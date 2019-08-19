As Caterpillar Del (CAT) Stock Value Declined, Cibc World Markets Has Increased Holding; Nike (B) (NKE) Stake Has Boosted by Ajo Lp

Ajo Lp increased its stake in Nike Inc (B) (NKE) by 164.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ajo Lp bought 331,946 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 533,931 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.96 million, up from 201,985 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ajo Lp who had been investing in Nike Inc (B) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $80.28. About 5.65 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – QTRLY SELLING AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSE INCREASED 11 PERCENT TO $2.8 BILLION; 09/04/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS HAS ACQUIRED INVERTEX LTD, A COMPUTER VISION FIRM BASED IN TEL AVIV, ISRAEL; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Adidas sticks by Kanye West after slavery remarks; 18/04/2018 – Portland Bus Jrn: Exclusive: With 4 execs out this week, Nike clears way for more diverse leadership; 04/04/2018 – Nike HR Chief: Will Change Hiring and Promotion Process — Memo; 22/03/2018 – Nike’s sales in North America dropped 6 percent during the third quarter, while those in Greater China jumped 24 percent; 22/03/2018 – Nike revenue rises 6.5 pct on higher demand in international markets; 29/04/2018 – Nike’s female workers lead a revolt against the culture, and prompt an exodus of male executives; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Loss/Shr 57c; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – ELLIOTT HILL, FORMER PRESIDENT OF NIKE GEOGRAPHIES, WILL TAKE ON NEW ROLE AS PRESIDENT OF CONSUMER AND MARKETPLACE

Cibc World Markets Inc increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) by 172.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc World Markets Inc bought 135,484 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 214,149 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.02 million, up from 78,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc World Markets Inc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $116.43. About 1,523 shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 23/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR – LATIN AMERICA MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED MARCH, UP 34 PCT; 12/04/2018 – Caterpillar: Pellette Is Currently Current Energy & Transportation Group Pres; 23/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR: CATERPILLAR EU STAGE V ENGINES SET HIGH STANDARDS; 12/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – BOB DE LANGE TO BECOME GROUP PRESIDENT OF CUSTOMER & DEALER SUPPORT; 21/03/2018 – Caterpillar Group Meeting Set By Spartan Research for Mar. 28; 10/04/2018 – Caterpillar at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 11/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR – LATIN AMERICA MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED APRIL UP 56 PCT; 12/04/2018 – Cramer argues that United Rentals, a largely domestic construction equipment company, has better end markets and lower investment risk than Caterpillar; 20/03/2018 – CAT SEEING MINING RECOVERY BROADENING BY GEOGRAPHY, COMMODITY; 20/03/2018 – CAT SEES SOME RISK OF HIGHER STEEL PRICES BUT CAN MITIGATE

Ajo Lp, which manages about $24.49B and $19.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Santander Consumer (NYSE:SC) by 777,385 shares to 120,459 shares, valued at $2.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Tru Fund accumulated 25,027 shares. Hilltop Hldg Incorporated has invested 0.04% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Pennsylvania-based Cim Mangement Incorporated has invested 0.31% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Cleararc Capital has 0.48% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Moreover, Hanson & Doremus Investment Mgmt has 0.01% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 500 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas accumulated 0.19% or 148,100 shares. Bb&T Corporation stated it has 41,291 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan, Michigan-based fund reported 362,792 shares. Abner Herrman Brock Ltd Limited Liability Company, New Jersey-based fund reported 161,027 shares. 6,011 were reported by Budros Ruhlin Roe Incorporated. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 0.19% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 189,000 shares. Selway Asset invested in 0.43% or 7,600 shares. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Limited Co owns 528,208 shares. 18,355 are held by Sigma Planning. North Carolina-based Boys Arnold And Company has invested 0.21% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Cibc World Markets Inc, which manages about $21.74B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH) by 3,652 shares to 17,375 shares, valued at $2.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.