As Caterpillar Del (CAT) Valuation Declined, Willis Investment Counsel Has Raised Holding; As Hess (HES) Stock Value Rose, Price Michael F Lowered Its Holding

Price Michael F decreased its stake in Hess Corporation (HES) by 51.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Price Michael F sold 35,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.74% . The hedge fund held 33,282 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.12M, down from 68,282 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Price Michael F who had been investing in Hess Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.76% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $63.71. About 1.28M shares traded. Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) has risen 0.25% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.25% the S&P500. Some Historical HES News: 29/05/2018 – School Library: Exclusive Cover Reveal! SWING by Kwame Alexander and Mary Rand Hess; 08/03/2018 – Hess boosts share buyback, averts new fight with activist investor; 05/03/2018 – HESS SAYS GUYANA DISCOVERY IS LOWER-COST OIL THAN ONSHORE SHALE; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE JOHN HESS SAYS FIRST PRODUCTION IN GUYANA LIZA 1 PROJECT STILL EXPECTED BY 2020; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N SAYS SALE PROCESS FOR DENMARK ASSETS IS ‘ONGOING’, DECLINES TO SAY MORE; 29/05/2018 – Hess CDS Widens 10 Bps, Most in 10 Weeks; 10/05/2018 – Hess at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference May 15; 09/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Hess Corp. at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Revised to Negative; 25/04/2018 – Hess Corp 1Q Loss $106M; 08/03/2018 – Hess Sets Another Buyback, Winning Peace with Activist Investor–Update

Willis Investment Counsel increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) by 13.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willis Investment Counsel bought 18,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 157,621 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.48M, up from 139,221 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willis Investment Counsel who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $126.38. About 1.10M shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 06/03/2018 – CATERPILLAR DOESN’T EXPECT BIG CAPITAL OUTLAY GOING FORWARD; 11/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR – NORTH AMERICA MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED APRIL UP 25 PCT; 19/04/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. Files Form 10-K; 20/04/2018 – Cramer anticipates the results of quarterly reports from Alphabet, Caterpillar and more; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – RAMIN YOUNESSI APPOINTED GROUP PRESIDENT OF ENERGY & TRANSPORTATION; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Magellan Adds Intuit, Exits Caterpillar; 16/03/2018 – Caterpillar says to close facilities, could affect 880 positions; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC — SAYS SUSTAINED DIVIDEND GROWTH REMAINS A “VERY HIGH PRIORITY” FOR US — CONF CALL; 05/03/2018 – “Seeing Caterpillar and Harley-Davidson trade higher tells me that traders think this will end diplomatically,” says one strategist

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 39 investors sold HES shares while 144 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 250.00 million shares or 0.98% more from 247.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kbc Group Nv invested in 54,486 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Waratah Cap Advsrs reported 0.61% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Raymond James Financial Advisors Incorporated owns 48,653 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Amp Cap accumulated 0.07% or 198,095 shares. Massachusetts-based Geode Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.06% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Central Corporation stated it has 700,000 shares. Waddell Reed accumulated 643,801 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management reported 0% of its portfolio in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Parkside Financial Bank Trust owns 302 shares. 551 are owned by Commonwealth National Bank Of Aus. Whittier accumulated 214,897 shares. The Hawaii-based First Hawaiian Financial Bank has invested 0.01% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Inc reported 1.13M shares. Amalgamated Comml Bank, New York-based fund reported 36,432 shares. Wilen Investment holds 9,511 shares.

Price Michael F, which manages about $770.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intel Corp. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 9,500 shares to 2.04 million shares, valued at $97.63M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alliance Data Systems Corp (NYSE:ADS) by 7,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 80,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Celgene Corp. (NASDAQ:CELG).

Analysts await Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $-0.20 earnings per share, down 152.63% or $0.58 from last year’s $0.38 per share. After $-0.09 actual earnings per share reported by Hess Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 122.22% negative EPS growth.

Willis Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.45 billion and $1.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL) by 10,725 shares to 458,097 shares, valued at $25.11M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ppl Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 968,503 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 465,462 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

