31% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 8,304 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). 9,967 were accumulated by Ibm Retirement Fund. Scopus Asset Management Ltd Partnership has invested 0.85% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Regal Advsr Ltd Llc holds 17,575 shares. Kentucky Retirement reported 0.33% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). 1St Source State Bank invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Blb&B invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Dubuque National Bank Tru accumulated 0.02% or 890 shares. Affinity Advsr Limited Liability Com holds 0.9% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 32,338 shares. Endurance Wealth Management Inc stated it has 0.02% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). First Interstate National Bank holds 0.05% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) or 1,669 shares. Chicago Equity Limited Liability Com holds 0.12% or 23,475 shares in its portfolio.

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca, which manages about $245.76 million and $231.76 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (Put) (XLI) by 36,221 shares to 40,000 shares, valued at $3.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Qqq Tr (Put) by 6,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX).