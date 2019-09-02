As Caterpillar Del (CAT) Stock Price Declined, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca Decreased Its Holding; As Wayfair (W) Market Value Declined, Whale Rock Capital Management Has Lifted Its Position

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) by 55.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca sold 47,563 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 38,437 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.21 million, down from 86,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.62B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $119. About 2.91 million shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 12/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – TOM PELLETTE TO BECOME GROUP PRESIDENT OF CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRIES; 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – ONCE BONFIELD JOINS CATERPILLAR, CREED WILL CONTINUE SERVING IN HIS CAPACITY AS FSD VICE PRESIDENT; 25/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Industrials hit by Caterpillar, cost pressure fears; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – REVISED OUTLOOK RANGE FOR ADJUSTED PROFIT IS $10.25 TO $11.25 PER SHARE FOR FY; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR – FOR ENERGY & TRANSPORTATION, SALES INTO OIL & GAS APPLICATIONS SEES INCREASING IN 2018; 11/05/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. April 3-Month EAME Total Machines Retail Sales Up 23%; 04/05/2018 – Caterpillar names National Grid’s Andrew Bonfield as CFO; 13/03/2018 – CATERPILLAR – LATIN AMERICA MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED FEB. UP 39 PCT; 12/03/2018 – Caterpillar Foundation Launches Value of Water Campaign to Help its Partners Address Poverty; 11/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR ROLLING 3-MOS APRIL MACHINE SALES EAME UP 23%

Whale Rock Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Wayfair Inc (W) by 261.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whale Rock Capital Management Llc bought 933,533 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.79% . The hedge fund held 1.29 million shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $191.60M, up from 357,111 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wayfair Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $112.74. About 1.60 million shares traded. Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) has risen 19.60% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.60% the S&P500. Some Historical W News: 16/04/2018 – On Tuesday, the Supreme Court will hear arguments in the case of South Dakota vs. Wayfair, which will determine the constitutionality of a South Dakota law imposing sales tax burdens on out-of-state internet businesses with no physical presence in the state; 05/03/2018 Trump administration backs states’ bid to collect online sales taxes; 23/05/2018 – Wayfair 3D University to Accelerate Industry-Wide Innovation in Visual Merchandising; 19/04/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES PIER 1’S RATINGS UNDER REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE; 03/04/2018 – In April, the U.S. Supreme Court will hear a case that could affect the future of online commerce, South Dakota v. Wayfair, Inc; 08/03/2018 – Should Amazon Be Shopping for Wayfair? — Barron’s Blog; 02/05/2018 – Wayfair 1Q EBITDA Loss $50M; 14/05/2018 – Wayfair Goes High Tech in Quest to Be Largest Online Furnishings Store (Video); 19/03/2018 – Wayfair Earns Top Spot in Email Effectiveness Study; 22/03/2018 – Wayfair Adding 450 Jobs In New York — MarketWatch

