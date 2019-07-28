As Caterpillar Del (CAT) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Discovery Capital Management Decreased by $49.27 Million Its Stake; Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Stake in Iron Mtn New (IRM) Has Increased by $860,825 as Valuation Declined

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Iron Mtn Inc New (IRM) by 6.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc bought 24,595 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.83% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 389,063 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.80M, up from 364,468 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Iron Mtn Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $29.91. About 2.62M shares traded. Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) has declined 4.63% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.06% the S&P500. Some Historical IRM News: 27/03/2018 – Iron Mountain Closes on USD 700 Million Syndicated Term Loan B Facility, and Iron Mountain Australia Upsizes AUD Syndicated Ter; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q Adj EPS 24c; 30/05/2018 – ASX ALERT-IRON MOUNTAIN ACQUIRES DUTCH EVOSWITCH DATA CENTER BUSINESS-IRM.N; 27/03/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN – UNIT ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO UPSIZE ITS EXISTING AUD 250 MLN SYNDICATED TERM LOAN B FACILITY; 30/05/2018 – Iron Mountain: Existing EvoSwitch NL Capacity to Generate Annualized Rev of About $30M; 31/05/2018 – CyArk and Iron Mountain Team Up to Preserve Melbourne’s Historic Royal Exhibition Building; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Iron Mountain Otlk To Neg Frm Stbl; Rtgs Affmd; 12/03/2018 S&PGR Rts Iron Mountain’s Prpsd $500M Trm Ln ‘BB’; 24/05/2018 – Iron Mountain Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q Net $45M

Discovery Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) by 46.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Discovery Capital Management Llc sold 364,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.36% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 423,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.31 million, down from 787,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Discovery Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $132.92. About 4.23 million shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 18.02% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR NAMES NEW CFO; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, CAT FINANCIAL’S ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES TOTALED $403 MLN, COMPARED WITH $346 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2017; 06/03/2018 – CAT: HARD TO GAUGE IF NORTH AM. MARKETS GAINING ON TAX REFORM; 23/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR – ASIA/PACIFIC MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED MARCH, UP 31 PCT; 08/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR IR HEAD SPEAKS AT CONFERENCE IN N.Y; 12/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR: GROUP PRESIDENT ROB CHARTER HAS ELECTED TO RETIRE; 05/03/2018 Among machinery manufacturers, Kostin expects Terex and Oshkosh to have less pricing power than Caterpillar and Deere; 02/05/2018 – Caterpillar Helps Customers Build a Better World; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Mutual Adds Avaya Holdings, Exits Caterpillar: 13F; 11/05/2018 – Caterpillar Chooses Redline Detection for Global Dealer Equipment Program

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold CAT shares while 409 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 365.67 million shares or 3.37% less from 378.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Optimum Invest Advisors owns 10,058 shares. Woodstock Corporation reported 0.14% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). 31,500 are held by Glob Endowment L P. Nordea Inv holds 0.15% or 523,615 shares in its portfolio. Atalanta Sosnoff Cap Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 3,367 shares. E&G Advsr LP has invested 0.27% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). 412,812 are held by Natixis. Rmb Mngmt Ltd Liability, a Illinois-based fund reported 7,321 shares. Amarillo State Bank reported 6,719 shares stake. Southeast Asset Advisors reported 0.15% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Clearbridge Investments Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.33% or 2.79 million shares. Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Communication Can has 0.17% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 483,730 shares. Palladium Partners Limited Liability Corporation reported 20,393 shares. Art Advisors Limited Liability Company reported 0.39% stake. Estabrook Capital Management, New York-based fund reported 500 shares.

Discovery Capital Management Llc, which manages about $37.50 billion and $960.31M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 74,700 shares to 243,100 shares, valued at $24.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wisdomtree Tr (EPI) by 563,972 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.61M shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $3.12 earnings per share, up 5.05% or $0.15 from last year’s $2.97 per share. CAT’s profit will be $1.78 billion for 10.65 P/E if the $3.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.94 actual earnings per share reported by Caterpillar Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.12% EPS growth.

