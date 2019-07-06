As Caterpillar Del Com (CAT) Stock Price Declined, Holder Logan Capital Management Has Raised Stake; Sta Wealth Management Lowered Stake in Msci (MSCI) by $380,556 as Stock Price Rose

Logan Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del Com (CAT) by 7.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Logan Capital Management Inc bought 3,148 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 45,147 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.12 million, up from 41,999 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $135.49. About 2.94 million shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 18.02% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Caterpillar Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CAT); 04/04/2018 – Caterpillar Beating Deere Shows China Has Farming in Cross-Hairs; 12/04/2018 – Caterpillar: Younessi Is Currently Vice Pres of Caterpillar’s Industrial Power Systems Division; 11/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR ROLLING 3-MOS APRIL MACHINE SALES EAME UP 23%; 13/03/2018 – CATERPILLAR – ASIA/PACIFIC MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED FEB. UP 41 PCT; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – INCREASING 2018 PROFIT OUTLOOK BY $2.00 PER SHARE TO A RANGE OF $9.75 TO $10.75 PER SHARE; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, fell 1.6 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively; 11/05/2018 – U.S. April Caterpillar Dealer Reported Machine Sales (Table); 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR NAMES NEW CFO; 06/03/2018 – CATERPILLAR DOESN’T EXPECT BIG CAPITAL OUTLAY GOING FORWARD

Sta Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Msci Inc (MSCI) by 23.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sta Wealth Management Llc sold 1,922 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,278 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.25 million, down from 8,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sta Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Msci Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $3.28 during the last trading session, reaching $242.29. About 354,993 shares traded. MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) has risen 37.60% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.17% the S&P500. Some Historical MSCI News: 03/05/2018 – MSCI REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR FY; 22/03/2018 – UBS ETF-MSCI Canada UCITS ETF Closes Below 200D-MA: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – Donnelley Fincl Solutions Enters Into Strategic Arrangement With MSCI to Help Firms Meet SEC Reporting Requirements; 19/03/2018 – Xtrackers MSCI Japan UCITS ETF Goes Below 200D-MA: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Amundi Msci Europe Momentum Factor ETF Forms Golden Cross; 05/04/2018 – Amundi ETF MSCI Europe Materials UCITS ETF Above 200-D-MA; 18/05/2018 – Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF Forms Golden Cross; 13/03/2018 – MSCI launches 12 new China equities indices; 05/03/2018 Xtrackers MSCI World Swap UCITS ETF Above 200D-MA: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – UBS ETF CH – MSCI Switzerland Closes Above 200-D-MA: Technicals

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $3.33 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold MSCI shares while 156 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 73.73 million shares or 4.67% less from 77.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Suntrust Banks Incorporated invested in 3,261 shares or 0% of the stock. Glenmede Trust Na accumulated 9 shares. National Pension Ser has 0.09% invested in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc has 0% invested in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) for 285,483 shares. Dupont Cap Corp stated it has 43,426 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Aviva Public Ltd has invested 0.04% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Bluecrest Mngmt holds 0.07% of its portfolio in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) for 8,978 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0.02% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi accumulated 11,949 shares. Credit Agricole S A holds 97,541 shares or 1.06% of its portfolio. 4,961 are owned by Investec Asset North America. Price T Rowe Associates Md owns 2.77M shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested in 162,300 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Korea Investment Corp stated it has 0.22% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Natixis Advisors LP accumulated 11,210 shares.

Analysts await MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.53 earnings per share, up 17.69% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.3 per share. MSCI’s profit will be $129.56 million for 39.59 P/E if the $1.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.55 actual earnings per share reported by MSCI Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.29% negative EPS growth.

Sta Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $570.34 million and $449.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWF) by 8,287 shares to 96,813 shares, valued at $14.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (QUAL) by 159,034 shares in the quarter, for a total of 169,264 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold CAT shares while 409 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 365.67 million shares or 3.37% less from 378.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gofen And Glossberg Ltd Liability Company Il invested 0.33% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Fin Counselors Inc holds 145,766 shares. Freestone Holdings Limited Liability Corporation holds 19,990 shares. Mariner Limited Liability Company holds 35,006 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Welch Group Inc Ltd has invested 0.17% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Bradley Foster Sargent Ct holds 120,595 shares. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Limited stated it has 0.83% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Hourglass Cap Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) or 1,545 shares. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Incorporated holds 0.08% or 1,510 shares. 285,312 were reported by Aqr Limited Liability Company. Gsa Prtn Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.03% or 2,217 shares in its portfolio. Fulton Bancorporation Na holds 0.04% or 3,843 shares in its portfolio. Hsbc Holding Public Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.15% or 587,267 shares in its portfolio. 8,614 were reported by Wagner Bowman Mgmt Corp. Whittier Trust has invested 0.25% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

