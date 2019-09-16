As Caterpillar Del (CAT) Stock Value Declined, Hayek Kallen Investment Management Has Raised by $467,160 Its Holding; Portland Investment Counsel Has Raised Carnival (CCL) Holding by $1.12 Million

Hayek Kallen Investment Management increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) by 75.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hayek Kallen Investment Management bought 3,435 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 7,975 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.09 million, up from 4,540 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $75.26B market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $133.78. About 3.51M shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 30/04/2018 – `As Good as It Gets’ Worry Goes Beyond Caterpillar: Markets Live; 28/03/2018 – Caterpillar at Group Meeting Hosted By Spartan Research Today; 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – BOARD APPOINTED ANDREW BONFIELD AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER EFFECTIVE SEPTEMBER 1, 2018; 08/05/2018 – Caterpillar Looks to Calm the Waters After Good-as-It-Gets Rout; 17/04/2018 – The analysis identified several other names with similarly optimistic analyst expectations, including Caterpillar and three chipmakers: Advanced Micro Devices, Lam Research and Cypress Semiconductor; 05/03/2018 – Caterpillar was the biggest contributor of gains to the Dow, rising 3.2 percent; 12/03/2018 – Caterpillar Foundation Launches Value of Water Campaign to Help its Partners Address Poverty; 13/03/2018 – CATERPILLAR – NORTH AMERICA MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED FEB. UP 30 PCT; 23/04/2018 – DJ Caterpillar Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CAT); 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Sees Sales Into Oil, Gas Applications Increasing in 2018

Portland Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 41.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portland Investment Counsel Inc bought 24,256 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 82,959 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.86M, up from 58,703 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.21B market cap company. The stock increased 1.87% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $50.55. About 4.12 million shares traded. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 30/03/2018 – St Thomas Source: Calendar of Events for Virgin Islands Carnival 2018; 17/05/2018 – Princess Cruises Reveals 2019-2020 Panama Canal Itineraries; 11/04/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP BOOSTS QTRLY DIV & AUTHORIZES ADDED $1B SHARE; 29/03/2018 – Holland America Line’s Partnership with the Seattle Mariners Continues For 2018 Baseball Season; 22/03/2018 – Carnival 1Q Rev $4.2B; 09/05/2018 – ACCC GIVES CONDITIONAL APPROVAL FOR CARNIVAL, PORT OF BRISBANE; 22/03/2018 – REG-Carnival PLC: Carnival Corp & plc First Quarter Results; 24/04/2018 – DOT TSA: TSA Reminds Travelers of Security Procedures for the Carnival Travel Season; 11/04/2018 – Carnival Board Approves Reauthorization of Up to $1B Share Repurchases; 13/03/2018 – Carnival Group: To Release Annual Results by End-March

Portland Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $193.41 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Magna Intl Inc (NYSE:MGA) by 44,000 shares to 295,700 shares, valued at $14.71M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fortis Inc (FRTSF) by 10,656 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 91,958 shares, and cut its stake in Brookfield Infrast Partners (NYSE:BIP).

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.93 million activity. DONALD ARNOLD W bought $997,267 worth of Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) on Tuesday, June 25.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold CCL shares while 212 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 384.78 million shares or 1.12% more from 380.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bbt Cap Management Limited Liability Com, a Texas-based fund reported 6,942 shares. Invest House Limited Liability Corporation reported 141,411 shares or 0.69% of all its holdings. Shell Asset Mgmt Co invested in 23,731 shares. First Hawaiian Bank invested 0.05% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Chemical Savings Bank, a Michigan-based fund reported 27,565 shares. Moreover, Stoneridge Invest Prns Ltd Liability has 1.82% invested in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Pub Sector Pension Board owns 52,258 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Toronto Dominion Bankshares, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 247,296 shares. Baldwin Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.15% or 11,291 shares in its portfolio. Alethea Capital Management Ltd holds 10,667 shares. Gulf Bankshares (Uk) has 102,592 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Axa holds 0.03% or 158,763 shares. Sprucegrove Inv Management Ltd reported 0.5% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Signaturefd Lc holds 2,998 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Will Higher Yields Make Cruise Ship Stocks Buoyant Again? – The Motley Fool” on September 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Have Insiders Been Selling Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on September 01, 2019. More interesting news about Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stocks – Wall Street Opens Lower on Weak Chinese Data; Tech Worries – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Industries Investors Should Reassess in Light of Climate Change – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 62 investors sold CAT shares while 429 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 350 raised stakes. 353.49 million shares or 3.33% less from 365.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Adage Cap Prtnrs Gru Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 747,674 shares. Estabrook Capital Mgmt owns 500 shares. Boston Rech And Management Incorporated owns 3,422 shares. North Star Invest Mgmt Corp has 21,776 shares. Webster Bancorp N A holds 0.32% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) or 17,294 shares. Whitnell Co owns 1,826 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Wealthquest Corp invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Front Barnett Limited Liability Company holds 1.86% or 81,500 shares. The Georgia-based Voya Investment Limited Liability has invested 0.08% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Moreover, Aviva Plc has 0.19% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 205,731 shares. New York-based Silvercrest Asset Management Group Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). The Massachusetts-based Crestwood Advisors Group has invested 0.02% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Moreover, Fundx Inv Grp Ltd Liability Company has 0.45% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Baker Ellis Asset Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.03% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) or 915 shares. Kessler Investment Grp Ltd Liability owns 90 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Is Caterpillar (CAT) Down 12.5% Since Last Earnings Report? – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Caterpillar shares too bearish on earnings, BAML analyst says – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “DE, CAT downgraded at Wells Fargo – Seeking Alpha” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Caterpillar Stock Flashing 2 Warning Signs – Yahoo Finance” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Wells Fargo Downgrades Deere And Caterpillar, Sees ‘Likely Need To Cut Production Soon’ – Benzinga” with publication date: September 12, 2019.