As Caterpillar Del (CAT) Valuation Declined, Hayek Kallen Investment Management Lifted by $467,160 Its Holding; Oberweis Asset Management Raised Holding in Hms Holdings Corp. (HMSY) by $656,960

Oberweis Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Hms Holdings Corp. (HMSY) by 7.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oberweis Asset Management Inc bought 20,530 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% . The institutional investor held 294,280 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.53 million, up from 273,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Hms Holdings Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $34.01. About 293,653 shares traded. HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) has risen 47.44% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.44% the S&P500. Some Historical HMSY News: 02/04/2018 – HMS Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L – FY 2017 EBITDA RUB 6.8 BN (+7% YOY); 25/04/2018 – REG-Bulletin from Annual General Meeting in HMS Networks; 17/05/2018 – HMS BERGBAU AG HMUG.DE – IS PLANNING SALE OF UP TO 15 PERCENT OF SILESIAN COAL INTERNATIONAL GROUP OF COMPANIES S.A; 23/03/2018 – REG-Welcome to the annual general meeting for HMS Networks AB in Halmstad; 22/03/2018 – HMS Cited by Gartner in Payment Integrity-focused Research Report and Market Guide for Healthcare Payer Care Management Workflo; 24/04/2018 – HMS GROUP: BOARD RECOMMENDS DIV. 6.83 RUBLES/SHR; 17/05/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L SAYS DISCONTINUANCE OF PROCEEDINGS WAS NOT A RESULT OF ANY SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT, AND COMPANY WAS NOT REQUIRED TO MAKE ANY PAYMENTS TO PLAINTIFFS; 10/04/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L -SIGNED THREE EXPORT CONTRACTS FOR DELIVERY OF PUMPING EQUIPMENT FOR A POWER PLANT, LOCATED IN SOUTH ASIA; 24/04/2018 – HMS NETWORKS AB HMSN.ST – TARGETS A LONG-TERM ANNUAL GROWTH OF 20 % PER ANNUM AND AN OPERATING MARGIN OF MORE THAN 20

Hayek Kallen Investment Management increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) by 75.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hayek Kallen Investment Management bought 3,435 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 7,975 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.09 million, up from 4,540 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $121.04. About 2.35 million shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, fell 1.6 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR – IMPROVED PRICE REALIZATION IN 2018 EXPECTED TO BE PARTIALLY OFFSET BY MATERIAL COST INCREASES PRIMARILY DRIVEN BY HIGHER COMMODITY PRICES; 05/03/2018 Among machinery manufacturers, Kostin expects Terex and Oshkosh to have less pricing power than Caterpillar and Deere; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $10.25-Adj EPS $11.25; 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – ONCE BONFIELD JOINS CATERPILLAR, CREED WILL CONTINUE SERVING IN HIS CAPACITY AS FSD VICE PRESIDENT; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $8.25-$9.25; 21/03/2018 – Caterpillar Group Meeting Set By Spartan Research for Mar. 28; 16/03/2018 – Caterpillar to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch Conference on March 20; Webcast Available; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar lifts 2018 outlook on robust global demand; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Raises 2018 View To EPS $9.75-EPS $10.75

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 24 investors sold HMSY shares while 63 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 81.23 million shares or 1.46% more from 80.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lincoln reported 8,082 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY). Metropolitan Life Ins New York has 0.02% invested in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) for 26,193 shares. Globeflex LP stated it has 0.03% in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY). Federated Invsts Inc Pa invested in 261,032 shares or 0.02% of the stock. First Trust Advsrs LP accumulated 66,852 shares. Tygh Capital Management owns 315,801 shares. 965,169 were accumulated by Invesco. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys has invested 0.02% in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY). Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.01% invested in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) for 1.33 million shares. Raymond James Financial Svcs Advsr Incorporated stated it has 0.01% in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY). Jefferies Group Lc accumulated 10,036 shares. Smith Graham Advsrs Lp holds 1.2% or 345,043 shares in its portfolio. Glenmede Trust Na owns 93,305 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers L P, a California-based fund reported 1,304 shares.

Oberweis Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.10 billion and $550.43M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Skywest Inc (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 5,414 shares to 157,043 shares, valued at $9.53 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Irhythm Technologies Inc by 6,070 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,640 shares, and cut its stake in Skyline Champion Corp (NYSEMKT:SKY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 62 investors sold CAT shares while 429 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 350 raised stakes. 353.49 million shares or 3.33% less from 365.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Capital Advisors Limited Liability, Georgia-based fund reported 66,368 shares. Boston Private Wealth Llc reported 5,949 shares. Community Fincl Bank Na holds 8,986 shares. Eagle Asset Management Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). West Oak Capital Llc reported 0.4% stake. Acadian Asset Ltd Liability owns 0% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 5,362 shares. Institute For Wealth Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.22% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 104,106 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. First Merchants stated it has 0.45% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Da Davidson And Comm stated it has 58,595 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) Sa holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 1,898 shares. Cornerstone reported 1,976 shares. First Republic Mgmt Incorporated invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Davis R M Inc has 0.01% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Fifth Third Bancshares has 179,013 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio.