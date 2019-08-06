As Caterpillar Del (CAT) Stock Declined, Mackenzie Financial Has Boosted Its Position; Nike Class B (NKE) Shareholder Adams Express Company Boosted Its Stake by $2.72 Million as Share Value Rose

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) by 267.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought 427,402 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The hedge fund held 587,187 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.56M, up from 159,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $121.3. About 1.80M shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, fell 1.6 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR – FOR ENERGY & TRANSPORTATION, SALES INTO OIL & GAS APPLICATIONS SEES INCREASING IN 2018; 11/05/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. April 3-Month Total Machines Retail Sales Up 28%; 11/05/2018 – U.S. April Caterpillar Dealer Reported Engine Sales (Table); 06/03/2018 – HIGHER COSTS COULD SHOW UP 1-2 QTRS AFTER TARIFFS: CATERPILLAR; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR SAYS STRONG GLOBAL DEMAND FOR COMMODITIES IS EXPECTED TO BE A POSITIVE FOR HEAVY CONSTRUCTION AND QUARRY AND AGGREGATE CUSTOMERS; 16/03/2018 – Caterpillar to Close Texas Plant, Review Illinois Factory; 11/05/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. April 3-Month Asia/Pacific Total Machines Retail Sales Up 33%; 09/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC CAT.N SAYS PRESIDENT ROB CHARTER TO RETIRE; 23/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR – LATIN AMERICA MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED MARCH, UP 34 PCT

Adams Express Company increased its stake in Nike Inc. Class B (NKE) by 11.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adams Express Company bought 32,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 315,800 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.59 million, up from 283,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adams Express Company who had been investing in Nike Inc. Class B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $130.13B market cap company. The stock increased 2.66% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $81.07. About 3.86 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 11/04/2018 – NKE: Golden State forward Kevin Durant plans to decline player option and become unrestricted free-agent to restructure contract, league sources tell ESPN. Story w/ @BobbyMarks42 breaking down the options; 22/03/2018 – NIKE CFO: FX TO SHIFT TO TAILWIND IN FY 2019; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Revenue Rose 3% on Currency-Neutral Basis; 24/05/2018 – Baltimore Bus Jr: Nike, not Under Armour, to get MLB uniform deal; 22/03/2018 – Ackman Nets $100 Million of Profit From Sale of Nike Stake; 06/04/2018 – Nike welcomes Tiger Woods back to the Masters with ad featuring his greatest hits; 19/04/2018 – Portland Bus Jrn: Exclusive: With 4 exec exits confirmed this week, Nike clears way for more diverse leadership; 04/04/2018 – Nike “has failed to gain traction” in hiring and promoting more women and minorities, according to a memo Nike’s HR Chief sent to employees on Wednesday; 30/04/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Announces Amy Montagne as New VP, GM of Global Categories; 23/03/2018 – Nike Still ‘Most Valuable’ Apparel Brand Despite Recent Setbacks

Adams Express Company, which manages about $1.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dowdupont Inc. by 34,400 shares to 172,200 shares, valued at $9.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dineequity Inc. (NYSE:DIN) by 3,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,500 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc. Class A (NASDAQ:FB).

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Nike’s (NKE) Jordan Brand Adds Zion Williamson to Roster – StreetInsider.com” on July 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Nike keeps plans for Arizona factory – Seeking Alpha” published on July 12, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why I Was Wrong About Under Armour’s Rebound – The Motley Fool” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Excessively Paying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Nike + Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics: What To Expect – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

More notable recent Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Caterpillar goes ex-dividend tomorrow – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What Caterpillar Inc.’s (NYSE:CAT) ROCE Can Tell Us – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Caterpillar Gets Weak Second-Half Set Up Ahead of Earnings – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Analyst Discusses Caterpillar’s Earnings Miss – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Introducing Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT), A Stock That Climbed 74% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 20, 2019.

Mackenzie Financial Corp, which manages about $61.70B and $41.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 82,712 shares to 1.01M shares, valued at $177.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) by 1.17M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.54 million shares, and cut its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc (NYSE:MKC).

