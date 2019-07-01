As Caterpillar Del (CAT) Stock Declined, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca Has Cut Its Stake; Kopp Investment Advisors Has Boosted Its Five9 (FIVN) Holding by $2.28 Million

Kopp Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Five9 Inc. (FIVN) by 97.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kopp Investment Advisors Llc bought 43,811 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.64% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 88,826 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.69M, up from 45,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kopp Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Five9 Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $51.84. About 232,786 shares traded. Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has risen 62.16% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 57.73% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVN News: 01/05/2018 – Five9 Had Seen 2018 Rev $231M-$234M; 01/05/2018 – FIVE9 1Q REV. $58.9M, EST. $55.1M; 08/03/2018 – Fuze Strengthens Cloud-Based Contact Center Offering through Expanded Partnerships with NICE inContact and Five9; 15/05/2018 – Five9 Spring Release 2018: Practical Al for the Contact Center and Portfolio Wide Enhancements; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2Q Adj EPS 3c-Adj EPS 4c; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Raises 2018 Guidance for Rev and Bottom Line; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 10c-Loss 8c; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2018 Adj EPS 25c-Adj EPS 30c; 08/05/2018 – Five9 Named as One of the Highest-Rated Public Cloud Computing Companies to Work For; 19/04/2018 – DJ Five9 Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FIVN)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) by 55.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca sold 47,563 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 38,437 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.21M, down from 86,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $135.5. About 2.89M shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 18.02% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 05/04/2018 – China signals tough stance on trade as U.S. officials push talks; 24/04/2018 – Industrial names falling after $CAT’s earnings call. Is this CAT’s warning to the world, and is more pain on the way for industrials?; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR – WITH RESPECT TO SUPPLIERS, ALTHOUGH CONSTRAINTS REMAIN FOR SOME PARTS & COMPONENTS, CO SEEING IMPROVEMENTS IN MATERIAL FLOWS; 06/03/2018 – TARIFFS `PUT SOME MORE PRESSURE ON MATERIAL COSTS’: CATERPILLAR; 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – BONFIELD WILL SUCCEED BRAD HALVERSON, WHOSE RETIREMENT BECAME EFFECTIVE MAY 4, 2018; 08/05/2018 – CAT SEES MINING CUSTOMERS BUYING NEW EQUIPMENT, EXPANDING MINES; 11/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR – WORLD MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED APRIL, UP 28 PCT – SEC FILING; 20/03/2018 – NEW-EQUIPMENT SALES IN EARLY DAYS OF RECOVERY CYCLE: CAT; 08/05/2018 – Energy Storage North America 2018 Partners with CALSTART to Showcase the Future of Energy Storage and Clean Transportation; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Ended 1Q With Enterprise Cash Balance of $7.9B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold CAT shares while 409 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 365.67 million shares or 3.37% less from 378.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cipher Capital LP owns 45,637 shares for 0.49% of their portfolio. Franklin Street Advisors Nc reported 83,576 shares stake. Mutual Of America Mgmt Ltd Liability Company owns 77,137 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Choate Invest has 0.02% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). S R Schill Assoc owns 1,494 shares. Sawgrass Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 5,900 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc owns 3.46 million shares. Jane Street Group Incorporated Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 486,628 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 896 shares. Carroll Assocs Inc reported 0.06% stake. Citigroup, a New York-based fund reported 359,863 shares. Monetta Services accumulated 10,000 shares or 0.98% of the stock. Bollard Gru has invested 0.77% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Aqr Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co invested 0.04% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Axa holds 0.13% or 254,687 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $3.12 earnings per share, up 5.05% or $0.15 from last year’s $2.97 per share. CAT’s profit will be $1.78 billion for 10.86 P/E if the $3.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.94 actual earnings per share reported by Caterpillar Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.12% EPS growth.

More notable recent Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here is the 21st Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds – Yahoo Finance” on June 01, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “HCI Group Completes its 2019-2020 CAT Reinsurance Program – GlobeNewswire” published on June 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 Value Stocks to Buy for the Second Half – Investorplace.com” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Caterpillar Reports 6% Year-Over-Year Sales Increase – Benzinga” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca, which manages about $245.76 million and $231.76M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr (Put) by 6,300 shares to 10,500 shares, valued at $1.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLU) by 25,144 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,059 shares, and has risen its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX).

More notable recent Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) news were published by: Schaeffersresearch.com which released: “2 Stocks Set to Hit Fresh Highs After Earnings – Schaeffers Research” on February 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Five9 Is Ready To Break Out – Seeking Alpha” published on June 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Re-Acceleration Of Growth At Five9 – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2018. More interesting news about Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Five9: Recent Pullback Presents Great Buying Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” published on October 04, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Five9’s (FIVN) CEO Rowan Trollope on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 01, 2019.